Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)

Panadura vs Bloomfield, Group A at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Jan 02 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Group A, Maggona, January 02 - 04, 2026, Major League Tournament
PrevNext
Panadura FlagPanadura
285 & 126
Bloomfield FlagBloomfield
(T:226) 186 & 167

Panadura won by 58 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Table
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
PAN Win & Bat
44%
BLOOM Win & Bat
25%
PAN Win & Bowl
19%
BLOOM Win & Bowl
13%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Panadura Sports Club 285/10(79.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Shehan Jayasuriya
69 (128)
Ravindu Fernando
2/63 (23)
Nimesh Vimukthi
52 (53)
Duvindu Tillakaratne
2/27 (9.4)
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 186/10(50.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Asitha Wanninayake
64 (110)
Mohamed Dilshad
4/61 (18)
Mineth Premaratne
50 (66)
Asanka Manoj
4/41 (9.5)
Panadura Sports Club 126/10(38 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Dushan Vimukthi
56* (88)
Ravindu Fernando
5/39 (12)
Shehan Jayasuriya
23 (27)
Lahiru Madushanka
2/20 (8)
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 167/10(48.4 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Ravindu Fernando
69* (72)
Dushan Vimukthi
3/17 (8.4)
Asitha Wanninayake
29 (63)
Mohamed Dilshad
3/51 (15)
View full scorecard
48.4
W
Vimukthi to Samuditha, OUT
Dulaj Samuditha lbw b KDV Vimukthi 0 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
48.3
Vimukthi to Samuditha, no run
48.2
Vimukthi to Samuditha, no run
48.1
Vimukthi to Samuditha, no run
end of over 48Maiden
BLOOM: 167/9CRR: 3.47 
Ravindu Fernando69 (72b 11x4)
Dulaj Samuditha0 (2b)
Nimesh Vimukthi 11-2-45-2
Mohamed Dilshad 15-0-51-3
47.6
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.5
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.4
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.3
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.2
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.1
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
end of over 476 runs
BLOOM: 167/9CRR: 3.55 
Dulaj Samuditha0 (2b)
Ravindu Fernando69 (66b 11x4)
Mohamed Dilshad 15-0-51-3
Nimesh Vimukthi 10-1-45-2
46.6
Dilshad to Samuditha, no run
46.5
1
Dilshad to Fernando, 1 run
46.5
1w
Dilshad to Fernando, 1 wide
46.4
Dilshad to Fernando, no run
46.3
Dilshad to Fernando, no run
46.2
4
Dilshad to Fernando, FOUR runs
46.1
Dilshad to Fernando, no run
end of over 463 runs
BLOOM: 161/9CRR: 3.50 
Ravindu Fernando64 (61b 10x4)
Dulaj Samuditha0 (1b)
Nimesh Vimukthi 10-1-45-2
Mohamed Dilshad 14-0-45-3
45.6
1
Vimukthi to Fernando, 1 run
45.5
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
45.4
2
Vimukthi to Fernando, 2 runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Surrey Village, Maggona
TossBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days2,3,4 January 2026 - day (3-day match)
FC debut
Senitha Halambage
Senitha Halambage
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chaturan Sanjeewa
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Gayan Weerasundara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Chandana Mahesh
PointsPanadura Sports Club 17.055, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 4.765
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bloomfield Innings
Player NameRB
M Premaratne
lbw713
RK Chandraguptha
lbw812
A Wanninayake
lbw2963
KPNM Karunanayake
lbw1543
ALKL Abeyrathne
run out112
RS Fernando
not out6972
LD Madushanka
lbw613
T Harshana
caught2134
DS Tillakaratne
lbw515
JDF Vandersay
caught09
D Samuditha
lbw06
Extras(b 4, w 2)
Total167(10 wkts; 48.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
PSC420260.28
CCC410342.25
NSWC510440.145
COLT410337.69
PAN411235.505
BLOOM401324.805
CHLM504117.25
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC410346.225
MOORS410342.75
ACCC411237.06
KYCC500535.735
BRC501433.07
Tamil400422.45
BSC401322.09
Full Table