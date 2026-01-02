Matches (8)
Panadura vs Bloomfield, Group A at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Jan 02 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
Group A, Maggona, January 02 - 04, 2026, Major League Tournament
Scorecard summary
Panadura Sports Club • 285/10(79.4 overs)1st INNINGS
69 (128)
2/63 (23)
52 (53)
2/27 (9.4)
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club • 186/10(50.5 overs)1st INNINGS
64 (110)
4/61 (18)
50 (66)
4/41 (9.5)
Panadura Sports Club • 126/10(38 overs)2nd INNINGS
56* (88)
5/39 (12)
23 (27)
2/20 (8)
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club • 167/10(48.4 overs)2nd INNINGS
69* (72)
3/17 (8.4)
29 (63)
3/51 (15)
48.4
W
Vimukthi to Samuditha, OUT
Dulaj Samuditha lbw b KDV Vimukthi 0 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
48.3
•
Vimukthi to Samuditha, no run
48.2
•
Vimukthi to Samuditha, no run
48.1
•
Vimukthi to Samuditha, no run
end of over 48Maiden
BLOOM: 167/9CRR: 3.47
Ravindu Fernando69 (72b 11x4)
Dulaj Samuditha0 (2b)
Nimesh Vimukthi 11-2-45-2
Mohamed Dilshad 15-0-51-3
47.6
•
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.5
•
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.4
•
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.3
•
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.2
•
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
47.1
•
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
end of over 476 runs
BLOOM: 167/9CRR: 3.55
Dulaj Samuditha0 (2b)
Ravindu Fernando69 (66b 11x4)
Mohamed Dilshad 15-0-51-3
Nimesh Vimukthi 10-1-45-2
46.6
•
Dilshad to Samuditha, no run
46.5
1
Dilshad to Fernando, 1 run
46.5
1w
Dilshad to Fernando, 1 wide
46.4
•
Dilshad to Fernando, no run
46.3
•
Dilshad to Fernando, no run
46.2
4
Dilshad to Fernando, FOUR runs
46.1
•
Dilshad to Fernando, no run
end of over 463 runs
BLOOM: 161/9CRR: 3.50
Ravindu Fernando64 (61b 10x4)
Dulaj Samuditha0 (1b)
Nimesh Vimukthi 10-1-45-2
Mohamed Dilshad 14-0-45-3
45.6
1
Vimukthi to Fernando, 1 run
45.5
•
Vimukthi to Fernando, no run
45.4
2
Vimukthi to Fernando, 2 runs
Match details
|Surrey Village, Maggona
|Toss
|Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|2,3,4 January 2026 - day (3-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Panadura Sports Club 17.055, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 4.765
Bloomfield Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|7
|13
|lbw
|8
|12
|lbw
|29
|63
|lbw
|15
|43
|run out
|1
|12
|not out
|69
|72
|lbw
|6
|13
|caught
|21
|34
|lbw
|5
|15
|caught
|0
|9
|lbw
|0
|6
|Extras
|(b 4, w 2)
|Total
|167(10 wkts; 48.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>