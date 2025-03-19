Matches (6)
Armed Police vs Madhesh, 28th Match at Dhangadi, CAN PM Cup, Mar 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, Fapla Cricket Ground, March 19, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Armed Police Force Club FlagArmed Police Force Club
Madhesh Province FlagMadhesh Province
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC550102.445
TAC550101.761
LP54180.336
APFC53260.343
GAN4132-0.649
MDH4132-0.824
KP5142-0.870
KAR4132-0.923
BP4132-1.135
SPP5142-1.171
