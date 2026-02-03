Dominant India clash with promising Afghanistan in Under-19 World Cup semi-final
India will be looking to make its tenth appearance at an Under-19 World Cup final, while Afghanistan are vying for their first
Big picture: India, Afghanistan two steps away from glory
India and Afghanistan meet at the big stage, while a bigger one awaits. This Under-19 World Cup semi-final will be, first and foremost, an exhibition of a generation expected to step up to the senior sides and play international cricket. More eyes will also be on the team that goes through to the final to have a shot at being - youth cricket or not - World Cup winners.
Before the rest of the world tunes in, however, there will be an added incentive for both teams when they take the field in Harare on Wednesday. India, unbeaten at this World Cup, are also the most successful team in the tournament, having won it five times in the past. But their rotating door selection policy means Ayush Mhatre and the batch of players he leads to the field will have this be their one and only shot at reaching the final.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have had their most dominant run in years at this World Cup, losing just one match to Sri Lanka along the way. They appeared and lost in the semi-finals of this tournament on two occasions in the past, in 2018 and 2022, and will be aiming to reach their first final from here. If they do so, it will also double as Afghanistan's maiden final appearance at a major global tournament at any level of the sport.
Form guide
India WWWWW (last five games, most recent first)
Afghanistan WWWLW
Players to watch
India's batters have been underwhelming through the group stages and Super Sixes so far. Under the spotlight, though, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be primed for a return to form: he has scored just 196 runs in the tournament at an average of 39.20. Allrounder Vihaan Malhotra has been their sole centurion so far - bashing 109* against Zimbabwe - and he also scalped up 4 for 14 against Bangladesh with his right-arm offbreaks, which might come in handy on the Harare pitch.
On the other hand, Faisal Shinozada's prolific run at No. 3 has led him to be the second-highest run-scorer at the tournament, with 325 runs at 81.25, including a 163 against Ireland and two fifties. The pace of Nooristani Omarzai - with 12 wickets at 11.58, and a 4 for 16 against West Indies, his most impressive spell so far - will be crucial in deciding Afghanistan's fate.
Stats and trivia
- India have won the Under-19 World Cup five times: in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022. They have also been runners-up four times, most recently when they lost to defending champions Australia in 2024.
- India have a 10-2 win-loss record against Afghanistan in Youth ODIs, with both their losses coming in a bilateral series in 2019. The last time these two teams met, in a tri-series in South Africa in 2024, India bowled Afghanistan out for 88 before romping to a nine-wicket win.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, playing in an Under-19 international tournament for perhaps the last time, is the second-highest run-getter in the format among active players, behind Bangladesh's Azizul Hakim's 1261 runs in 35 innings. He has made his 1169 runs in just 23 innings, with a record strike rate of 158.18: by far the best among batters in Youth ODIs who have made at least 500 runs.
Abhijato Sensarma is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo