that is it! Afghanistan win, it was short and Lawes goes for a big pull and mishits in the air to wide mid-on and Uzairullah takes the catch.
AFG Under-19 vs W Indies U19, 11th Match, Group D at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result
Mahboob Khan: First of all I would like to congratulate everyone back home. The partnership with Osman was amazing. Wahidullah gave a good start for the team, followed by Nooristani and Khatir, Our fielding was also very good. Everyone worked hard, the coaching staff and management staff.
Joshua Dorne: We started really well in the powerplay, their ability to bowl in partnerships, It was risky to get the spinners early on as the ball was new. Always there is place of improvement for the fielding and batting. Chance to reflect on today's game and move on.
Player of the Match is Mahboob Khan: It was simple plan to stay at the wicket, whatever was required for the team I did that. I was just telling Osman we need to stay at the wicket and pick up the runs.
Afghanistan pick up couple of points and take them top of Group D and qualify for the Super Six. Afghanistan win by 138 runs The bowlers were all over the West Indies batters, Jewel Andrew was the only batter who really played well, the others were not good enough today. Nooristani picking up 4 wickets, Wahidullah and Khatir picking up 3 wickets each.
has a wild swing and misses it.
Nooristani is back.
slower delivery way down the leg side, flicks it away behind square leg and picks up couple of runs.
stays back and defends with an angled bat behind point.
makes room and looks to go big and miscues to mid-off, takes off for a run, the batter collides with the fielder who was behind the wicket at the bowlers end, he is down on the ground, the physio has a look and some treatment, he is back up and ready to field. He would have been run out if the throw struck the wickets at the bowlers end.
short of a length down the leg side, flicks it high in the air behind square leg and lands safely.
lovely shot, walks few paces and picks it up, launches it high over the midwicket fence
good length delivery across the batter, gets beaten.
stays in the crease and plays with an angled bat behind point.
tossed up and driven down the ground and over the long off fence.
pushes down the ground to long on.
The umpire signals for a drinks break.
driven firmly past the bowler and a wonderful diving stop by the mid-off fielder. The bowler has injured his finger.
defends on the front foot to the off side.
moves back, stands tall and punches to the off side.
short rising delivery outside the off stump, looking to dab it away, misses it and through to the keeper.
makes room and goes for an expansive drive to the sweeper cover.
defends back down the track.
Lawes is the last batter for West Indies
middle stumps goes for a toss, pitches outside the off stump and nips in to strike the middle and leg.
strikes the pad down the leg side.
keeps very low outside the off stump, they scramble for a bye as the keeper fails to gather it cleanly.
|High Performance Oval, Windhoek
|Toss
|Afghanistan Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1637
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|18 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Afghanistan Under-19s 2, West Indies Under-19s 0
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|9
|14
|bowled
|3
|9
|caught
|57
|70
|bowled
|0
|5
|lbw
|5
|12
|caught
|9
|33
|caught
|2
|5
|caught
|9
|18
|bowled
|5
|11
|not out
|11
|13
|caught
|9
|10
|Extras
|(b 1, w 4)
|Total
|124(10 wkts; 33.2 ovs)