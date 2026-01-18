Khatir Stanikzai to Lawes , 1 run

makes room and looks to go big and miscues to mid-off, takes off for a run, the batter collides with the fielder who was behind the wicket at the bowlers end, he is down on the ground, the physio has a look and some treatment, he is back up and ready to field. He would have been run out if the throw struck the wickets at the bowlers end.