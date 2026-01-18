Matches (30)
AFG Under-19 vs W Indies U19, 11th Match, Group D at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
11th Match, Group D, Windhoek, January 18, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Afghanistan Under-19s FlagAfghanistan Under-19s
262/6
West Indies Under-19s FlagWest Indies Under-19s
(33.2/50 ov, T:263) 124

AFG Under-19 won by 138 runs

Player Of The Match
86 (69)
mahboob-khan
386

This is the lowest match aggregate (386) involving W Indies U19 & AFG Under-19 in YODIs

Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Binoy George
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan Under-19s 262/6(50 overs)
Osman Sadat
88 (131)
Jakeem Pollard
3/39 (10)
Mahboob Khan
86 (69)
Vitel Lawes
3/48 (10)
West Indies Under-19s 124/10(33.2 overs)
Jewel Andrew
57 (70)
Nooristani Omarzai
4/16 (7.2)
Jakeem Pollard
11* (13)
Wahidullah Zadran
3/36 (9)
View full scorecard

Thanks for tuning in, it was a pleasure bringing you the ball by ball commentary, this is Binoy George along with Rvel Zahid and Vairavan signing off.

Mahboob Khan: First of all I would like to congratulate everyone back home. The partnership with Osman was amazing. Wahidullah gave a good start for the team, followed by Nooristani and Khatir, Our fielding was also very good. Everyone worked hard, the coaching staff and management staff.

Joshua Dorne: We started really well in the powerplay, their ability to bowl in partnerships, It was risky to get the spinners early on as the ball was new. Always there is place of improvement for the fielding and batting. Chance to reflect on today's game and move on.

Player of the Match is Mahboob Khan: It was simple plan to stay at the wicket, whatever was required for the team I did that. I was just telling Osman we need to stay at the wicket and pick up the runs.

Afghanistan pick up couple of points and take them top of Group D and qualify for the Super Six. Afghanistan win by 138 runs The bowlers were all over the West Indies batters, Jewel Andrew was the only batter who really played well, the others were not good enough today. Nooristani picking up 4 wickets, Wahidullah and Khatir picking up 3 wickets each.

33.2
W
Nooristani Omarzai to Lawes, OUT

that is it! Afghanistan win, it was short and Lawes goes for a big pull and mishits in the air to wide mid-on and Uzairullah takes the catch.

Vitel Lawes c Uzairullah Niazai b Nooristani Omarzai 9 (10b 0x4 1x6 15m) SR: 90
33.1
Nooristani Omarzai to Lawes, no run

has a wild swing and misses it.

Nooristani is back.

end of over 3310 runs
WI19: 124/9CRR: 3.75 RRR: 8.17 • Need 139 from 17 overs
Jakeem Pollard11 (13b 1x6)
Vitel Lawes9 (8b 1x6)
Khatir Stanikzai 5-2-20-3
Wahidullah Zadran 9-1-36-3
32.6
2
Khatir Stanikzai to Pollard, 2 runs

slower delivery way down the leg side, flicks it away behind square leg and picks up couple of runs.

32.5
Khatir Stanikzai to Pollard, no run

stays back and defends with an angled bat behind point.

32.4
1
Khatir Stanikzai to Lawes, 1 run

makes room and looks to go big and miscues to mid-off, takes off for a run, the batter collides with the fielder who was behind the wicket at the bowlers end, he is down on the ground, the physio has a look and some treatment, he is back up and ready to field. He would have been run out if the throw struck the wickets at the bowlers end.

32.3
1
Khatir Stanikzai to Pollard, 1 run

short of a length down the leg side, flicks it high in the air behind square leg and lands safely.

32.2
6
Khatir Stanikzai to Pollard, SIX runs

lovely shot, walks few paces and picks it up, launches it high over the midwicket fence

32.1
Khatir Stanikzai to Pollard, no run

good length delivery across the batter, gets beaten.

end of over 328 runs
WI19: 114/9CRR: 3.56 RRR: 8.27 • Need 149 from 18 overs
Vitel Lawes8 (7b 1x6)
Jakeem Pollard2 (8b)
Wahidullah Zadran 9-1-36-3
Khatir Stanikzai 4-2-10-3
31.6
Wahidullah Zadran to Lawes, no run

stays in the crease and plays with an angled bat behind point.

31.5
6
Wahidullah Zadran to Lawes, SIX runs

tossed up and driven down the ground and over the long off fence.

31.4
1
Wahidullah Zadran to Pollard, 1 run

pushes down the ground to long on.

The umpire signals for a drinks break.

31.3
1
Wahidullah Zadran to Lawes, 1 run

driven firmly past the bowler and a wonderful diving stop by the mid-off fielder. The bowler has injured his finger.

31.2
Wahidullah Zadran to Lawes, no run

defends on the front foot to the off side.

31.1
Wahidullah Zadran to Lawes, no run

moves back, stands tall and punches to the off side.

end of over 313 runs • 1 wicket
WI19: 106/9CRR: 3.41 RRR: 8.26 • Need 157 from 19 overs
Jakeem Pollard1 (7b)
Vitel Lawes1 (2b)
Khatir Stanikzai 4-2-10-3
Wahidullah Zadran 8-1-28-3
30.6
Khatir Stanikzai to Pollard, no run

short rising delivery outside the off stump, looking to dab it away, misses it and through to the keeper.

30.5
1
Khatir Stanikzai to Lawes, 1 run

makes room and goes for an expansive drive to the sweeper cover.

30.4
Khatir Stanikzai to Lawes, no run

defends back down the track.

Lawes is the last batter for West Indies

30.3
W
Khatir Stanikzai to McKenzie, OUT

middle stumps goes for a toss, pitches outside the off stump and nips in to strike the middle and leg.

Micah McKenzie b Khatir Stanikzai 5 (11b 1x4 0x6 18m) SR: 45.45
30.2
Khatir Stanikzai to McKenzie, no run

strikes the pad down the leg side.

30.1
1b
Khatir Stanikzai to Pollard, 1 bye

keeps very low outside the off stump, they scramble for a bye as the keeper fails to gather it cleanly.

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Osman Sadat
88 runs (131)
9 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
21 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
84%
Mahboob Khan
86 runs (69)
10 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
13 runs
1 four0 six
Control
90%
Best performances - bowlers
Nooristani Omarzai
O
7.2
M
2
R
16
W
4
ECO
2.18
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
JJ Pollard
O
10
M
2
R
39
W
3
ECO
3.9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
Match details
High Performance Oval, Windhoek
TossAfghanistan Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
AFG Under-19
Mahboob Khan
Match numberYODI no. 1637
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days18 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
TV Umpire
India
Virender Sharma
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
Match Referee
India
Prakash Bhatt
PointsAfghanistan Under-19s 2, West Indies Under-19s 0
W Indies U19 Innings
Player NameRB
TTK Francis
caught914
ZN Carter
bowled39
J Andrew
caught5770
J Dorne
bowled05
ST Apple
lbw512
JB van Lange
caught933
MI Miller
caught25
SA Belle
caught918
MKQS McKenzie
bowled511
JJ Pollard
not out1113
VO Lawes
caught910
Extras(b 1, w 4)
Total124(10 wkts; 33.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
Full Table