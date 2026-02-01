Matches (6)
AUS Under-19 vs ENG Under-19, 1st Semi-Final at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Feb 03 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
1st Semi-Final, Bulawayo, February 03, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Australia Under-19s FlagAustralia Under-19s
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
S Hogan
9 M371 Runs46.38 Avg85.87 SR
OJ Peake
7 M260 Runs65 Avg85.8 SR
BA Mayes
10 M435 Runs48.33 Avg100.23 SR
BJ Dawkins
10 M370 Runs37 Avg78.89 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
C Lachmund
6 M15 Wkts5.42 Econ18 SR
K Barton
5 M8 Wkts4.99 Econ26.75 SR
M Lumsden
7 M17 Wkts3.89 Econ18.52 SR
Farhan Ahmed
10 M16 Wkts3.55 Econ35.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS19
ENG19
Oliver Peake (c)
Batting Allrounder
Aryan Sharma 
Allrounder
Kasey Barton 
Bowler
Naden Cooray 
Bowler
Jayden Draper 
Middle order Batter
Ben Gordon 
Allrounder
Steven Hogan 
Top order Batter
Tom Hogan 
Middle order Batter
John James 
Allrounder
Charles Lachmund 
Bowler
Alex Lee Young 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Malajczuk 
Batting Allrounder
Nitesh Samuel 
Opening Batter
Hayden Schiller 
Bowler
William Taylor 
-
Match details
GroundQueens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1665
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days3 February 2026 - day (50-over match)
Match CoverageSee all
Spotless England meet unbeaten Australia in Under-19 World Cup semi-final

