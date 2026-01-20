Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

JPN Under-19 vs AUS Under-19, 16th Match, Group A at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
16th Match, Group A, Windhoek, January 20, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Japan Under-19s FlagJapan Under-19s
201/8
Australia Under-19s FlagAustralia Under-19s
(29.1/50 ov, T:202) 204/2

AUS Under-19 won by 8 wickets (with 125 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
102 (55)
will-malajczuk
58

Tani-Kelly and Nihar Parmar's 58-run partnership is JPN19's highest for the 2nd wicket in YODIs, breaking the record of 55 between Tani-Kelly and Nihar Parmar

72

Tani-Kelly and Montgomery's 72-run partnership is JPN19's highest for the 7th wicket in YODIs, breaking the record of 7 between Kento Dobell and Ishaan Fartyal

Scores: K Vairavan
Scorecard summary
Japan Under-19s 201/8(50 overs)
Hugo Tani-Kelly
79* (135)
Naden Cooray
3/31 (10)
Nihar Parmar
33 (67)
Will Byrom
2/32 (10)
Australia Under-19s 204/2(29.1 overs)
Will Malajczuk
102 (55)
Nihar Parmar
1/35 (8)
Nitesh Samuel
60* (73)
Charlie Hara-Hinze
1/50 (7)
29.1
4
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, FOUR runs
end of over 295 runs
AUS19: 200/2CRR: 6.89 RRR: 0.09 • Need 2 from 21 overs
Tom Hogan15 (26b)
Nitesh Samuel60 (73b 4x4)
Nihar Parmar 8-0-35-1
Gabriel Hara-Hinze 1-0-6-0
28.6
1lb
Parmar to Hogan, 1 leg bye
28.6
1w
Parmar to Hogan, 1 wide
28.5
Parmar to Hogan, no run
28.4
1
Parmar to Samuel, 1 run
28.3
Parmar to Samuel, no run
28.2
1
Parmar to Hogan, 1 run
28.1
1
Parmar to Samuel, 1 run
end of over 286 runs
AUS19: 195/2CRR: 6.96 RRR: 0.31 • Need 7 from 22 overs
Tom Hogan14 (23b)
Nitesh Samuel58 (70b 4x4)
Gabriel Hara-Hinze 1-0-6-0
Nikhil Pol 4-0-36-0
27.6
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, no run
27.5
1
Hara-Hinze to Samuel, 1 run
27.4
1
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, 1 run
27.3
1
Hara-Hinze to Samuel, 1 run
27.2
2
Hara-Hinze to Samuel, 2 runs
27.1
1
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, 1 run
end of over 275 runs
AUS19: 189/2CRR: 7.00 RRR: 0.56 • Need 13 from 23 overs
Tom Hogan12 (20b)
Nitesh Samuel54 (67b 4x4)
Nikhil Pol 4-0-36-0
Montgomery Hara-Hinze 3-0-18-0
26.6
1
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, 1 run
26.5
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, no run
26.4
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, no run
26.3
2
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, 2 runs
26.2
1
Nikhil Pol to Samuel, 1 run
26.1
1
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
W Malajczuk
102 runs (55)
12 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
pull
22 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
83%
H Tani-Kelly
79 runs (135)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
21 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
N Cooray
O
10
M
2
R
31
W
3
ECO
3.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
W Byrom
W Byrom
AUS19
O
10
M
0
R
32
W
2
ECO
3.2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
TossJapan Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
AUS Under-19
Will Malajczuk
Match numberYODI no. 1642
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days20 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Naden Cooray
Naden Cooray
Montgomery Hara-Hinze
Montgomery Hara-Hinze
Skyler Cook
Skyler Cook
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
India
Virender Sharma
TV Umpire
Netherlands
Nitin Bathi
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Neeyamur Rashid
PointsAustralia Under-19s 2, Japan Under-19s 0
Language
English
AUS Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
W Malajczuk
caught10255
N Samuel
not out6073
S Hogan
caught1520
T Hogan
not out1927
Extras(lb 2, w 6)
Total204(2 wkts; 29.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
Full Table