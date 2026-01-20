Matches (30)
JPN Under-19 vs AUS Under-19, 16th Match, Group A at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
16th Match, Group A, Windhoek, January 20, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
201/8
(29.1/50 ov, T:202) 204/2
AUS Under-19 won by 8 wickets (with 125 balls remaining)
Tani-Kelly and Nihar Parmar's 58-run partnership is JPN19's highest for the 2nd wicket in YODIs, breaking the record of 55 between Tani-Kelly and Nihar Parmar
Tani-Kelly and Montgomery's 72-run partnership is JPN19's highest for the 7th wicket in YODIs, breaking the record of 7 between Kento Dobell and Ishaan Fartyal
Match centreScores: K Vairavan
Scorecard summary
Japan Under-19s • 201/8(50 overs)
79* (135)
3/31 (10)
33 (67)
2/32 (10)
Australia Under-19s • 204/2(29.1 overs)
102 (55)
1/35 (8)
60* (73)
1/50 (7)
29.1
4
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, FOUR runs
end of over 295 runs
AUS19: 200/2CRR: 6.89 • RRR: 0.09 • Need 2 from 21 overs
Tom Hogan15 (26b)
Nitesh Samuel60 (73b 4x4)
Nihar Parmar 8-0-35-1
Gabriel Hara-Hinze 1-0-6-0
28.6
1lb
Parmar to Hogan, 1 leg bye
28.6
1w
Parmar to Hogan, 1 wide
28.5
•
Parmar to Hogan, no run
28.4
1
Parmar to Samuel, 1 run
28.3
•
Parmar to Samuel, no run
28.2
1
Parmar to Hogan, 1 run
28.1
1
Parmar to Samuel, 1 run
end of over 286 runs
AUS19: 195/2CRR: 6.96 • RRR: 0.31 • Need 7 from 22 overs
Tom Hogan14 (23b)
Nitesh Samuel58 (70b 4x4)
Gabriel Hara-Hinze 1-0-6-0
Nikhil Pol 4-0-36-0
27.6
•
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, no run
27.5
1
Hara-Hinze to Samuel, 1 run
27.4
1
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, 1 run
27.3
1
Hara-Hinze to Samuel, 1 run
27.2
2
Hara-Hinze to Samuel, 2 runs
27.1
1
Hara-Hinze to Hogan, 1 run
end of over 275 runs
AUS19: 189/2CRR: 7.00 • RRR: 0.56 • Need 13 from 23 overs
Tom Hogan12 (20b)
Nitesh Samuel54 (67b 4x4)
Nikhil Pol 4-0-36-0
Montgomery Hara-Hinze 3-0-18-0
26.6
1
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, 1 run
26.5
•
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, no run
26.4
•
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, no run
26.3
2
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, 2 runs
26.2
1
Nikhil Pol to Samuel, 1 run
26.1
1
Nikhil Pol to Hogan, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AUS19
102 runs (55)
12 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
pull
22 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
83%
JPN19
79 runs (135)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
21 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
AUS19
O
10
M
2
R
31
W
3
ECO
3.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
AUS19
O
10
M
0
R
32
W
2
ECO
3.2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|Toss
|Japan Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1642
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Australia Under-19s 2, Japan Under-19s 0
Language
English
AUS Under-19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|102
|55
|not out
|60
|73
|caught
|15
|20
|not out
|19
|27
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 6)
|Total
|204(2 wkts; 29.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>