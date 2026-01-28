Matches (25)
New Zealand in India (1)
WT20 WC Qualifier (3)
UAE vs IRE (1)
PAK vs AUS (1)
SA vs WI (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
WPL (1)

AUS Under-19 vs WI Under-19, 31st Match, Super Sixes, Group 1 at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 28 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
31st Match, Super Sixes, Group 1, Harare, January 28, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
AUS Under-19 won by 22 runs

Player Of The Match
109 (117)
oliver-peake
YODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Micah McKenzie* 
(rhb)
120050.001 (2b)1 (2b)
Jakeem Pollard 
(lhb)
230066.661 (2b)2 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Charles Lachmund 
(rf)
906647.3327912 - 0 - 11 - 2
Aryan Sharma 
(sla)
904725.2227411 - 0 - 2 - 2
MatRunsHSAve
723135.75
143211*8.00
MatWktsBBIAve
6154/6616.27
862/2744.67
Partnership: 1 Run, 2 B (RR: 3) Last BatVitel Lawes 3 (5b) FOW291/9 (49.4 Ov)
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Matt Roller
end of over 503 runs • 1 wicket
WI19: 292/9CRR: 5.84 
Micah McKenzie1 (2b)
Jakeem Pollard2 (3b)
Charles Lachmund 9-0-66-4
Aryan Sharma 9-0-47-2

5.29pm: That's all from myself and Miller for today, thanks for joining us. More Under-19s World Cup action coming to you very soon!

West Indies are still mathematically alive but their Net Run Rate means that they are highly unlikely to progress. It'll take Ireland to beat Afghanistan and South Africa to beat Sri Lanka, both relatively convincingly.

Peake is back again. "Stoked to go into the finals undefeated. Good to come up against really good opposition today and test ourselves. First time batting first, got used to conditions. [314 enough?] Any time you get 300-plus, you are pretty happy. They came out pretty hard against the new ball but it got more and more difficult as the game went on. I was really impressed with the fightback with the ball and in the field. [Lachmund?] Great ball-speed so if he gets it right, he's likely to get some wickets. First time someone has come out on the front foot and got him away but he kept his head. Helped by Schiller and Cooray. [Schiller?] He didn't really miss too much. He refers to himself as Colin de Grandhomme, someone who runs in all day...(!)... [Semi final next week?] There's plenty of belief within the camp. To go in undefeated is a great feeling. We'll keep playing the same way. We keep thinking about how special it is to be playing for our country in a World Cup."

Joshua Dorne is with Ian Bishop. "[314 - too many?] The pitch was really dry. They batted really well. We bowled in patches. Sometimes we were good, sometimes we weren't. [Aus quick start?] The start was a little unlucky, but coming to the end of the Powerplay, we let them slip away and had to do a lot of walk to pull them back. [Fielding?] The fielding once again was not the best, in terms of ground fielding. We probably gave away a bit too much runs in the field. [Half-time chat?] It was just to stay calm. We practise for these moments. I don't think anybody was flustered. [Own batting?] I thought it was a decent knock, probably would feel better in a winning cause. It's just about giving thanks. I'm thankful for the opportunity. [Captaincy?] I didn't think I did a bad job... We would probably like to get a little further, but I'm proud of the guys and how far we've come."

Ollie Peake is unsurprisingly named Player of the Match. "For Will to start like that really set the tone," he says. "It's always great to contribute. I haven't had much to do - the boys at the top have been doing it all - so it was good to get some time in the middle. It's been a whirlwind two years [for me]. It would have meant nothing if we'd lost today. Really proud of the bowlers. [Family?] I've got my grandma and grandpa, mum, dad and brother all here. They're heading home after this game so it was great to do something while they're here... I can't thank them enough."

5.14pm: Australia win by 22 runs, and book themselves a semi-final spot - but West Indies ran them close today. Ollie Peake's 109 set things up for Australia before Zachary Carter and Jewel Andrew got the run chase off to a flying start. But Australia were just too good in the end, with Naden Cooray and Hayden Schiller particularly impressive with the ball.

49.6
1
Lachmund to McKenzie, 1 run

forces a full ball down the ground to long-on. Australia are into the semi-finals!

49.5
Lachmund to McKenzie, no run

steps out and has a big mow at a length ball, but can't connect

McKenzie is West Indies' No. 11.

Mick: "Wonder how that humble pie is tasting for the earlier critics of Australia's (and Peake's) pacing of their innings..."

49.4
W
Lachmund to Lawes, OUT

picks out long-on! Lawes clears the front leg and looks to swipe him into the sightscreen, and makes a decent enough connection. But Hogan makes no mistake just off the rope, and Lachmund has a fourth

Vitel Lawes c Hogan b Lachmund 3 (5b 0x4 0x6 11m) SR: 60
49.3
1
Lachmund to Pollard, 1 run

slapped back at the bowler on the bounce, and nearly wipes him out in his follow-through. Just about gets out the way of it as he tumbles to the turf, deflecting it away for a single

49.2
Lachmund to Pollard, no run

full, angling in. Pollard can't lay bat on ball

49.1
1
Lachmund to Lawes, 1 run

slapped down to long-off

We're in Brathwaite territory. 26 needed off the final over.

DaWolf: "Now it's over. Chasing 315 often comes down to who executes better in the final 10 overs. Today (as with many days), it was Aus." -- Think West Indies left themselves with slightly too much to do against the softer ball and with the field spread.

end of over 493 runs • 2 wickets
WI19: 289/8CRR: 5.89 RRR: 26.00 • Need 26 from 6b
Vitel Lawes2 (3b)
Jakeem Pollard1 (1b)
Aryan Sharma 9-0-47-2
Charles Lachmund 8-0-63-3
48.6
1lb
Aryan Sharma to Lawes, 1 leg bye

looks to swipe over the leg side, but the ball only deflects away towards short third via his body

48.5
1
Aryan Sharma to Pollard, 1 run

swings the hat-trick ball out to deep midwicket, but it lands safely

Pollard at No. 10. No relation, though West Indies probably wish they had Kieron out there...

48.4
W
Aryan Sharma to Gittens, OUT

chops on! Sharma on a hat-trick. Angling in from around the wicket, Gittens hangs back and looks to chop him away through the off side, but he is late to jam down on the shot and is done on the inside edge. Two in two, and Australia are closing in...

R'Jai Gittens b Aryan Sharma 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

Krishna Harry: "Need a Carlos B. at this time". They've only got R'Jai Gittens to put their faith in today. He walks out at No. 9.

48.3
W
Aryan Sharma to van Lange, OUT

speared in halfway down, lines up the pull, but picks out Draper at deep midwicket! Game, set and match. Van Lange got a decent piece of this, but not enough to clear the man just off the rope, and he walks off taking West Indies' chances with him

Jonathan van Lange c Draper b Aryan Sharma 26 (19b 2x4 1x6 37m) SR: 136.84
48.2
Aryan Sharma to van Lange, no run

speared in halfway down, miscued to short fine leg via the bottom edge. No interest in a single. JvL or bust!

Van Lange is the man for West Indies. Two or three lusty blows would take them close...

48.1
1
Aryan Sharma to Lawes, 1 run

gets his yorker in at the pads, worked down to long-on for one

29 required off 12. Sharma to bowl the 49th. Around the wicket to the left-hander.

end of over 488 runs • 1 wicket
WI19: 286/6CRR: 5.95 RRR: 14.50 • Need 29 from 12b
Jonathan van Lange26 (17b 2x4 1x6)
Vitel Lawes1 (1b)
Charles Lachmund 8-0-63-3
Hayden Schiller 10-1-54-2
47.6
Lachmund to van Lange, no run

full, wide outside off. Looks to clip it leg-side to retain the strike with a single but can't lay bat on ball

47.5
1
Lachmund to Lawes, 1 run

low full toss, miscued down the ground to long-on. Just the single

The left-handed Lawes comes in at No. 8. Around the wicket

47.4
W
Lachmund to Belle, OUT

long-on settles underneath it! Back of a length, Belle looks to swing hard down the ground and gets a decent piece of it. Plenty of elevation, but not quite the distance, and Aryan Sharma pouches the chance just inside the rope. Atones for his earlier miss!

Shaquan Belle c Aryan Sharma b Lachmund 13 (17b 1x4 0x6 22m) SR: 76.47

DaWolf: "Too much criticism of Dorne IMO. After 42 overs WI were in a good position. 3 tight overs in a row have put Aus ahead. But the game still is not done."

47.3
1
Lachmund to van Lange, 1 run

banged in halfway down, chopped hard out to deep cover and Draper gets around to prevent the second run. Belle was keen, JvL less so

47.3
1w
Lachmund to van Lange, 1 wide

hung wide outside off stump, but too wide. More free runs for West Indies

JVL back on strike. Exactly two per ball needed.

47.2
1
Lachmund to Belle, 1 run

shimmies outside leg, drags it past short midwicket but long-on gets around to prevent the second

47.1
4
Lachmund to Belle, FOUR runs

full toss, punished! Pounded over mid-off, who was up inside the ring. Great start to the over for Belle. Clean strike

37 required off the last three overs. Lachmund returns for his eighth. He's been expensive today. Van Lange calls for a change of bat. The last one was working pretty well for him!

Arjun: "A couple more lusty blows and this game should be in the Windies' hands! Go Windies!"

end of over 4713 runs
WI19: 278/5CRR: 5.91 RRR: 12.33 • Need 37 from 18b
Shaquan Belle8 (14b)
Jonathan van Lange25 (15b 2x4 1x6)
Hayden Schiller 10-1-54-2
Aryan Sharma 8-0-45-0

Schiller's allocation is complete. 2 for 54 from his 10 overs, with the big wickets of Jewel Andrew and captain Joshua Dorne.

46.6
1
Schiller to Belle, 1 run

skids through low, worked off the pads to short midwicket

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
OJ Peake
109 runs (117)
9 fours1 six
Productive shot
off drive
21 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
92%
ZN Carter
64 runs (42)
7 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
straight drive
10 runs
1 four1 six
Control
76%
Best performances - bowlers
C Lachmund
O
9
M
0
R
66
W
4
ECO
7.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
JJ Pollard
O
8
M
0
R
37
W
2
ECO
4.62
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Harare Sports Club
TossWest Indies Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
AUS Under-19
Oliver Peake
Match numberYODI no. 1659
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days28 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
Netherlands
Nitin Bathi
TV Umpire
India
Virender Sharma
Reserve Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsAustralia Under-19s 2, West Indies Under-19s 0
WI Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
TTK Francis
lbw2734
ZN Carter
bowled6442
J Andrew
bowled4438
J Dorne
bowled6297
K Tilokani
caught3542
JB van Lange
caught2619
SA Belle
caught1317
VO Lawes
caught35
RA Gittens
bowled01
JJ Pollard
not out23
MKQS McKenzie
not out12
Extras(lb 4, w 11)
Total292(9 wkts; 50 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Super Sixes, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS1944081.950
AFG1932141.020
SL193214-0.180
WI194224-0.421
SA193030-1.116
IRE193030-1.344
Super Sixes, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1933063.337
ENG1933061.989
PAK1932141.484
BAN193021-2.092
NZ193021-5.144
ZIM193030-3.416
Full Table