Peake is back again. "Stoked to go into the finals undefeated. Good to come up against really good opposition today and test ourselves. First time batting first, got used to conditions. [314 enough?] Any time you get 300-plus, you are pretty happy. They came out pretty hard against the new ball but it got more and more difficult as the game went on. I was really impressed with the fightback with the ball and in the field. [Lachmund?] Great ball-speed so if he gets it right, he's likely to get some wickets. First time someone has come out on the front foot and got him away but he kept his head. Helped by Schiller and Cooray. [Schiller?] He didn't really miss too much. He refers to himself as Colin de Grandhomme, someone who runs in all day...(!)... [Semi final next week?] There's plenty of belief within the camp. To go in undefeated is a great feeling. We'll keep playing the same way. We keep thinking about how special it is to be playing for our country in a World Cup."