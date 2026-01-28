Matches (25)
31st Match, Super Sixes, Group 1, Harare, January 28, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
AUS Under-19 won by 22 runs

109 (117)
Peake, Lachmund secure Australia's semi-final spot in Under-19 World Cup

Carter gave West Indies a fighting chance in a tall chase but they ran out of steam

ESPNcricinfo staff
28-Jan-2026 • 2 hrs ago
Oliver Peake celebrates his century, Australia vs West Indies, Under-19 World Cup, Harare, January 28, 2026

Oliver Peake celebrates his century  •  ICC/Getty Images

Australia 314 for 7 (Peake 109, Samuel 56, Pollard 2-37, Gittens 2-45) beat West Indies 292 for 9 (Carter 64, Dorne 62, Lachmund 4-66, Aryan 2-47) by 22 runs
Captain Oliver Peake's 109 and pace bowler Charles Lachmund's four-for made Australia the first team to seal a semi-final spot in the Men's Under-19 World Cup. They were put under pressure by West Indies but piled the pressure back on them in a 315-run chase that was 22 runs too many in the end.
After being put into bat, Will Malajczuk gave Australia a fast start with a 30-ball 48. Nitesh Samuel, his partner, played his part by scoring 56 off 74 and being part of 50-plus stands for the opening and third wickets.
Peake, who came in after 11 overs at No. 4, batted for the rest of the innings, across 166 minutes, for his 109 off 117 balls. Aside from Samuel, he found Alex Lee Young (45 off 47) and Jayden Draper (29 off 23 balls) for company.
R'Jai Gittens took two key wickets at the top including that of Malajczuk. Jakeem Pollard, with 2 for 37, was the most economical bowler and had the best figures for West Indies.
West Indies got off to a strong start and were in front for the first half of the chase. It started with an 88-run opening stand between Zachary Carter and Tanez Francis followed by a brisk 35-run partnership between Carter and Jewel Andrew.
Carter's 42-ball 64 and Andrew's 38-ball 44 were followed by a half-century from captain Joshua Dorne at No. 4 but his 62 took 97 balls. All of West Indies' top-six batters scored more than 25 each but they unraveled in the final ten overs when they needed 83 to win with seven wickets in hand. But they went on to lose for 5 for 52 while trying to get close to the target.
Lachmund was the chief destroyer taking 4 for 66 in his nine overs. Hayden Schiller and Aryan Sharma took two wickets apiece while Naden Cooray took the key wicket of Carter and gave away just 38 off his ten overs.
WI Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
TTK Francis
lbw2734
ZN Carter
bowled6442
J Andrew
bowled4438
J Dorne
bowled6297
K Tilokani
caught3542
JB van Lange
caught2619
SA Belle
caught1317
VO Lawes
caught35
RA Gittens
bowled01
JJ Pollard
not out23
MKQS McKenzie
not out12
Extras(lb 4, w 11)
Total292(9 wkts; 50 ovs)
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Super Sixes, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS1944081.950
AFG1932141.020
SL193214-0.180
WI194224-0.421
SA193030-1.116
IRE193030-1.344
Super Sixes, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1933063.337
ENG1933061.989
PAK1932141.484
BAN193021-2.092
NZ193021-5.144
ZIM193030-3.416
