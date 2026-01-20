1:28 pm Finally, some positive news from the ground: the rain has stopped! There is plenty of movement around the square, though the covers remain firmly in place for now. The groundsmen are currently inspecting the area, and a super sopper is already at work clearing water off the covers. However, just as I was typing this update, the drizzle returned. My oh my, we are truly at the mercy of the elements today. Weather gods, please be kind to the cricket fans watching around the world!