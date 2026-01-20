Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

NZ U19 vs BAN Under-19, 15th Match, Group B at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

NO RESULT
15th Match, Group B, Bulawayo, January 20, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
PrevNext

No result

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Match centre 
Comms: Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
New Zealand Under-19s 51/1(10 overs)
Aryan Mann
20* (36)
Iqbal Hossain Emon
1/12 (3)
Tom Jones
16* (18)
Shahriar Ahmed
0/4 (1)
View full scorecard
end of over 108 runs
NZ19: 51/1CRR: 5.10 
Aryan Mann20 (36b 3x4)
Tom Jones16 (18b 1x6)
Samiun Basir 2-0-9-0
Shahriar Ahmed 1-0-4-0

Both teams will split the points. Thanks for staying put and for your company. It's goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid, my co-commentator Rashad Mahbub and our scorer Sudeep Poojar Points Table

3pm: Well, it was on the cards. Although the ground staff tried their best and the umpires seemed keen on resuming action, the rain continues to spoil the party. The match has been called off

2:46pm: Repair work is underway with the ground staff filling in the damp areas

2:40pm: The umpires are having a chat with both captains and are inspecting the wet patches. Next inspection at 3pm

Unfortunately, the covers are back on and it's drizzling again so we have another delay

Next inspection at 14:30 local time

Salim: "it is minus 15 and wind chill of minus 25 from snowy Milton (Canada)"

Adil: "Approximately 7,500 miles from the stadium, and it is dry as a bone here in Central Kashmir. " That's certainly a proximate and relevant weather update :D

2pm: Just the pitch cover is affixed and the super sopper is gyrating around, the ground staff are active and the umpires are also out. It's still very overcast so you never know when rain might start again. Oh wait; the pitch cover is also coming off as I type.

1:55pm: Thank you, Rashad. Let's recite a little rain-time rhyme

Rain, rain, please go away,

New kids on the block want to play.

We want some cricket -- yay, hey!

Water droplets, kindly stay at bay

In the meantime, chocolates on the tray,

As clouds roll in and thunder away

Lightning strikes not far, not clear,

Young talent eager, the field so near

Oh heavens above, hear what we say,

For cricket's sake; please stop today!

1:48 pm The pitch itself is still protected, but the square covers have been removed. It is now time for a change in the commentary box, and Rvel Zahid will guide you through the upcoming updates. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh players have taken to the field for a light warm-up session with a football.

1:40 pm The rain has finally ended. There is a flurry of activity around the pitch as the super sopper works tirelessly to clear the standing water. The live broadcast will return at 1:45 pm, and we hope to bring you some much-awaited good news then! The covers are coming off!

1:28 pm Finally, some positive news from the ground: the rain has stopped! There is plenty of movement around the square, though the covers remain firmly in place for now. The groundsmen are currently inspecting the area, and a super sopper is already at work clearing water off the covers. However, just as I was typing this update, the drizzle returned. My oh my, we are truly at the mercy of the elements today. Weather gods, please be kind to the cricket fans watching around the world!

Nayan: "And from that squad of Bangladesh, who lifted the cup, only the captain Akbar Ali hasn't been capped as Bangladesh National Team player. All other has been capped in different formats. What a team that was."

Rexman : "Supporting from Kenya! Loving the talent on display in this U19 World Cup so far -- some fearless batting, disciplined bowling, and great athleticism in the field. These youngsters look confident and match-ready despite the pressure. Future stars in the making!"

12:55 pm The covers remain firmly in place over the square as the rain pours, according to Sudeep. Buckle up, everyone; we are settled in for a much longer delay. While we wait, let's look back at previous U19 encounters between these two. New Zealand and Bangladesh have had some absolute thrillers in the past. Who could forget the 2020 Semi-Final where Mahmudul Hasan Joy's century broke Kiwi hearts?

graham: "was expecting to see tom jones(Jeremy coneys grandson) to get plenty of runs as he is being touted as a future test batsman. might have to wait a bit longer with all the rain " He was looking in fine touch until the rain arrived.

SHORIFUL ISLAM: "Following the match from Dubai."

Bush: "1 km from Queens Sports club, light drizzle but sun is out there also. Shortened match will be completed."

Noble: "Following this match from my office desk - Dhaka"

Shadow-Shell: "Massive shoutout to Hugo Tani-Kelly. After scoring a century against Sri Lanka, He's batting past 50 right now against Australia."

graham: "supporting from nz but it looks like our under 19s have taken the weather witb them "

Nick : "following the game from Shanghai, China"

12:10 pm Folks, while we wait for the rain to stop and the covers to move, tell us: where are you supporting from today? We've got a global audience, so let's hear your shouts! Also, what are your early impressions of the talent on display in this U19 World Cup so far?

11:56 am Unfortunately, there is no new information to report from the ground as the rain continues to fall. The forecast remains discouraging, with a 63% chance of rain predicted over the next hour. It looks like we are in for a significant delay today, folks; it's going to be a long day.

Shadow-Shell: "Who will it hurt more if this is a washout" That's the million-dollar question, Shadow-Shell. Honestly, it's a massive blow for the fans tuning in from every corner of the globe, whether you're sneaking a peek at work, on vacation, or sitting right there in the stands at Bulawayo!

11:17 am The players are leaving the field and heading toward the dugout as the rain picks up. The groundsmen are rushing on with the covers, and the fourth umpire has entered the playing area with an umbrella. The rainfall has intensified, and the entire square of the pitch is now fully protected by the covers.

9.6
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

floated delivery on the pads, tucks it to midwicket

9.5
4
Samiun Basir to Mann, FOUR runs

finds the gap! Slower through the air ball on the stumps, sits down on one knee and plays the paddle sweep behind the square and beats the sweeper fielder with ease. 50 comes up for New Zealand.

9.4
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

flighted fuller length ball in the block-hole, shovels it to cover

9.3
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

fuller length ball tucks it away to midwicket

9.2
4
Samiun Basir to Mann, FOUR runs

floated delivery in the slot, gets down on one knee and plays the slog sweep over midwicket, couple of bounces and onto the ropes

9.1
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

floated good length ball defends off the front foot

A short discussion between the umpires. The drizzle has intensified slightly, and water droplets are now clearly visible on the live feed camera lens.

end of over 94 runs
NZ19: 43/1CRR: 4.77 
Aryan Mann12 (30b 1x4)
Tom Jones16 (18b 1x6)
Shahriar Ahmed 1-0-4-0
Samiun Basir 1-0-1-0
8.6
3
Shahriar Ahmed to Mann, 3 runs

width on offer length ball plays the square drive fine to the backward point area, the fielder fails to cut it off

8.5
Shahriar Ahmed to Mann, no run

brought his length back and pitched it wide outside off; that should have been tonked out of the ring area, cuts it square to the cover point fielder at the edge of the circle

8.4
Shahriar Ahmed to Mann, no run

slower through the air ball with the arm, prods it down

8.3
Shahriar Ahmed to Mann, no run

flighted good length ball lunges forward and defends on the track

8.2
1
Shahriar Ahmed to Jones, 1 run

tossed up a fuller length ball, driven straight down the ground to long off

8.1
Shahriar Ahmed to Jones, no run

arm ball on a length, pokes it back to the bowler

More spin, Shahriar Ahmed comes in to bowl

end of over 81 run
NZ19: 39/1CRR: 4.87 
Aryan Mann9 (26b 1x4)
Tom Jones15 (16b 1x6)
Samiun Basir 1-0-1-0
Al Fahad 4-0-25-0
7.6
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

arm ball around the fifth stump line, rocks back and plays the square cut, beaten by the lack of bounce

7.5
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

generously flighted ball and plays the paddle sweep to short fine leg

7.5
1w
Samiun Basir to Mann, 1 wide

slider ball down the leg-side angling away

7.4
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

fuller length ball steers it to the cover fielder

7.3
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

generously flighted ball outside off with sharp turn away, left alone to the keeper

It's drizzling out there!

7.2
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

slower through the air ball around the off stump line, plays the paddle sweep to short fine leg

7.1
Samiun Basir to Mann, no run

tossed up a good length ball defends on the track

Samiun Basir joins the attack, slip in place

end of over 79 runs
NZ19: 38/1CRR: 5.42 
Tom Jones15 (16b 1x6)
Aryan Mann9 (20b 1x4)
Al Fahad 4-0-25-0
Iqbal Hossain Emon 3-0-12-1
6.6
6
Al Fahad to Jones, SIX runs

That's outta here! Banged in short pitched ball outside off, gets inside the line of the ball and nails the hook shot over midwicket for a mammoth six. Sheer power!

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
A Mann
A Mann
NZ19
20 runs (36)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
steered
11 runs
1 four0 six
Control
95%
TC Jones
16 runs (18)
0 four1 six
Productive shot
pull
11 runs
0 four1 six
Control
71%
Best performances - bowlers
Iqbal Hossain Emon
O
3
M
0
R
12
W
1
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
Shahriar Ahmed
O
1
M
0
R
4
W
0
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
View more stats
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossBangladesh Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1641
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days20 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Jaskaran Sandhu
Jaskaran Sandhu
Selwin Sanjay
Selwin Sanjay
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsNew Zealand Under-19s 1, Bangladesh Under-19s 1
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
NZ U19 Innings
Player NameRB
A Mann
not out2036
HP Bogue
bowled86
TC Jones
not out1618
Extras(lb 1, w 6)
Total51(1 wkt; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
Full Table