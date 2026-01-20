floated delivery on the pads, tucks it to midwicket
NZ U19 vs BAN Under-19, 15th Match, Group B at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
Both teams will split the points. Thanks for staying put and for your company. It's goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid, my co-commentator Rashad Mahbub and our scorer Sudeep Poojar Points Table
3pm: Well, it was on the cards. Although the ground staff tried their best and the umpires seemed keen on resuming action, the rain continues to spoil the party. The match has been called off
2:46pm: Repair work is underway with the ground staff filling in the damp areas
2:40pm: The umpires are having a chat with both captains and are inspecting the wet patches. Next inspection at 3pm
Unfortunately, the covers are back on and it's drizzling again so we have another delay
Next inspection at 14:30 local time
Salim: "it is minus 15 and wind chill of minus 25 from snowy Milton (Canada)"
Adil: "Approximately 7,500 miles from the stadium, and it is dry as a bone here in Central Kashmir. " That's certainly a proximate and relevant weather update :D
2pm: Just the pitch cover is affixed and the super sopper is gyrating around, the ground staff are active and the umpires are also out. It's still very overcast so you never know when rain might start again. Oh wait; the pitch cover is also coming off as I type.
1:55pm: Thank you, Rashad. Let's recite a little rain-time rhyme
Rain, rain, please go away,
New kids on the block want to play.
We want some cricket -- yay, hey!
Water droplets, kindly stay at bay
In the meantime, chocolates on the tray,
As clouds roll in and thunder away
Lightning strikes not far, not clear,
Young talent eager, the field so near
Oh heavens above, hear what we say,
For cricket's sake; please stop today!
1:48 pm The pitch itself is still protected, but the square covers have been removed. It is now time for a change in the commentary box, and Rvel Zahid will guide you through the upcoming updates. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh players have taken to the field for a light warm-up session with a football.
1:40 pm The rain has finally ended. There is a flurry of activity around the pitch as the super sopper works tirelessly to clear the standing water. The live broadcast will return at 1:45 pm, and we hope to bring you some much-awaited good news then! The covers are coming off!
1:28 pm Finally, some positive news from the ground: the rain has stopped! There is plenty of movement around the square, though the covers remain firmly in place for now. The groundsmen are currently inspecting the area, and a super sopper is already at work clearing water off the covers. However, just as I was typing this update, the drizzle returned. My oh my, we are truly at the mercy of the elements today. Weather gods, please be kind to the cricket fans watching around the world!
Nayan: "And from that squad of Bangladesh, who lifted the cup, only the captain Akbar Ali hasn't been capped as Bangladesh National Team player. All other has been capped in different formats. What a team that was."
Rexman : "Supporting from Kenya! Loving the talent on display in this U19 World Cup so far -- some fearless batting, disciplined bowling, and great athleticism in the field. These youngsters look confident and match-ready despite the pressure. Future stars in the making!"
12:55 pm The covers remain firmly in place over the square as the rain pours, according to Sudeep. Buckle up, everyone; we are settled in for a much longer delay. While we wait, let's look back at previous U19 encounters between these two. New Zealand and Bangladesh have had some absolute thrillers in the past. Who could forget the 2020 Semi-Final where Mahmudul Hasan Joy's century broke Kiwi hearts?
graham: "was expecting to see tom jones(Jeremy coneys grandson) to get plenty of runs as he is being touted as a future test batsman. might have to wait a bit longer with all the rain " He was looking in fine touch until the rain arrived.
SHORIFUL ISLAM: "Following the match from Dubai."
Bush: "1 km from Queens Sports club, light drizzle but sun is out there also. Shortened match will be completed."
Noble: "Following this match from my office desk - Dhaka"
Shadow-Shell: "Massive shoutout to Hugo Tani-Kelly. After scoring a century against Sri Lanka, He's batting past 50 right now against Australia."
graham: "supporting from nz but it looks like our under 19s have taken the weather witb them "
Nick : "following the game from Shanghai, China"
12:10 pm Folks, while we wait for the rain to stop and the covers to move, tell us: where are you supporting from today? We've got a global audience, so let's hear your shouts! Also, what are your early impressions of the talent on display in this U19 World Cup so far?
11:56 am Unfortunately, there is no new information to report from the ground as the rain continues to fall. The forecast remains discouraging, with a 63% chance of rain predicted over the next hour. It looks like we are in for a significant delay today, folks; it's going to be a long day.
Shadow-Shell: "Who will it hurt more if this is a washout" That's the million-dollar question, Shadow-Shell. Honestly, it's a massive blow for the fans tuning in from every corner of the globe, whether you're sneaking a peek at work, on vacation, or sitting right there in the stands at Bulawayo!
11:17 am The players are leaving the field and heading toward the dugout as the rain picks up. The groundsmen are rushing on with the covers, and the fourth umpire has entered the playing area with an umbrella. The rainfall has intensified, and the entire square of the pitch is now fully protected by the covers.
finds the gap! Slower through the air ball on the stumps, sits down on one knee and plays the paddle sweep behind the square and beats the sweeper fielder with ease. 50 comes up for New Zealand.
flighted fuller length ball in the block-hole, shovels it to cover
fuller length ball tucks it away to midwicket
floated delivery in the slot, gets down on one knee and plays the slog sweep over midwicket, couple of bounces and onto the ropes
floated good length ball defends off the front foot
A short discussion between the umpires. The drizzle has intensified slightly, and water droplets are now clearly visible on the live feed camera lens.
width on offer length ball plays the square drive fine to the backward point area, the fielder fails to cut it off
brought his length back and pitched it wide outside off; that should have been tonked out of the ring area, cuts it square to the cover point fielder at the edge of the circle
slower through the air ball with the arm, prods it down
flighted good length ball lunges forward and defends on the track
tossed up a fuller length ball, driven straight down the ground to long off
arm ball on a length, pokes it back to the bowler
More spin, Shahriar Ahmed comes in to bowl
arm ball around the fifth stump line, rocks back and plays the square cut, beaten by the lack of bounce
generously flighted ball and plays the paddle sweep to short fine leg
slider ball down the leg-side angling away
fuller length ball steers it to the cover fielder
generously flighted ball outside off with sharp turn away, left alone to the keeper
It's drizzling out there!
slower through the air ball around the off stump line, plays the paddle sweep to short fine leg
tossed up a good length ball defends on the track
Samiun Basir joins the attack, slip in place
That's outta here! Banged in short pitched ball outside off, gets inside the line of the ball and nails the hook shot over midwicket for a mammoth six. Sheer power!
1W
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|Bangladesh Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YODI no. 1641
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|New Zealand Under-19s 1, Bangladesh Under-19s 1