5.25pm Ayush Mhatre lifts up the trophy, as the team begin the celebrations. They take turns to lift the trophy and get their photos clicked. The celebration will surely last long into the night (or until their bedtimes, anyway), but that is all from us. It's been a fantastic contest, and you could seldom ask for a final like this one. On behalf of Alan, Harshith and Thilak, this is Abhimanyu signing off as the 2026 Under-19 World Cup comes to a close with India the champions. Goodnight.
India captain, Ayush Mhatre: "I can't express my feelings but it's a memorable night for us. The boys have played really well. What goals we set, they executed very well. They played their natural game so I am very happy. [On Sooryavanshi] We have no words for his innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he's shown in this match what he can do. We just wanted to carry forward the legacy. Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now we have won it. No words for the support staff, they way they have hustled for the last many months." Caps off the speech by thanking the fans watching at home, and a message that "keep supporting us like this, we'll keep winning you trophies."
Now the Indian players will line up to receive their winners medals.
England captain, Thomas Rew: "I think i's always going to be tough when a player like Vaibhav gets going. We were left scratching our heads a little bit. We did our research. Wanted to use our change-ups. That's what's worked for us previously against India, but today Vaibhav came off. Great effort there from our batters there. Caleb, unbelievable innings and Dawkins with some runs as well. [On the chase] We were really excited to go out there and have some fun. We fell short, but we had a good time."
The England players now line up to receive their runners-up medals.
Any guesses for the POTM? Of course, it is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is also the Player of the Tournament! Here's what he has to say: "I can't express what I am feeling but the way we have all been working hard for the last 7-8 months and our support staff who have been with us for a long time and always made sure we are alright, I would like to dedicate the award to them. We weren't taking too much pressure. We just thought how we had done well in the tournament, we'll just follow our process and play our natural games. The preparation has been good not only during the Asia Cup, but the last 8-9 months. And only the players know how hard we have worked in that period. I had faith in my skills that I can contribute in big games and today it happened."
5.10pm Time for the presentation ceremony.
Don't go anywhere, we have the presentation ceremony coming up.
Gaurav: "Although England was on back foot all throughout the match, they fought really well and showed a lot of character...Overall a great game of cricket !!"
Avinash: "Ayush Mhatre practicing the Rohit Sharma / MEssi move to lift the trophy at the ground. Lovely scenes."
Abhighyan Kundu: "Yeah sometimes we were felling the pressure. But we had the patience and backed ourselves and the bowlers, who bowled really well. We have won the sixth title and we are going to celebrate it. It's hard work which we have done in the last two years. Last time we lost to Australia, so now we have taken revenge and will be defending champions. [Sooryavanshi] batted extremely well and kept England bowlers under pressure. What I liked is he played his natural game."
Hrishikesh Kanitkar: "It's a great feeling. I've been here before but for these boys it's going to be really special. And after the fight the England boys put up, it's a fabulous win. We are happy to see the development. Obviously we play for the trophies, but good to see the development. [Celebrations?] Just going to have a dinner and go back to sleep."
Aaron George: "It's just sinking in. Really happy and going to celebrate with all the boys. Vaibhav did a great job. I think we batted them out of the game and all credit to him."
4.50pm India, playing their sixth consecutive final, have won their sixth title. They missed out in the last edition, but this time, there was no stopping them. A stunning final, with 722 runs scored and two majestic centuries witnessed. And in the end, it's the Indian boys who are celebrating. Falconer almost took away the spotlight with a lone ranger effort down the order after a middle order collapse. But it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who came into this tournament with the most eyes on him, who delivered on the big stage with a staggering 175 off 80 deliveries that powered India to what was by far the highest total in an Under-19 World Cup final. Ayush Mhatre, another established IPL star, joined Sooryavanshi in hitting fifty-plus scores in both the semis and the final, and he can now call himself a World Cup winning captain.