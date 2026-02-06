Any guesses for the POTM? Of course, it is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is also the Player of the Tournament! Here's what he has to say: "I can't express what I am feeling but the way we have all been working hard for the last 7-8 months and our support staff who have been with us for a long time and always made sure we are alright, I would like to dedicate the award to them. We weren't taking too much pressure. We just thought how we had done well in the tournament, we'll just follow our process and play our natural games. The preparation has been good not only during the Asia Cup, but the last 8-9 months. And only the players know how hard we have worked in that period. I had faith in my skills that I can contribute in big games and today it happened."