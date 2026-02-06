Matches (13)
IND Under-19 vs ENG Under-19, Final at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Feb 06 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Final, Harare, February 06, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
411/9
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
(40.2/50 ov, T:412) 311

IND Under-19 won by 100 runs

vaibhav-sooryavanshi
Player Of The Match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
, IND19
175 (80)
vaibhav-sooryavanshi
Player Of The Series
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
, IND19
439 runs • 1 wkt
150

Sooryavanshi has broken the record for most runs in boundaries (150) in an innings in YODIs, going past Boyagoda's 124

YODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ov
Alex Green* rhb
00000.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Kanishk Chouhan ob
8.206327.5622635.2 - 0 - 28 - 1
RS Ambrish rm
915636.2229344 - 0 - 34 - 2
MatRunsHSAve
1733128.25
MatWktsBBIAve
22293/2027.10
18244/2929.04
Last Bat
Caleb Falconer 115 (67b) 
 FOW
311/10 (40.2 Ov)
W
4
40th
19Runs
1
6
6
6
39th
7Runs
1
6
38th
3Runs
W
1
1
1
37th
7Runs
1
1
1
4
Match centre Scores :  Thilak Ram •  Comms :  Abhimanyu Bose

5.25pm Ayush Mhatre lifts up the trophy, as the team begin the celebrations. They take turns to lift the trophy and get their photos clicked. The celebration will surely last long into the night (or until their bedtimes, anyway), but that is all from us. It's been a fantastic contest, and you could seldom ask for a final like this one. On behalf of Alan, Harshith and Thilak, this is Abhimanyu signing off as the 2026 Under-19 World Cup comes to a close with India the champions. Goodnight.

India captain, Ayush Mhatre: "I can't express my feelings but it's a memorable night for us. The boys have played really well. What goals we set, they executed very well. They played their natural game so I am very happy. [On Sooryavanshi] We have no words for his innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he's shown in this match what he can do. We just wanted to carry forward the legacy. Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now we have won it. No words for the support staff, they way they have hustled for the last many months." Caps off the speech by thanking the fans watching at home, and a message that "keep supporting us like this, we'll keep winning you trophies."

Now the Indian players will line up to receive their winners medals.

England captain, Thomas Rew: "I think i's always going to be tough when a player like Vaibhav gets going. We were left scratching our heads a little bit. We did our research. Wanted to use our change-ups. That's what's worked for us previously against India, but today Vaibhav came off. Great effort there from our batters there. Caleb, unbelievable innings and Dawkins with some runs as well. [On the chase] We were really excited to go out there and have some fun. We fell short, but we had a good time."

The England players now line up to receive their runners-up medals.

Any guesses for the POTM? Of course, it is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is also the Player of the Tournament! Here's what he has to say: "I can't express what I am feeling but the way we have all been working hard for the last 7-8 months and our support staff who have been with us for a long time and always made sure we are alright, I would like to dedicate the award to them. We weren't taking too much pressure. We just thought how we had done well in the tournament, we'll just follow our process and play our natural games. The preparation has been good not only during the Asia Cup, but the last 8-9 months. And only the players know how hard we have worked in that period. I had faith in my skills that I can contribute in big games and today it happened."

5.10pm Time for the presentation ceremony.

Don't go anywhere, we have the presentation ceremony coming up.

Gaurav: "Although England was on back foot all throughout the match, they fought really well and showed a lot of character...Overall a great game of cricket !!"

Avinash: "Ayush Mhatre practicing the Rohit Sharma / MEssi move to lift the trophy at the ground. Lovely scenes."

Abhighyan Kundu: "Yeah sometimes we were felling the pressure. But we had the patience and backed ourselves and the bowlers, who bowled really well. We have won the sixth title and we are going to celebrate it. It's hard work which we have done in the last two years. Last time we lost to Australia, so now we have taken revenge and will be defending champions. [Sooryavanshi] batted extremely well and kept England bowlers under pressure. What I liked is he played his natural game."

Hrishikesh Kanitkar: "It's a great feeling. I've been here before but for these boys it's going to be really special. And after the fight the England boys put up, it's a fabulous win. We are happy to see the development. Obviously we play for the trophies, but good to see the development. [Celebrations?] Just going to have a dinner and go back to sleep."

Aaron George: "It's just sinking in. Really happy and going to celebrate with all the boys. Vaibhav did a great job. I think we batted them out of the game and all credit to him."

4.50pm India, playing their sixth consecutive final, have won their sixth title. They missed out in the last edition, but this time, there was no stopping them. A stunning final, with 722 runs scored and two majestic centuries witnessed. And in the end, it's the Indian boys who are celebrating. Falconer almost took away the spotlight with a lone ranger effort down the order after a middle order collapse. But it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who came into this tournament with the most eyes on him, who delivered on the big stage with a staggering 175 off 80 deliveries that powered India to what was by far the highest total in an Under-19 World Cup final. Ayush Mhatre, another established IPL star, joined Sooryavanshi in hitting fifty-plus scores in both the semis and the final, and he can now call himself a World Cup winning captain.

40.2
W
Chouhan to Falconer, OUT

Is that it? Yes it is and India are six-time World Champions! It's heartbreak for Falconer, who's played a stunning knock, but India's 411 eventually proved to be too many runs Chouhan went full on off and Falconer backs away and looks to carve this behind point. It goes off the open face and Khilan dives in front from backward point to complete a stunning catch. Sensational way to cap off a sensational final. India win by 100 runs to win the Under-19 World Cup 2026!

Caleb Falconer c Khilan Patel b Chouhan 115 (67b 9x4 7x6 87m) SR: 171.64
India celebrate winning the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi poses with the trophy
Photos
40.1
4
Chouhan to Falconer, FOUR runs

Exhibition, this! Floated full by Chouhan and Falconer quickly changes position to reverse-ramp this over the keeper. Sensational

105 needed in the last ten overs. One wicket in hand. And a centurion batting in stunning form. There is a lot of life left in this final yet!

Over40
19 runsNeed 105 from 60b
ENG19 307/9CRR: 7.67  RRR: 10.50
CM Falconer 111 (65b 8x4 7x6)AM Green 0 (0b)
RS Ambrish3/56 (9)
39.6
1
Ambrish to Falconer, 1 run

Low full toss around off, he clips it down to long-on and is able to take that single he was eyeing

39.5
6
Ambrish to Falconer, SIX runs

And another one! Hammered over long-off! Full, slower ball. He stands still and swings through the line

39.4
6
Ambrish to Falconer, SIX runs

A hundred he will remember for a long time, no matter the result! What a way to bring up the century too. Shuffles across and flicks India's best bowler over square leg. A century off 63 balls. What a knock this has been

39.3
Ambrish to Falconer, no run

On a length outside off, slapped away to deep cover

39.2
Ambrish to Falconer, no run

Driven down to long-off, past the bowler. Falconer farms the strike

39.1
6
Ambrish to Falconer, SIX runs

Gone high in the air, and far enough! Shuffles across, sees it bumped in short and takes it on with a pull over midwicket. It was a slower ball and he waited on it beautifully

Over39
7 runsNeed 124 from 66b
ENG19 288/9CRR: 7.38  RRR: 11.27
CM Falconer 92 (59b 8x4 4x6)AM Green 0 (0b)
K Chouhan1/59 (8)
38.6
1
Chouhan to Falconer, 1 run

Full on legm worked down to long-on and now he does take the single

38.5
Chouhan to Falconer, no run

Now he drives one out to deep cover. They are still not taking singles

38.4
Chouhan to Falconer, no run

Tossed up full and drilled to long-off's right

38.3
Chouhan to Falconer, no run

Looks for a cheeky paddle sweep there and almost misses. Just about gets it fine of the stumps

38.2
6
Chouhan to Falconer, SIX runs

That's soared like a falcon and gone all the way! Backs away and Chouhan tries to follow him and he launches it into the balconies beyond the sightscreen! Whammo

38.1
Chouhan to Falconer, no run

Full outside leg, driven down to long-on. They don't take a single

How will Falconer approach this now, with Alex Green at the other end

Over38
3 runs, 1 wicketNeed 131 from 72b
ENG19 281/9CRR: 7.39  RRR: 10.91
CM Falconer 85 (53b 8x4 3x6)
RS Ambrish3/37 (8)
37.6
W
Ambrish to Lumsden, OUT

Short ball has India one wicket away now! RS Ambrish at it again. Good bouncer, climbing on Lumsden, who tries to hook but can't get a hold of it at all. Vedant Trivedi runs in from deep square leg and holds on

Manny Lumsden c Vedant Trivedi b Ambrish 3 (10b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 30
37.5
Ambrish to Lumsden, no run

Opens the face and jams the bat down to squeeze this full ball to backward point

37.4
1
Ambrish to Falconer, 1 run

Shuffles across a long way again as Ambrish goes for the wide yorker. Drilled down to long-on

Roby Stephen : "First time asking rate crossed 10.falconer had to plan the attack "

37.3
1
Ambrish to Lumsden, 1 run

On a length outside off, driven out through cover point

Prabodh: "All the praise to Vaibhav but what an innings we are witnessing here by Caleb; also Ambrish going under five in match where we have already seen ~700 runs in 87 overs"

37.2
Ambrish to Lumsden, no run

On a length outside off, stabbed to backward point

37.1
1
Ambrish to Falconer, 1 run

ON a length outside off, punched down to long-off. They are happy to take the singles for now. Falconer not quite farming strike yet

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
V Sooryavanshi
175 runs (80)
15 fours15 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
36 runs
1 four5 sixes
Control
88%
CM Falconer
115 runs (67)
9 fours7 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
22 runs
0 four1 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
RS Ambrish
O
9
M
1
R
56
W
3
ECO
6.22
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
J Minto
J Minto
ENG19
O
8
M
0
R
63
W
3
ECO
7.87
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundHarare Sports Club
TossIndia Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
IND Under-19
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Player Of The Series
IND Under-19
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Series resultIndia Under-19s (Young Cricketers) won the 2025/26 ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Match numberYODI no. 1667
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days6 February 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
