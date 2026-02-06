Ind vs Eng live score, U-19 World Cup final - Sooryavanshi 175 hands India their sixth title

Live
Ind vs Eng live score, U-19 World Cup final - Sooryavanshi 175 hands India their sixth titleBy S Sudarshanan
India win their sixth Under-19 men's World Cup!
There's the moment. Chouhan is in the middle of it with the ball, Khilan the catcher at backward point. Chouhan fires in a full ball on off, Falconer backs away to slice it over the ring on the off side, but cannot clear the man. Khilan takes a nice diving catch, fingers under the ball, and seals the deal for India. A sixth Under-19 men's World Cup title in their 11th appearance in the final.
A 100-run win for India but England were in the chase throughout. Imagine if they hadn't lost those four wickets in the space of eight balls. They found batters who kept pace with the chase and did not give up till the end. Falconer kept throwing back the punches, and in the process, etched his name in the books as England's fastest centurion in Youth ODIs. England knew that the track was good for runs and for a long time, 411 seems chaseable.
But not against India. Not against this India who have bowling otions galore. And those who can keep their calm. Abrish, a track-and-field-athlete-turned-fast-bowler, kept pegging back England with his pace. It was only in his last over when Falconer hit him for three sixes that his economy rate went over six. Devendran also let his pace do the talking even when he was being hit for boundaries. Mhatre himself bowled an over which will definitely feature as the turning point.
India celebrate and they deservedly do so. Must not forget the whirlwind called Sooryavanshi that struck Harare and England earlier in the day. A 55-ball century that set the tone and he finally made a massive imprint at this Under-19 World Cup, not that he hadn't done before, with a 80-ball 175 that rewrote records.
An unbeaten campaign for India this, culmination in another trophy.
Falconer rises with a century!
A magnificent hit from Falconer to complete his century in the chase. Length ball from Ambrish outside off. Falconer walks down and across towards off, and plays the pick-up shot over deep miwicket for half a dozen. Some way to complete a hundred in just 63 balls. He follows that with another powerful hit over extra cover to bring up England's 300.
England 307/9 (40), need 105 more
Falconer running out of partners...
The boundaries have started to dry up. Most of the momentum in this England innings is down to Falconer. The last non-Falconer boundary for England came in the 28th over. Manny Lumsden tried to change that narrative. He got a short ball angled into him from Ambrish, which he tried to pull over the on side. All he managed was to hit it towards deep backward square leg, who charged in and held on.
The only excitement in the chase remains around if Falconer can complete his century. What do you think?
England 281/9 (38), need 131 more
Minto c Enaan (sub) b Ambrish 28(41)
Ambrish finally ends the 92-run partnership for the eighth wicket that came in just 80 balls. He digs one in from over the wicket. Pinto looked to go over the on side across the line. Got a thick outside edge towards backward point, where substitute Mohammed Enaan took a simple catch.
England 269/8 (35.2), need 143 more
Falconer punches back with fifty
Falconer has continued to fight for England. Power has been a key factor in his innings today, but also the areas he has targeted. He has hit two boundaries off Mhatre's off spin - a four and a six - both down the ground. When Devendran tried to hurry him with the extra pace, he responded with four fours in the over, three of them off successive balls. He has raced away to a 26-ball fifty and had also added a half-century partnership with Minto.
England 238/7 (29), need 174 more
England in a free-fall
India would now believe they have the game in the bag. Captain Ayush Mhatre brought himself on and struck with the big wicket of Dawkins. The England opener looked ominous but walked back after slapping one straight to cover.
One ball later, a complete communication breakdown between Caleb Falconer and Ralphie Albert saw the latter run-out. After Albert hit the ball to backward point, he was called through for a run by his partner but was sent back late.
In the next over, Devendran dug one slightly short outside off and Farhan Ahmed could only edge it to Kundu behind. Two balls later, he took a sharp return catch off his own bowing to dismiss Sebastian Morgan.
England have gone from 142 for 3 to 177 for 7. India well and truly on top.
England 177/7 (22)
Rew c Mhatre b Chouhan
Chouhan extracts his sweet revenge. He was pumped for a six and a four off successive balls in his second over. Rew first slog-swept him over deep midwicket. Then got a tickle past the wicketkeeper on his attempted reverse sweep. But then Chouhan fires one in in line of the stumps, Rew can back away and rocket it straight to the India captain at extra cover. What a passage of play that was. Rew cannot believe it.
England 142/3 (18), need 270 more
The two non-Khilan overs after the wicket
England continue to land the punches. Captain Thomas Rew has got off to a flier. Dawkins is nearing his half-century...
England 130/2 (17)
Mayes c Henil b Patel 45(28)
Mayes' adventurousness does not last long. He was happy to attack both pace and spin. He had hit Khilan Patel's left-arm spin for two sixes and a four in his previous over. But he couldn't sustain his aggression for long. On the first ball of Khilan's second over, Kundu missed a stumping chance of Dawkins. Four balls later, Mayes struck a huge six down the ground. But when he tried to reverse-hit Khilan, he could only top edge it to the fielder at deep point, who made no mistake.
England 93/2 (13), need 319 more
The acceleration
England speed up
Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes have helped England end the first powerplay on a strong note. Hawkins started the gear-change by charging at Henil in the eighth over. He hit four fours in the over, each of them more powerful than the other. Mayes then hit two fours each off Ambrish and Deepesh Devendran's first over, the tenth of the chase. England have scored 36 from the last three overs.
England 64/1 (10), need 348
In the spotlight: RS Ambrish
RS Ambrish was a track anf field athlete in school before he decided to become a professional cricket like his father, R Sukumar. He idolises Ben Stokes and wants to become an allrounder like the England Test captain. Deivarayan Muthu spoke to Sukumar about his son about Ambrish's journey. Here's one of the quotes I really liked:
"He was a natural left-hander. I tried to change him to a right-hander and see what works for him but we understood left is natural for him. He bowls at a sharp pace with the right hand and I didn't want to disturb him."
India started on the money with both RS Ambrish and Henil Patel beginning with maidens. Joseph Moores began to increase the pace of scoring by hitting three successive fours in the fourth over from Henil. He also popped a catch back but Henil couldn't hang on in his follow-through.
Ambrish, who has been quite consistent, though struck with the fifth ball of his third over. A ball after being hit four four, he had Moores chopping on to provide India the breakthrough.
England 19/1 (5), need 393 more
India set England 412
411 India's score is the first 400-plus total against a Full-Member team in Youth ODIs. Previous highest was 393 for 7 by India against South Africa last month
India score 35 off the last three overs to set England a tall target. Kanishk Chouhan managed to take 18 off the last over, bowled by Minto, hitting two fours and a six.
Zoom out a little, and England can quietly pat themselves at the back. This Indian batting was all about Sooryavanshi's blitz. He scored 175 off just 80 balls as India had raced to 250 in just 25 overs. But in the last 25 overs, they could manage only 161 runs and lost seven wickets.
That is not to say this is a gettable total by any means. The track in Harare looks flat, and in favour of batters. But someone from England will have to do a Sooryavanshi in order to challenge India. Will they be able to?
Ambrish b Minto 18(24)
Minto struck for the third time today. He nips Ambrish's fightback in the bud. He spears in a length ball around off, Ambrish hangs back to steer it fine to third but misses and sees his off pole disturbed. England have really done well after Sooryanshi's fall at the halfway mark
Sooryavanshi stats
- 175 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's score against England in the ICC men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 final is the highest individual score in a final or even any knockout game in Youth ODIs. The previous highest was 172 by Sameer Minhas against India in the recent Asia Cup final.
- 1 Sooryavanshi now holds the highest individual score for India in Under-19 World Cups, going past Raj Bawa's 162 not out against Uganda in 2022.
- 150 Runs that Sooryavanshi scored from boundaries on Friday - 15 fours and 15 sixes, another record at this level.
A glimpse of some of the stats that Sampath Bandarupalli has compiled around Sooryavanshi's innings today.
Kundu c Albert b Morgan 40(31)
Kundu's assault doesn't last for long. After nearly taking Morgan with a straight, bullet shot, he looks to scoop one over short fine leg but finds Albert underneath the skier. Kundu raced from 7 off 19 to 40 off 31 but couldn't stay till the end
India 359/6 (44.2)
Kundu ends six drought!
The last six in the innings came in the 25th over before Sooryavanshi fell. Since then England managed to have a good control over the proceedings. In fact, India could score only 36 runs in overs 31 to 40. Suddenly they seemed to lose the fizz that Sooryavanshi gave them.
Now Kundu provides a reminder of why he is rated highly. He hits Lumsden for back-to-back fours in the 42nd over. And in his next over, Kundu tears into the England quick. He not just hits the first six since the 25th over but also goes 4, 6, 4, 4 against Lumsden to take 19 from the over. Can he take India past 400?
India 355/5 (44)
In the spotlight: Abhigyan Kundu
"I decided to put a lot of effort into creating Kundu the player. I erected nets below his building and trained him there also. So from 9:30am to about 6-7pm, we practiced at my academy and then till about 11pm, we had net sessions in his building. He fought back aches and wrist pain but never missed training. In fact, he scored two double centuries in club matches while suffering from typhoid. I worked on him very hard to make him into so good a player that he should progress the ranks without vashila (clout)."
This is Chetan Jadhav talking about his student, Abhigyan Kundu, who holds key to India's strong finish after a flurry of wickets. Kundu was only 5 when he was enrolled in Jadhav's academy by his parents, both of whom are engineers. How he persevered by facing close to 5000 balls a day and training from 9:30 in the morning to 11 at night is all narrated in the Kundu story here.
Minto strikes for a second over in a row. His first overs had gone for 25. Now against Trivedi, he bowled a length ball on middle and leg from over the wicket. He looked to flick it over square leg but top edged it off the leading edge to be out. India have now lost three wickets in the last ten overs.
India 308/5 (36.3)
Malhotra c Dawkins b Minto 30(36)
Something to rejoice for England finally. They were able to squeeze Malhotra and Trivedi in the last few overs using spin, even if India brought up the 300 in the 34th over. So when Minto came back on, Malhotra looked to take him on. He looked to pull a length ball over the on side. Ended up skewing it off the leading edge to mid-off, where Dawkins made no mistake. Can England keep India around 400?
India 302/4 (34.2)
Respite? Not yet
After Sooryavanshi's dismissal, if England thought they could heave a sigh of relief and bring some control, it hasn't really happened. Vedant Trivendi, in at No. 4 to keep the right-left combination, and Vihaan Malhotra haven't been as destructive as Sooryavanshi was. But they have not let England dictate terms either.
India have scored 42 in the last five overs, and the partnership is worth 31 off 26 balls. Malhotra should have been dismissed when he popped a catch back to left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert but replays showed that Albert grounded the ball while getting up after the diving take.
India 283/3 (30)
Sooryavanshi c Rew b Lumsden 175 (80)
15 Sooryavanshi has hit the most sixes in a Youth ODI innings, bettering his own record of 14
A tame end to the Sooryavanshi blitz in Harare. He looks to pull-scoop Lumsden over the wicketkeeper but only gets a glove to Rew behind. It was a shortish ball from around the wicket. All the England players walk towards Sooryavanshi to congratulate him for an innings that we won't see too often in a World Cup final. He hit 15 fours and as many sixes in his innings, which meant 150 off his 175 came in boundaries.
India 253/3 (26)
Fastest hundreds in Youth ODIs
Here's a list of the quickest century (by balls) in Under-19 ODIs where known:
2 Sooryavanshi's 55-ball century is the second-fastest at the Under-19 World Cup, behind Will Malajczuk's 51-ball effort earlier this competition
42 balls - Sameer Minhas vs ZIM, 2026
51 balls - Will Malajczuk vs JPN, 2026
52 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs ENG, 2025
53 balls - Kamran Ghulam vs ENG, 2013
55 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs ENG, Today
56 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs UAE, 2025
A 55-ball hundred for Sooryavanshi
Uninhibited hitting at its very best - that is what Sooryavanshi's knock today has been. He has been quite adept at smacking pace and spin away. Offspinner Farham Ahmed has borne the brunt of it thus far - he's been hit for 44 off 13 balls with six sixes by Sooryavanshi, who has raced away to a 55-ball hundred. This is his first century in this U-19 World Cup.
He reduced Mhatre's contribution in the partnership with a half-century to a mere footnote.
Mhatre c Mayes b Green 53(51)
While the wait for Sooryanavshi's hundred ensues, Mhatre has completed a half-century of his own. He smacked Green over his head to get 53 off 50 balls. But on the next ball, he top-edged a pull straiught to deep backward square leg to be dismissed. It was a knock where he bided his time a little but also showed off his explsiveness, not going to be a bigger knock. End of a 142-run partnership for the second wicket in just 90 balls.
India 162/2 (19)
Vaibhav Sixer-vanshi
20 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now has the most sixes in an Under-19 men's World Cup. He overtook Dewald Brevis' previous record of 18 in 2022 when he hit Farhan Ahmed for back-to-back siex in the 15th over.
Sooryavanshi is the first batter to hit 100 sixes in Youth ODIs. He has done it in just 25 innings. The previous highest? Bangladesh Under-19's Zawad Abrar with 15!
India 122/1 (15)
Sooryvanshi hits quick fifty again
Sooryavanshi has continued from where he left in the semi-final against Afghanistan U-19. Then, he hit a 24-ball half-century in a record chase, today against England U-19, he has got to fifty in just 32 balls. He's already hit six fours and three sixes before his half-century, and hit one more in the next over. Can he go onto complete a century that has eluded them in this World Cup?
India 99/1 (13)
Sooryavanshi, Mhatre check in
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the house, folks! He began watchfully, had a few plays and misses and was on 10 off 13 when George fell. Since then he has hit two sixes and four fours in his next 16 balls to race away to 42 off 29. He hit James Minto, the left-arm quick for three fours and a six in his first over.
At the other end, Ayush Mhatre has also started to change gears. He was on 0 off 10 balls before heaving one over midwicket off Morgan to get going. Then he hit two fours and a six in Manny Lumsden's opening over that went for 15. He cashed in on the width outside off to cut him over backward point. Then he got lucky after getting an inside edge on an attempted pull past the stumps. And then once againt when Lumsden went short, Mhatre pulled him over forward square leg for half a dozen. He is on 26 off 20.
India have scored 59 runs in the last six overs and have hit at least one boundary in every single over so far.
India 79/1 (10)
George c Mayes b Green 9(11)
Early strike for Alex Green and England U-19. He continues to pitch the ball up and invite the drive from India's batters. Aaron George had managed to drive one away in the first over for four. But this time, the line from Green was slightly wider, and the length a bit fuller. As a result, George ended up playing it away from his body. His bat face opened a little taking the ball to backward point. Ben Mayes takes a very good catch diving to his right.
India 20/1 (4)
Early crispies
India have played out nine dot balls in the first two overs. England's new-ball bowlers Sebastian Morgan and Alex Green have started well.
But Aaron George crisply timed an extra-cover drive on the fourth ball he faced. Not a bad ball by any means, just a gorgeous front-foot stroke.
And then Vaibhav Suryavanshi got into the act. Three dots to start, he slashed at one and was beaten. On his fourth ball, though, he got the desired width which he cracked away through covers. So both India openers have one four a piece after the first two overs.
Ind 10/0
Taibu's eyes are on the road ahead
Growing up, Tatenda Taibu was the quiz answer to a lot of questions about prodigies in cricket. He was also, in some ways, a name synonymous with Zimbabwe's cricket. Now, he lives in England and is the ambassador of the Under-19 men's World Cup. He has coached Papua New Guinea in the past as well as spent time in academies in Bangladesh and Pakistan. He has now stepped away from full-time coaching. Why is that? Read Firdose Moonda's interview to know it all.
Pitch report
Ed Rainsford says that the conditions are perfect for batting. Andy Flower also agrees but adds that the moisture in the first half hour could help the bowlers. "If you hit the seam hard on a good length there will be a little bit of something there for you," he says.
Toss: India opt to bat
India captain Ayush Mhatre wanted his side to use the "good batting conditions" and has no hesitation in batting first. India are unchanged.
England captain Thomas Rew said that they wanted to bowl anyway. One Alex replaces the other for them - Green in for French.
Rohan Gavaskar on air wonders if India did the right thing by opting to bat. He reckons it could be a risky move given how India batted in the last outing. Having chased down 311, he cautions them against going too hard and falling way short of the par score.
Pitch and conditions
The Harare Sports Club has served up fast-paced pitches in the tournament so far. The semi-final between India and Afghanistan was a belter in particular, with the ball coming onto the bat and seeing an aggregate of 621 runs scored between both sides at a run rate of 6.81. If the final happens on a similar surface, conditions will favour the batters again.
The match will begin at 9:30am local time but there are mild showers predicted in the afternoon. The temperature will hover around the mid-20s (Celsius) throughout.
Stats and trivia
- England have won just one men's Under-19 World Cup, way back in 1998, when the tournament was being played in its modern-day format for the first time. Since then, they have just appeared in a solitary final: in 2022, when they incidentally lost to India.
- India, on the other hand, will be appearing in their 11th final out of the 14 that have taken place since the turn of the century. They will be keen to add to their five championships, which is already the most at the tournament.
- In six matches at Harare in this tournament, teams have scored at a run rate of 5.42. If the true surface on display during the India vs Afghanistan semi-final was any indication, the final might be another high-scoring affair between two explosive batting line-ups.
Players to watch - Aaron George and Thomas Rew
Aaron George was having an underwhelming Under-19 World Cup at the top of the order for India. His scores at the tournament had been 7, 23, and 16 when he came out to bat against Afghanistan. Under the spotlight, though, he put in his most impressive showing of the tournament. He led the chase with poise, being the last wicket to fall with just 11 runs left to knock off. By then, he had peppered the Afghan bowlers around the ground for 15 fours and two sixes during a classy 104-ball 115. He might revel under the spotlight some more in the final.
Thomas Rew has led England from the front in more ways than one. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament, with 299 runs at an average of 74.75 and an equally impressive strike rate of 101.01. His footwork has been a class above his fellow England batters against spin especially, and if the Harare surface decides to spin and bounce, he will be keen to take off from where he left during his century against Australia in the first semi-final.
Welcome!
India have been here before 10 times. This is England's third time here. What can we expect?
Big pictureby Abhijato Sensarma
Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far. England stormed into the final after their captain, Thomas Rew, starred with a 110 that took them to a 27-run victory against defending champions Australia.
India were faced with a tall task of chasing down a record-setting 311, against Afghanistan. However, India's batters - led by a swashbuckling century by opener Aaron George - raced to the target with 53 balls and seven wickets to spare, to lay down the marker on a Harare pitch that should continue to have plenty in it for the batters.
India and England have met once in the recent past: they faced off in a warm-up match right before the tournament proper. In the rain-interrupted encounter, Rew starred with a 66-ball 71* to take England home. This time around, there will be plenty more stakes involved for either side. They might as well be facing each other for the first time.
