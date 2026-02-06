Ind vs Eng live score, U-19 World Cup final - Sooryavanshi 175 hands India their sixth title

India celebrate their win • ICC/Getty Images

There's the moment. Chouhan is in the middle of it with the ball, Khilan the catcher at backward point. Chouhan fires in a full ball on off, Falconer backs away to slice it over the ring on the off side, but cannot clear the man. Khilan takes a nice diving catch, fingers under the ball, and seals the deal for India. A sixth Under-19 men's World Cup title in their 11th appearance in the final.

A 100-run win for India but England were in the chase throughout. Imagine if they hadn't lost those four wickets in the space of eight balls. They found batters who kept pace with the chase and did not give up till the end. Falconer kept throwing back the punches, and in the process, etched his name in the books as England's fastest centurion in Youth ODIs. England knew that the track was good for runs and for a long time, 411 seems chaseable.

But not against India. Not against this India who have bowling otions galore. And those who can keep their calm. Abrish, a track-and-field-athlete-turned-fast-bowler, kept pegging back England with his pace. It was only in his last over when Falconer hit him for three sixes that his economy rate went over six. Devendran also let his pace do the talking even when he was being hit for boundaries. Mhatre himself bowled an over which will definitely feature as the turning point.

India celebrate and they deservedly do so. Must not forget the whirlwind called Sooryavanshi that struck Harare and England earlier in the day. A 55-ball century that set the tone and he finally made a massive imprint at this Under-19 World Cup, not that he hadn't done before, with a 80-ball 175 that rewrote records

An unbeaten campaign for India this, culmination in another trophy.