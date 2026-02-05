India chase sixth Under-19 World Cup title, England their first since 1998

Aaron George was having an underwhelming Under-19 World Cup at the top of the order for India. His scores at the tournament had been 7, 23, and 16 when he came out to bat against Afghanistan. Under the spotlight, though, he put in his most impressive showing of the tournament. He led the chase with poise, being the last wicket to fall with just 11 runs left to knock off. By then, he had peppered the Afghan bowlers around the ground for 15 fours and two sixes during a classy 104-ball 115. He might revel under the spotlight some more in the final.