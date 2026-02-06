Sooryavanshi 175 makes India six-time Under-19 world champions

India 411 for 9 (Sooryavanshi 175, Mhatre 53, Kundu 40, Minto 3-63) beat England 311 (Falconer 115, Dawkins 65, Ambrish 3-56, Chouhan 2-63) by 100 runs

Sooryavanshi, the 14-year-old opener, showcased his full range of scoring in an audacious knock of 175 off just 80 balls to almost single-handedly extinguish England's hopes after India had opted to bat. When he was third out, India were 251 for 3 in the 26th over and hypothetically on track to score 500. No one could keep up with Sooryavanshi's rate, but cameos down the order from Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan did take India past 400 for the first time in a Youth ODI between Full Member nations.

For England, Caleb Falconer struck a scintillating 63-ball hundred in response, but there was too much left to do and he was last out as India regained the Under-19 title, having lost the final to Australia two years ago.

Although England struck early, Aaron George caught at point off Alex Green, the game quickly ran away from them. Sooryavanshi put on 142 in 15 overs alongside India's captain, Ayush Mhatre , and then 78 out of 89 for the third wicket alongside Vedant Trivedi as the innings went into overdrive.

Having cruised to fifty from 32 balls, he took just 23 more to bring up his first century of the tournament, then another 16 to progress past 150. Sixes rained down around the ground, as England's spinners, Farhan Ahmed and Ralphie Albert, were treated with disdain - although arguably no shot was more outrageous than the forehand smash off a Green bouncer than somehow went straight back over the bowler's head into the sightscreen.

He fell completely against the run of play, gloving behind when aiming a slog-sweep at Manny Lumsden, and India's innings stuttered - at least relative to what had gone before. James Minto bagged three-for as England strove to keep the score below 400, a mark that was breached in the final over.

Set a record chase in Youth ODIs, never mind Under-19 World Cups, England needed an explosive start. Instead, India began with two maidens, as Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moore struggled initially to lay bat on ball. RS Ambrish bowled Moores off an inside edge, but the arrival of Ben Mayes brought about the required increase in tempo as England raced to 64 for 1 at the end of the first powerplay.

Mayes struck seven fours and two sixes but fell the ball after retaking top spot from Sooryavanshi on the tournament run-scorers' list. Thomas Rew, England's captain, blazed out of the blocks with 31 off 18 and Dawkins notched a 49-ball fifty - but the latter's dismissal sparked a collapse of 4 for 3 in nine balls as India's grip tightened.