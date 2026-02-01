Now we know. Australia will take on England and then India will take on Afghanistan in the semi-finals. Hope to see you for those games. In the meantime, do check out Sid Monga's match report and of course, the breaking news from the senior men's T20 World Cup. Thanks for joining. Take care.
Ayush Mhatre, India captain There was a good start but in the middle, the ball was spinning. The way KC batted brilliant. Vedant was batting well in the nets, so I was confident in him. Boys were contributing. Pakistan batters batted well in the first 25, after that the spinners bowled really well. We are looking match by match. Just want to win the semi-finals.
Farhan Yousaf, Pakistan captain We bowled very well at the start. Then the plan changed and the bowlers were wayward. Set batsmen played, one fielder came in, so it was tough for the bowlers at the death. We'll recover in the future. First plan was to win and qualify for the semis but after losing wickets, plan totally changed.
Kanishk Chouhan, POTM When I got into bat, my partner told me the longer we bat the better. 230 was the score we looked at. The idea was to take it as deep as possible and only hit when the ball was in the slot. The wicket was breaking, I wanted to pile dots. The confidence is high. Support from the team has been very good.
5:15pm India get into a huddle and give themselves a shout. India will now face Afghanistan in the semi-final in Harare. It was a puzzling chase, given Pakistan needed to complete it in 33.3 overs or less to make the semi-final. But Pakistan abandoned that pursuit and instead went for the win. In the end they got neither. When Zahoor, Usman and Yousaf were batting at the top, Pakistan had the chase under control. Then Ayush Mhatre came about and took apart the middle order. Spin took over and India never looked back