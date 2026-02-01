5:15pm India get into a huddle and give themselves a shout. India will now face Afghanistan in the semi-final in Harare. It was a puzzling chase, given Pakistan needed to complete it in 33.3 overs or less to make the semi-final. But Pakistan abandoned that pursuit and instead went for the win. In the end they got neither. When Zahoor, Usman and Yousaf were batting at the top, Pakistan had the chase under control. Then Ayush Mhatre came about and took apart the middle order. Spin took over and India never looked back