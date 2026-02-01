Matches (7)
IND Under-19 vs PAK Under-19, 36th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2 at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Feb 01 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
36th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2, Bulawayo, February 01, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
252
Pakistan Under-19s FlagPakistan Under-19s
(46.2/50 ov, T:253) 194

IND Under-19 won by 58 runs

kanishk-chouhan
Player Of The Match
Kanishk Chouhan
, IND19
35 (29) & 1/30
India qualify for Under-19 World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan knocked out

Pakistan needed to chase down the target of 253 in 33.3 overs, but they never quite went for that outrageous chase on a tough pitch

01-Feb-2026Sidharth Monga
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Ekanth
Scorecard summary
India Under-19s1 Inn
252/10(49.5 overs)
Vedant Trivedi
68 (98)
Abdul Subhan
3/33 (9.5)
Kanishk Chouhan
35 (29)
Mohammad Sayyam
2/69 (10)
Pakistan Under-19s2 Inn
194/10(46.2 overs)
Usman Khan
66 (92)
Ayush Mhatre
3/21 (8)
Hamza Zahoor
42 (49)
Khilan Patel
3/35 (9.2)
Now we know. Australia will take on England and then India will take on Afghanistan in the semi-finals. Hope to see you for those games. In the meantime, do check out Sid Monga's match report and of course, the breaking news from the senior men's T20 World Cup. Thanks for joining. Take care.

Ayush Mhatre, India captain There was a good start but in the middle, the ball was spinning. The way KC batted brilliant. Vedant was batting well in the nets, so I was confident in him. Boys were contributing. Pakistan batters batted well in the first 25, after that the spinners bowled really well. We are looking match by match. Just want to win the semi-finals.

Farhan Yousaf, Pakistan captain We bowled very well at the start. Then the plan changed and the bowlers were wayward. Set batsmen played, one fielder came in, so it was tough for the bowlers at the death. We'll recover in the future. First plan was to win and qualify for the semis but after losing wickets, plan totally changed.

Kanishk Chouhan, POTM When I got into bat, my partner told me the longer we bat the better. 230 was the score we looked at. The idea was to take it as deep as possible and only hit when the ball was in the slot. The wicket was breaking, I wanted to pile dots. The confidence is high. Support from the team has been very good.

5:15pm India get into a huddle and give themselves a shout. India will now face Afghanistan in the semi-final in Harare. It was a puzzling chase, given Pakistan needed to complete it in 33.3 overs or less to make the semi-final. But Pakistan abandoned that pursuit and instead went for the win. In the end they got neither. When Zahoor, Usman and Yousaf were batting at the top, Pakistan had the chase under control. Then Ayush Mhatre came about and took apart the middle order. Spin took over and India never looked back

46.2
W
Khilan Patel to Huzaifa Ahsan, OUT

Knocked over. Patel attacks the stumps and gets his reward. Was a flat length ball on middle and off, Ahsan looked to cut it and missed

Huzaifa Ahsan b Khilan Patel 14 (30b 0x4 0x6 38m) SR: 46.66
46.1
Khilan Patel to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

Length outside off, goes under the sweep

Over46
3 runsNeed 59 from 24b
PAK19 194/9CRR: 4.21  RRR: 14.75
Ali Raza 0 (5b)Huzaifa Ahsan 14 (28b)
A Mhatre3/21 (8)
45.6
Mhatre to Ali Raza, no run

Fullish and wide, looks to punch to cover and misses

45.5
1
Mhatre to Huzaifa Ahsan, 1 run

Pitched up on middle, worked to long-on

Devansh : "Was there any Penalty for Pakistan in 1st Innings?" Over-rate penalty for the last four overs

45.4
Mhatre to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

Wide on a length, cut to point

45.3
2
Mhatre to Huzaifa Ahsan, 2 runs

Low full toss on leg, swept through to long leg and they can take two

45.2
Mhatre to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

Length following the batter, makes room and slaps it to long-on. Run not taken

45.1
Mhatre to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

Yorker on off, jammed to the bowler

Over45
Wicket maidenNeed 62 from 30b
PAK19 191/9CRR: 4.24  RRR: 12.40
Ali Raza 0 (4b)Huzaifa Ahsan 11 (23b)
Khilan Patel2/35 (9)
44.6
Khilan Patel to Ali Raza, no run

Pitched up flat on leg, defended to midwicket

44.5
Khilan Patel to Ali Raza, no run

Length on off, defended to point

44.4
Khilan Patel to Ali Raza, no run

Full on leg, defended to midwicket

44.3
Khilan Patel to Ali Raza, no run

Low full toss on leg stump, defended to midwicket

Last batter in

44.2
W
Khilan Patel to Mohammad Sayyam, OUT

Edged, taken! Patel has his second. Length ball angling away, delivered from around the wicket too. Sayyam tries to slash it across to the leg side and gets an underedge to the keeper

Mohammad Sayyam c †Kundu b Khilan Patel 3 (11b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 27.27
44.1
Khilan Patel to Mohammad Sayyam, no run

Fullish outside off, driven to cover

Over44
4 runsNeed 62 from 36b
PAK19 191/8CRR: 4.34  RRR: 10.33
Mohammad Sayyam 3 (9b)Huzaifa Ahsan 11 (23b)
A Mhatre3/18 (7)
43.6
1
Mhatre to Mohammad Sayyam, 1 run

Stays back and cuts it to deep point

43.5
1
Mhatre to Huzaifa Ahsan, 1 run

Pitched up on fourth, driven through cover

43.4
1
Mhatre to Mohammad Sayyam, 1 run

Full on leg, driven to long-on

43.3
Mhatre to Mohammad Sayyam, no run

Fullish outside off, slapped to cover

43.2
Mhatre to Mohammad Sayyam, no run

Length on off, defended to the bowler's right

43.1
1
Mhatre to Huzaifa Ahsan, 1 run

Full on leg, clipped to long-on

Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Vedant Trivedi
68 runs (98)
2 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
1 four1 six
Control
94%
Usman Khan
66 runs (92)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
13 runs
1 four0 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
A Mhatre
O
8
M
0
R
21
W
3
ECO
2.62
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
1W
Abdul Subhan
O
9.5
M
1
R
33
W
3
ECO
3.35
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
GroundQueens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossPakistan Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
IND Under-19
Kanishk Chouhan
Match numberYODI no. 1664
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days1 February 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton Butler
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
PointsIndia Under-19s 2, Pakistan Under-19s 0
