IND Under-19 vs USA U19, 1st Match. Group B at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match. Group B, Bulawayo, January 15, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
PrevNext
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
United States of America Under-19s FlagUnited States of America Under-19s
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Photos
What will be the toss result?
IND19 Win & Bat
USA19 Win & Bat
IND19 Win & Bowl
USA19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
India Under-19sIndia Under-19s
------
United States of America Under-19sUnited States of America Under-19s
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Sooryavanshi
10 M • 541 Runs • 54.1 Avg • 160.53 SR
Aaron George
7 M • 371 Runs • 61.83 Avg • 105.69 SR
U Srivastava
4 M • 107 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 60.11 SR
AR Arepally
4 M • 59 Runs • 19.67 Avg • 33.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Chouhan
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 33.71 SR
KK Singh
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 22.64 SR
U Srivastava
4 M • 0 Wkt • 4.51 Econ • 0 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
IND19
USA19
Player
Role
Ayush Mhatre (c)
Batting Allrounder
Vihaan Malhotra (vc)
Batting Allrounder
Aaron George 
Top order Batter
RS Ambrish 
Allrounder
Kanishk Chouhan 
Bowling Allrounder
Deepesh Devendran 
Bowler
Henil Patel 
Bowler
Khilan Patel 
Allrounder
Abhigyan Kundu 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Enaan 
Bowler
Udhav Mohan 
Bowler
Harvansh Pangalia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kishan Singh 
Bowler
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 
Top order Batter
Vedant Trivedi 
Top order Batter
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1628
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days15 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Men's Under-19 World Cup News

A Mhatre of time - grounded by the Mumbai grind, Ayush readies for take off

India's Under-19 captain enters the World Cup having reached dizzying heights at a young age

A Mhatre of time - grounded by the Mumbai grind, Ayush readies for take off

Pakistan's Sameer Minhas sets sights on more than one trophy at U-19 World Cup

The Pakistan Under-19 opener has set a personal goal of becoming the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup

Pakistan's Sameer Minhas sets sights on more than one trophy at U-19 World Cup

Under-19 World Cup 2026: Everything you wanted to know but didn't know whom to ask

The 16th edition of the Under-19 World Cup starts later this week. You can get started with this primer

Under-19 World Cup 2026: Everything you wanted to know but didn't know whom to ask

Fourteen-year-old sensation Sooryavanshi among players to watch from Group B

India captain Ayush Mhatre and NZ's Aryan Mann could also make a splash

Fourteen-year-old sensation Sooryavanshi among players to watch from Group B

England's drops, spinners' drought and Starc's Ashes

All the stats from an Ashes series notable for fast finishes and a lack of slow bowlers

England's drops, spinners' drought and Starc's Ashes
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS19-----
IRE19-----
JPN19-----
SL19-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN19-----
IND19-----
NZ19-----
USA19-----
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG19-----
PAK19-----
SCO19-----
ZIM19-----
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG19-----
SA19-----
Tan19-----
WI19-----
Full Table