IND Under-19 vs USA U19, 1st Match. Group B at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match. Group B, Bulawayo, January 15, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Under-19
W
L
W
W
W
USA U19
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND1910 M • 541 Runs • 54.1 Avg • 160.53 SR
IND197 M • 371 Runs • 61.83 Avg • 105.69 SR
USA194 M • 107 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 60.11 SR
USA194 M • 59 Runs • 19.67 Avg • 33.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND1910 M • 14 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 33.71 SR
IND198 M • 14 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 22.64 SR
USA194 M • 0 Wkt • 4.51 Econ • 0 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
IND19
USA19
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YODI no. 1628
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Men's Under-19 World Cup News
A Mhatre of time - grounded by the Mumbai grind, Ayush readies for take off
India's Under-19 captain enters the World Cup having reached dizzying heights at a young age
Pakistan's Sameer Minhas sets sights on more than one trophy at U-19 World Cup
The Pakistan Under-19 opener has set a personal goal of becoming the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Everything you wanted to know but didn't know whom to ask
The 16th edition of the Under-19 World Cup starts later this week. You can get started with this primer
Fourteen-year-old sensation Sooryavanshi among players to watch from Group B
India captain Ayush Mhatre and NZ's Aryan Mann could also make a splash