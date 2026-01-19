Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

SL Under-19 vs Ireland U19, 13th Match, Group A at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match, Group A, Windhoek, January 19, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
267/5
Ireland Under-19s FlagIreland Under-19s
(40.1/50 ov, T:268) 161

SL Under-19 won by 106 runs

Player Of The Match
95 (102) & 2 catches
vimath-dinsara
428

This is the highest match aggregate (428) involving Ireland U19 & SL Under-19 in YODIs

Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka Under-19s 267/5(50 overs)
Vimath Dinsara
95 (102)
Oliver Riley
2/51 (10)
Chamika Heenatigala
51* (53)
Luke Murray
1/47 (10)
Ireland Under-19s 161/10(40.1 overs)
Callum Armstrong
39 (83)
Dulnith Sigera
4/19 (4.1)
Reuben Wilson
32 (29)
Rasith Nimsara
3/29 (8)
40.1
W
Sigera to Armstrong, OUT
Callum Armstrong c †Hilmy b Sigera 39 (83b 3x4 0x6 113m) SR: 46.98
end of over 404 runs
IRE19: 161/9CRR: 4.02 RRR: 10.70
Oliver Riley31 (35b 1x4 2x6)
Callum Armstrong39 (82b 3x4)
Viran Chamuditha 3-0-7-1
Rasith Nimsara 8-1-29-3
39.6
Chamuditha to Riley, no run
39.5
1
Chamuditha to Armstrong, 1 run
39.4
1
Chamuditha to Riley, 1 run
39.3
1
Chamuditha to Armstrong, 1 run
39.2
Chamuditha to Armstrong, no run
39.1
1
Chamuditha to Riley, 1 run
end of over 396 runs • 1 wicket
IRE19: 157/9CRR: 4.02 RRR: 10.09
Callum Armstrong37 (79b 3x4)
Oliver Riley29 (32b 1x4 2x6)
Rasith Nimsara 8-1-29-3
Viran Chamuditha 2-0-3-1
38.6
Nimsara to Armstrong, no run
38.5
Nimsara to Armstrong, no run
38.4
W
Nimsara to Murray, OUT
Luke Murray b Nimsara 4 (6b 1x4 0x6 5m) SR: 66.66
38.3
Nimsara to Murray, no run
38.2
4
Nimsara to Murray, FOUR runs
38.1
1
Nimsara to Riley, 1 run
38.1
1w
Nimsara to Riley, 1 wide
end of over 382 runs • 1 wicket
IRE19: 151/8CRR: 3.97 RRR: 9.75
Luke Murray0 (3b)
Oliver Riley28 (31b 1x4 2x6)
Viran Chamuditha 2-0-3-1
Rasith Nimsara 7-1-23-2
37.6
Chamuditha to Murray, no run
37.5
Chamuditha to Murray, no run
37.5
1w
Chamuditha to Murray, 1 wide
37.4
Chamuditha to Murray, no run
37.3
W
Chamuditha to Ford, OUT
Thomas Ford b Chamuditha 0 (15b 0x4 0x6 13m) SR: 0
37.2
Chamuditha to Ford, no run
Match details
Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
TossSri Lanka Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1639
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days19 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton Butler
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Neeyamur Rashid
PointsSri Lanka Under-19s 2, Ireland Under-19s 0
Ireland U19 Innings
Player NameRB
C Armstrong
caught3983
F Ogilby
caught18
S Dijkstra
caught1014
R O'Brien
bowled1723
A Leckey
caught414
J West
caught01
M Bates
caught413
O Riley
not out3135
R Wilson
caught3229
T Ford
bowled015
L Murray
bowled46
Extras(lb 3, w 16)
Total161(10 wkts; 40.1 ovs)
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
Full Table