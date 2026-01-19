Matches (30)
SL Under-19 vs Ireland U19, 13th Match, Group A at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
13th Match, Group A, Windhoek, January 19, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Match centreScores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka Under-19s • 267/5(50 overs)
95 (102)
2/51 (10)
51* (53)
1/47 (10)
Ireland Under-19s • 161/10(40.1 overs)
39 (83)
4/19 (4.1)
32 (29)
3/29 (8)
40.1
W
Sigera to Armstrong, OUT
Callum Armstrong c †Hilmy b Sigera 39 (83b 3x4 0x6 113m) SR: 46.98
end of over 404 runs
IRE19: 161/9CRR: 4.02 • RRR: 10.70
Oliver Riley31 (35b 1x4 2x6)
Callum Armstrong39 (82b 3x4)
Viran Chamuditha 3-0-7-1
Rasith Nimsara 8-1-29-3
39.6
•
Chamuditha to Riley, no run
39.5
1
Chamuditha to Armstrong, 1 run
39.4
1
Chamuditha to Riley, 1 run
39.3
1
Chamuditha to Armstrong, 1 run
39.2
•
Chamuditha to Armstrong, no run
39.1
1
Chamuditha to Riley, 1 run
end of over 396 runs • 1 wicket
IRE19: 157/9CRR: 4.02 • RRR: 10.09
Callum Armstrong37 (79b 3x4)
Oliver Riley29 (32b 1x4 2x6)
Rasith Nimsara 8-1-29-3
Viran Chamuditha 2-0-3-1
38.6
•
Nimsara to Armstrong, no run
38.5
•
Nimsara to Armstrong, no run
38.4
W
Nimsara to Murray, OUT
Luke Murray b Nimsara 4 (6b 1x4 0x6 5m) SR: 66.66
38.3
•
Nimsara to Murray, no run
38.2
4
Nimsara to Murray, FOUR runs
38.1
1
Nimsara to Riley, 1 run
38.1
1w
Nimsara to Riley, 1 wide
end of over 382 runs • 1 wicket
IRE19: 151/8CRR: 3.97 • RRR: 9.75
Luke Murray0 (3b)
Oliver Riley28 (31b 1x4 2x6)
Viran Chamuditha 2-0-3-1
Rasith Nimsara 7-1-23-2
37.6
•
Chamuditha to Murray, no run
37.5
•
Chamuditha to Murray, no run
37.5
1w
Chamuditha to Murray, 1 wide
37.4
•
Chamuditha to Murray, no run
37.3
W
Chamuditha to Ford, OUT
Thomas Ford b Chamuditha 0 (15b 0x4 0x6 13m) SR: 0
37.2
•
Chamuditha to Ford, no run
Match details
|Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|Toss
|Sri Lanka Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1639
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|19 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sri Lanka Under-19s 2, Ireland Under-19s 0
Language
English
