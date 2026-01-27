Matches (26)
NZ U19 vs PAK Under-19, 29th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2 at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 27 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
29th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2, Harare, January 27, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
PrevNext
New Zealand Under-19s FlagNew Zealand Under-19s
110
Pakistan Under-19s FlagPakistan Under-19s
(17.1/50 ov, T:111) 112/2

PAK Under-19 won by 8 wickets (with 197 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/11
abdul-subhan
Scorecard summary
New Zealand Under-19s 110/10(28.3 overs)
Hugo Bogue
39 (27)
Abdul Subhan
4/11 (6.3)
Mason Clarke
17 (48)
Ali Raza
3/36 (7)
Pakistan Under-19s 112/2(17.1 overs)
Sameer Minhas
76* (59)
Mason Clarke
1/34 (6)
Usman Khan
15 (24)
Luke Harrison
1/47 (6)
View full scorecard
17.1
6
Reddy to Sameer Minhas, SIX runs
end of over 1713 runs
PAK19: 106/2CRR: 6.23 RRR: 0.15 • Need 5 from 33 overs
Farhan Yousaf11 (9b 1x6)
Sameer Minhas70 (58b 10x4 1x6)
Luke Harrison 6-0-47-1
Mason Clarke 6-0-34-1
16.6
6
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, SIX runs
16.5
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, no run
16.4
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
16.3
1
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run
16.2
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
16.1
4
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, FOUR runs
end of over 163 runs
PAK19: 93/2CRR: 5.81 RRR: 0.52 • Need 18 from 34 overs
Farhan Yousaf4 (6b)
Sameer Minhas64 (55b 9x4 1x6)
Mason Clarke 6-0-34-1
Luke Harrison 5-0-34-1
15.6
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, no run
15.5
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, no run
15.4
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, no run
15.3
2
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, 2 runs
15.2
1
Clarke to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
15.1
Clarke to Sameer Minhas, no run
end of over 155 runs • 1 wicket
PAK19: 90/2CRR: 6.00 RRR: 0.60 • Need 21 from 35 overs
Sameer Minhas63 (53b 9x4 1x6)
Farhan Yousaf2 (2b)
Luke Harrison 5-0-34-1
Mason Clarke 5-0-31-1
14.6
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
14.5
1
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run
14.4
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
14.3
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, no run
14.2
1
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run
14.2
1w
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 wide
14.1
W
Harrison to Usman Khan, OUT
Usman Khan c Matzopoulos b Harrison 15 (24b 1x4 0x6 46m) SR: 62.5
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Sameer Minhas
76 runs (59)
10 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
21 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
83%
HP Bogue
39 runs (27)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
18 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
67%
Best performances - bowlers
Abdul Subhan
O
6.3
M
3
R
11
W
4
ECO
1.69
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
1W
Ali Raza
O
7
M
2
R
36
W
3
ECO
5.14
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
View more stats
Match details
Harare Sports Club
TossPakistan Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
PAK Under-19
Abdul Subhan
Match numberYODI no. 1657
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days27 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Hunter Shore
Hunter Shore
Luke Harrison
Luke Harrison
Umpires
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
England
Russell Warren
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Match Referee
India
Prakash Bhatt
PointsPakistan Under-19s 2, New Zealand Under-19s 0
PAK Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
Hamza Zahoor
caught811
Sameer Minhas
not out7659
Usman Khan
caught1524
Farhan Yousaf
not out119
Extras(w 2)
Total112(2 wkts; 17.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Super Sixes, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS1944081.950
AFG1932141.020
SL193214-0.180
WI194224-0.421
SA193030-1.116
IRE193030-1.344
Super Sixes, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1933063.337
ENG1933061.989
PAK1932141.484
BAN193021-2.092
NZ193021-5.144
ZIM193030-3.416
Full Table