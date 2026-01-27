Matches (26)
NZ U19 vs PAK Under-19, 29th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2 at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 27 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
29th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2, Harare, January 27, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
(17.1/50 ov, T:111) 112/2
PAK Under-19 won by 8 wickets (with 197 balls remaining)
Match centreScores: Harshith Gowda
Scorecard summary
New Zealand Under-19s • 110/10(28.3 overs)
39 (27)
4/11 (6.3)
17 (48)
3/36 (7)
Pakistan Under-19s • 112/2(17.1 overs)
76* (59)
1/34 (6)
15 (24)
1/47 (6)
17.1
6
Reddy to Sameer Minhas, SIX runs
end of over 1713 runs
PAK19: 106/2CRR: 6.23 • RRR: 0.15 • Need 5 from 33 overs
Farhan Yousaf11 (9b 1x6)
Sameer Minhas70 (58b 10x4 1x6)
Luke Harrison 6-0-47-1
Mason Clarke 6-0-34-1
16.6
6
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, SIX runs
16.5
•
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, no run
16.4
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
16.3
1
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run
16.2
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
16.1
4
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, FOUR runs
end of over 163 runs
PAK19: 93/2CRR: 5.81 • RRR: 0.52 • Need 18 from 34 overs
Farhan Yousaf4 (6b)
Sameer Minhas64 (55b 9x4 1x6)
Mason Clarke 6-0-34-1
Luke Harrison 5-0-34-1
15.6
•
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, no run
15.5
•
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, no run
15.4
•
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, no run
15.3
2
Clarke to Farhan Yousaf, 2 runs
15.2
1
Clarke to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
15.1
•
Clarke to Sameer Minhas, no run
end of over 155 runs • 1 wicket
PAK19: 90/2CRR: 6.00 • RRR: 0.60 • Need 21 from 35 overs
Sameer Minhas63 (53b 9x4 1x6)
Farhan Yousaf2 (2b)
Luke Harrison 5-0-34-1
Mason Clarke 5-0-31-1
14.6
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
14.5
1
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run
14.4
1
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, 1 run
14.3
•
Harrison to Sameer Minhas, no run
14.2
1
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run
14.2
1w
Harrison to Farhan Yousaf, 1 wide
14.1
W
Harrison to Usman Khan, OUT
Usman Khan c Matzopoulos b Harrison 15 (24b 1x4 0x6 46m) SR: 62.5
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
PAK19
76 runs (59)
10 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
21 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
83%
NZ19
39 runs (27)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
18 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
67%
Best performances - bowlers
PAK19
O
6.3
M
3
R
11
W
4
ECO
1.69
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
1W
PAK19
O
7
M
2
R
36
W
3
ECO
5.14
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Toss
|Pakistan Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1657
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|27 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Pakistan Under-19s 2, New Zealand Under-19s 0
PAK Under-19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|8
|11
|not out
|76
|59
|caught
|15
|24
|not out
|11
|9
|Extras
|(w 2)
|Total
|112(2 wkts; 17.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>