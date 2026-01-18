Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

USA U19 vs NZ U19, 9th Match, Group B at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result

NO RESULT
9th Match, Group B, Bulawayo, January 18, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
USA U19 FlagUSA U19
253/9
NZ U19 FlagNZ U19
(1/50 ov, T:254) 12/0

No result

Scores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
United States of America Under-19s 253/9(50 overs)
Nitish Sudini
117* (133)
Flynn Morey
4/40 (10)
Adit Kappa
40 (56)
Mason Clarke
3/56 (10)
New Zealand Under-19s 12/0(1 overs)
Hugo Bogue
10* (2)
Rishabh Shimpi
0/12 (1)
Hugo Bogue
10* (2)
Aryan Mann
1* (4)
end of over 112 runs
NZ19: 12/0CRR: 12.00 RRR: 4.93
Hugo Bogue10 (2b 1x4 1x6)
Aryan Mann1 (4b)
Rishabh Shimpi 1-0-12-0

Match State: Delay - rain

Match State: Delay - wet outfield

0.6
4
Shimpi to Bogue, FOUR runs
0.5
6
Shimpi to Bogue, SIX runs
0.4
1
Shimpi to Mann, 1 run
0.3
Shimpi to Mann, no run
0.2
Shimpi to Mann, no run
0.2
1w
Shimpi to Mann, 1 wide
0.1
Shimpi to Mann, no run
end of over 5012 runs
USA19: 253/9CRR: 5.06 
Nitish Sudini117 (133b 12x4 1x6)
Ritvik Appidi0 (0b)
Mason Clarke 10-2-55-3
Harry Burns 8-0-53-0

Match State: Innings Break

49.6
2
Clarke to Sudini, 2 runs
49.5
Clarke to Sudini, no run
49.5
5w
Clarke to Sudini, 5 wide
49.4
2
Clarke to Sudini, 2 runs
49.3
Clarke to Sudini, no run
49.2
Clarke to Sudini, no run
49.2
2w
Clarke to Appidi, 2 wide
49.1
1
Clarke to Sudini, 1 run
end of over 4910 runs
USA19: 241/9CRR: 4.91 
Nitish Sudini112 (127b 12x4 1x6)
Ritvik Appidi0 (0b)
Harry Burns 8-0-53-0
Mason Clarke 9-2-43-3
48.6
1
Burns to Sudini, 1 run
48.5
Burns to Sudini, no run
48.5
1w
Burns to Sudini, 1 wide
48.4
Burns to Sudini, no run
48.3
4
Burns to Sudini, FOUR runs
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossNew Zealand Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1635
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days18 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Aryan Mann
Brandon Matzopoulos
Callum Samson
Flynn Morey
Hugo Bogue
Harry Burns
Jacob Cotter
Marco William Alpe
Sahir Bhatia
Shiv Shani
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
TV Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsUnited States of America Under-19s 1, New Zealand Under-19s 1
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
Full Table