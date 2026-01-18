Matches (30)
USA U19 vs NZ U19, 9th Match, Group B at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result
Match centreScores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
United States of America Under-19s • 253/9(50 overs)
117* (133)
4/40 (10)
40 (56)
3/56 (10)
New Zealand Under-19s • 12/0(1 overs)
0/12 (1)
1* (4)
end of over 112 runs
NZ19: 12/0CRR: 12.00 • RRR: 4.93
Hugo Bogue10 (2b 1x4 1x6)
Aryan Mann1 (4b)
Rishabh Shimpi 1-0-12-0
Match State: Delay - rain
Match State: Delay - wet outfield
0.6
4
Shimpi to Bogue, FOUR runs
0.5
6
Shimpi to Bogue, SIX runs
0.4
1
Shimpi to Mann, 1 run
0.3
•
Shimpi to Mann, no run
0.2
•
Shimpi to Mann, no run
0.2
1w
Shimpi to Mann, 1 wide
0.1
•
Shimpi to Mann, no run
end of over 5012 runs
USA19: 253/9CRR: 5.06
Nitish Sudini117 (133b 12x4 1x6)
Ritvik Appidi0 (0b)
Mason Clarke 10-2-55-3
Harry Burns 8-0-53-0
Match State: Innings Break
49.6
2
Clarke to Sudini, 2 runs
49.5
•
Clarke to Sudini, no run
49.5
5w
Clarke to Sudini, 5 wide
49.4
2
Clarke to Sudini, 2 runs
49.3
•
Clarke to Sudini, no run
49.2
•
Clarke to Sudini, no run
49.2
2w
Clarke to Appidi, 2 wide
49.1
1
Clarke to Sudini, 1 run
end of over 4910 runs
USA19: 241/9CRR: 4.91
Nitish Sudini112 (127b 12x4 1x6)
Ritvik Appidi0 (0b)
Harry Burns 8-0-53-0
Mason Clarke 9-2-43-3
48.6
1
Burns to Sudini, 1 run
48.5
•
Burns to Sudini, no run
48.5
1w
Burns to Sudini, 1 wide
48.4
•
Burns to Sudini, no run
48.3
4
Burns to Sudini, FOUR runs
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|New Zealand Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YODI no. 1635
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|18 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|United States of America Under-19s 1, New Zealand Under-19s 1
