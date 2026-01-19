Matches (30)
Scot U19 vs PAK Under-19, 12th Match, Group C at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
12th Match, Group C, Harare, January 19, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
PrevNext
Scotland Under-19s FlagScotland Under-19s
187
Pakistan Under-19s FlagPakistan Under-19s
(43.1/50 ov, T:188) 190/4

PAK Under-19 won by 6 wickets (with 41 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
Usman Khan
, PAK19
75 (85)
usman-khan
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Scotland Under-19s 187/10(48.1 overs)
Thomas Knight
37 (72)
Ali Raza
4/37 (10)
Finlay Jones
33 (56)
Momin Qamar
3/46 (9)
Pakistan Under-19s 190/4(43.1 overs)
Usman Khan
75 (85)
Ollie Jones
2/41 (10)
Ahmed Hussain
47 (92)
Manu Saraswat
2/46 (9.1)
View full scorecard

That concludes our coverage of the match for today. Thank you for tuning in. This is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Andrew Fidel Fernando and Sudeep Poojar. Goodnight!

Farhan Yousaf: "All the guys played very well in this game. We lost the last match, but the management was very supportive of the boys. They gave 100% in this match. [Bowling unit] It is great to have so many pace bowlers like Ali Raza. Ali bowled very well in the last match and this one. All the bowlers are very good and have a lot of pace; I really enjoy managing the bowling during the game. [Watching Usman and Hussain bat] Yes, it is a very good sign for the next matches. Ahmed and Usman are the backbone of the team. I really appreciate their effort because they helped us recover from the collapse in the top order. We will look to carry that into the next match."

Thomas Knight: "Coming out on the wrong side is never ideal, but the amount of fight we showed, especially with the ball to take it as deep as we did, is certainly a positive. It shows what we are about as a group: taking it to the end and just competing. [Halfway point discussion] The plan was simple: restrict, restrict, restrict. We wanted as many dots and singles as possible to build pressure and get our wickets that way. The aim was to go as deep as we could, and if we reached a point where we had a chance to win, that would be great. We pushed hard and took it to the 44th over, so we are delighted with that. [Facing the fast bowlers] It was tough. They are at the quicker end of bowlers that any of us have faced. But the way a lot of us stood up and fought was a good summary of what we are like as a unit and a good reflection on ourselves. [Expectations for the next match] Maybe just a little bit more from the bat. We've had a few good starts, but if someone can kick on and get a 70 or 80, it makes all the difference; that turns the total into 220 or 230 in no time. That is probably what we will look into. However, I couldn't be much happier with how everyone performed in the second half; everyone worked so hard for each other."

Player of the Match, Usman Khan: "[Conditions in the middle] They were slightly slower, so we waited for the bad ball and focused on rotating the strike. It wasn't easy to put together a 100-plus partnership. [Discussion between Hussain] We trusted each other and followed the process of picking up singles and waiting for the loose deliveries as planned. [Batting unit overall] We are working hard on our process during matches and practice sessions on rest days. The team is aiming to win the World Cup and knows everyone needs to improve in certain areas, specifically their batting. We need to build more partnerships and be more aggressive at the crease."

4:50 pm Pakistan began their chase with steady confidence, putting on an opening stand of 43 before Baloch was bowled by Jones in the 10th over. Minhas was handed a life when Knight dropped him on 27, but the error wasn't costly; he was dismissed by Jones in the very next over, undone by the angle as he played a false stroke. Following the quick loss of both openers, Hussain and Usman stepped in to stabilize the innings. The batting pair barely put a foot wrong, absorbing the pressure and rotating the strike effectively to keep the scoreboard ticking. Usman Khan anchored the chase brilliantly, reaching his half-century off 59 balls and eventually falling for a vital 75 off 85 balls, caught at long on. Hussain also contributed a solid 47 before being caught at short third while attempting a reverse sweep. The Scottish bowlers performed excellently, executing precise lines to suppress scoring and supported by smart fielding. However, the under-par total on the board proved too low to defend, as they struggled to break through during the game's key moments. Jones and Saraswat finished with two wickets apiece. Post-match presentations will follow shortly.

Pakistan Under-19 won by 6 wickets

43.1
4
Saraswat to Farhan Yousaf, FOUR runs

Edged and through! Looped up a widish fuller length ball outside off, plays the slog sweep away from the body and splices it over short third, the ball trickles away to the boundary ropes. The two-time Under-19 World Cup champions have secured their first points of the tournament with a well-fought victory!

end of over 431 run
PAK19: 186/4CRR: 4.32 RRR: 0.28 • Need 2 from 42b
Huzaifa Ahsan0 (9b)
Farhan Yousaf14 (10b 1x4 1x6)
Finlay Jones 9-0-37-0
Manu Saraswat 9-1-42-2
42.6
Jones to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

Pace off fuller length ball around off, driven softly to the cover fielder. Ahsan is struggling to find the gap at the moment.

42.5
Jones to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

good length ball attacking the stumps, walks forward to negate the ball into the gap, tickles off the outside edge to point

42.4
Jones to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

length ball pats it down to the point fielder

42.3
Jones to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

length ball flighted outside off, pushes to backward point

42.2
Jones to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

full and overpitched ball pokes it back to the bowler

42.1
1
Jones to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run

fuller length ball driven with soft hands to long off

end of over 42Wicket maiden
PAK19: 185/4CRR: 4.40 RRR: 0.37 • Need 3 from 48b
Huzaifa Ahsan0 (4b)
Farhan Yousaf13 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Manu Saraswat 9-1-42-2
Finlay Jones 8-0-36-0
41.6
Saraswat to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

length ball turning in on the off stump line, plays with the straight bat to cover. Wicket Maiden over.

41.5
Saraswat to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

bowls an arm ball outside off, tries to cut it square and does not connect

41.4
Saraswat to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

tossed up ball driven to the cover fielder

41.3
Saraswat to Huzaifa Ahsan, no run

length ball dabs it to square leg

Huzaifa Ahsan is in at number 6

41.2
W
Saraswat to Ahmed Hussain, OUT

Hussain threw his wicket away! Oh dear me! Went for the glory shot and to bring up his fifty too, plays the reverse sweep against the turn and chips it to the short third fielder for a regulation catch. That's a horrendous way to end a fine innings.

Ahmed Hussain c Thaker b Saraswat 47 (92b 3x4 0x6 112m) SR: 51.08
41.1
Saraswat to Ahmed Hussain, no run

good length ball prods it down on the track

end of over 4111 runs
PAK19: 185/3CRR: 4.51 RRR: 0.33 • Need 3 from 54b
Farhan Yousaf13 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Ahmed Hussain47 (90b 3x4)
Finlay Jones 8-0-36-0
Jake Woodhouse 5-0-20-0
40.6
Jones to Farhan Yousaf, no run

Yorker ball darted on the stumps, pokes it back to the bowler

Free Hit

40.6
7nb
Jones to Farhan Yousaf, (no ball) SIX runs

Beamer, dispatched over square leg! Loses his length there, bowls a shoulder-height full toss ball and Yousaf nails the hook shot over long leg for a big six.

40.5
1
Jones to Ahmed Hussain, 1 run

widish length ball throws his bat at it and whacks it down to long on

40.4
1
Jones to Farhan Yousaf, 1 run

full and straight ball driven to long on with the bat

around the wicket

40.3
1
Jones to Ahmed Hussain, 1 run

width on offer fuller length ball thrashed hard through the cover area, the lone cover ring fielder dives to his right side fully stretched and saves a few runs

40.3
1w
Jones to Ahmed Hussain, 1 wide

bowls a wide ball outside off, no shot offered

40.2
Jones to Ahmed Hussain, no run

widish fuller length ball plays the check drive to cover

Ab: "Even if Pak win both matches in this round they will still need to beat India and Ban/NZ by good margins to qualify for the semifinals"

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Usman Khan
75 runs (85)
5 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
16 runs
0 four0 six
Control
96%
Ahmed Hussain
47 runs (92)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
12 runs
1 four0 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
Ali Raza
O
10
M
0
R
37
W
4
ECO
3.7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
1W
Momin Qamar
O
9
M
0
R
46
W
3
ECO
5.11
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
View more stats
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
TossPakistan Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
PAK Under-19
Usman Khan
Match numberYODI no. 1638
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days19 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Ethan Ramsay
Ethan Ramsay
Finlay Carter
Finlay Carter
Finlay Jones
Finlay Jones
Jake Woodhouse
Jake Woodhouse
Max Chaplin
Max Chaplin
Manu Saraswat
Manu Saraswat
Ollie Jones
Ollie Jones
Shlok Thaker
Shlok Thaker
Thomas Knight
Thomas Knight
Theo Robinson
Theo Robinson
Umpires
Ireland
Aidan Seaver
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
TV Umpire
Australia
Shawn Craig
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
PointsPakistan Under-19s 2, Scotland Under-19s 0
Language
English
PAK Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
Ali Hassan Baloch
bowled1533
Sameer Minhas
lbw2830
Usman Khan
caught7585
Ahmed Hussain
caught4792
Farhan Yousaf
not out1811
Huzaifa Ahsan
not out09
Extras(nb 1, w 6)
Total190(4 wkts; 43.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
Full Table