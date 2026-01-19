Edged and through! Looped up a widish fuller length ball outside off, plays the slog sweep away from the body and splices it over short third, the ball trickles away to the boundary ropes. The two-time Under-19 World Cup champions have secured their first points of the tournament with a well-fought victory!
Scot U19 vs PAK Under-19, 12th Match, Group C at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result
PAK Under-19 won by 6 wickets (with 41 balls remaining)
Farhan Yousaf: "All the guys played very well in this game. We lost the last match, but the management was very supportive of the boys. They gave 100% in this match. [Bowling unit] It is great to have so many pace bowlers like Ali Raza. Ali bowled very well in the last match and this one. All the bowlers are very good and have a lot of pace; I really enjoy managing the bowling during the game. [Watching Usman and Hussain bat] Yes, it is a very good sign for the next matches. Ahmed and Usman are the backbone of the team. I really appreciate their effort because they helped us recover from the collapse in the top order. We will look to carry that into the next match."
Thomas Knight: "Coming out on the wrong side is never ideal, but the amount of fight we showed, especially with the ball to take it as deep as we did, is certainly a positive. It shows what we are about as a group: taking it to the end and just competing. [Halfway point discussion] The plan was simple: restrict, restrict, restrict. We wanted as many dots and singles as possible to build pressure and get our wickets that way. The aim was to go as deep as we could, and if we reached a point where we had a chance to win, that would be great. We pushed hard and took it to the 44th over, so we are delighted with that. [Facing the fast bowlers] It was tough. They are at the quicker end of bowlers that any of us have faced. But the way a lot of us stood up and fought was a good summary of what we are like as a unit and a good reflection on ourselves. [Expectations for the next match] Maybe just a little bit more from the bat. We've had a few good starts, but if someone can kick on and get a 70 or 80, it makes all the difference; that turns the total into 220 or 230 in no time. That is probably what we will look into. However, I couldn't be much happier with how everyone performed in the second half; everyone worked so hard for each other."
Player of the Match, Usman Khan: "[Conditions in the middle] They were slightly slower, so we waited for the bad ball and focused on rotating the strike. It wasn't easy to put together a 100-plus partnership. [Discussion between Hussain] We trusted each other and followed the process of picking up singles and waiting for the loose deliveries as planned. [Batting unit overall] We are working hard on our process during matches and practice sessions on rest days. The team is aiming to win the World Cup and knows everyone needs to improve in certain areas, specifically their batting. We need to build more partnerships and be more aggressive at the crease."
4:50 pm Pakistan began their chase with steady confidence, putting on an opening stand of 43 before Baloch was bowled by Jones in the 10th over. Minhas was handed a life when Knight dropped him on 27, but the error wasn't costly; he was dismissed by Jones in the very next over, undone by the angle as he played a false stroke. Following the quick loss of both openers, Hussain and Usman stepped in to stabilize the innings. The batting pair barely put a foot wrong, absorbing the pressure and rotating the strike effectively to keep the scoreboard ticking. Usman Khan anchored the chase brilliantly, reaching his half-century off 59 balls and eventually falling for a vital 75 off 85 balls, caught at long on. Hussain also contributed a solid 47 before being caught at short third while attempting a reverse sweep. The Scottish bowlers performed excellently, executing precise lines to suppress scoring and supported by smart fielding. However, the under-par total on the board proved too low to defend, as they struggled to break through during the game's key moments. Jones and Saraswat finished with two wickets apiece. Post-match presentations will follow shortly.
Pakistan Under-19 won by 6 wickets
Pace off fuller length ball around off, driven softly to the cover fielder. Ahsan is struggling to find the gap at the moment.
good length ball attacking the stumps, walks forward to negate the ball into the gap, tickles off the outside edge to point
length ball pats it down to the point fielder
length ball flighted outside off, pushes to backward point
full and overpitched ball pokes it back to the bowler
fuller length ball driven with soft hands to long off
length ball turning in on the off stump line, plays with the straight bat to cover. Wicket Maiden over.
bowls an arm ball outside off, tries to cut it square and does not connect
tossed up ball driven to the cover fielder
length ball dabs it to square leg
Huzaifa Ahsan is in at number 6
Hussain threw his wicket away! Oh dear me! Went for the glory shot and to bring up his fifty too, plays the reverse sweep against the turn and chips it to the short third fielder for a regulation catch. That's a horrendous way to end a fine innings.
good length ball prods it down on the track
Yorker ball darted on the stumps, pokes it back to the bowler
Free Hit
Beamer, dispatched over square leg! Loses his length there, bowls a shoulder-height full toss ball and Yousaf nails the hook shot over long leg for a big six.
widish length ball throws his bat at it and whacks it down to long on
full and straight ball driven to long on with the bat
around the wicket
width on offer fuller length ball thrashed hard through the cover area, the lone cover ring fielder dives to his right side fully stretched and saves a few runs
bowls a wide ball outside off, no shot offered
widish fuller length ball plays the check drive to cover
|Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
|Toss
|Pakistan Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1638
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|19 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Pakistan Under-19s 2, Scotland Under-19s 0
