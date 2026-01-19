Thomas Knight: "Coming out on the wrong side is never ideal, but the amount of fight we showed, especially with the ball to take it as deep as we did, is certainly a positive. It shows what we are about as a group: taking it to the end and just competing. [Halfway point discussion] The plan was simple: restrict, restrict, restrict. We wanted as many dots and singles as possible to build pressure and get our wickets that way. The aim was to go as deep as we could, and if we reached a point where we had a chance to win, that would be great. We pushed hard and took it to the 44th over, so we are delighted with that. [Facing the fast bowlers] It was tough. They are at the quicker end of bowlers that any of us have faced. But the way a lot of us stood up and fought was a good summary of what we are like as a unit and a good reflection on ourselves. [Expectations for the next match] Maybe just a little bit more from the bat. We've had a few good starts, but if someone can kick on and get a 70 or 80, it makes all the difference; that turns the total into 220 or 230 in no time. That is probably what we will look into. However, I couldn't be much happier with how everyone performed in the second half; everyone worked so hard for each other."