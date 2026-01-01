Matches (25)
SA Under-19 vs SL Under-19, 32nd Match, Super Sixes, Group 1 at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match, Super Sixes, Group 1, Bulawayo, January 29, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Points Table
Super Sixes, Group 1
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Sri Lanka Under-19s
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.180
|5
South Africa Under-19s
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.116
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SA Under-19
L
L
W
L
L
SL Under-19
L
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 20:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA1910 M • 466 Runs • 58.25 Avg • 103.55 SR
SA199 M • 276 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 92 SR
SL1910 M • 416 Runs • 41.6 Avg • 105.05 SR
SL1910 M • 332 Runs • 55.33 Avg • 95.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA198 M • 14 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 28.71 SR
SA198 M • 13 Wkts • 4.9 Econ • 31 SR
SL1910 M • 16 Wkts • 4.86 Econ • 24.25 SR
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.28 Econ • 23.53 SR
Squad
SA19
SL19
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YODI no. 1660
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|29 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
