SA Under-19 vs SL Under-19, 32nd Match, Super Sixes, Group 1 at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match, Super Sixes, Group 1, Bulawayo, January 29, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
PrevNext
South Africa Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
See full table
Super Sixes, Group 1
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Sri Lanka Under-19sSri Lanka Under-19s
32104-0.180
5
South Africa Under-19sSouth Africa Under-19s
30300-1.116
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Rowles
10 M • 466 Runs • 58.25 Avg • 103.55 SR
M Bulbulia
9 M • 276 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 92 SR
V Chamuditha
10 M • 416 Runs • 41.6 Avg • 105.05 SR
V Dinsara
10 M • 332 Runs • 55.33 Avg • 95.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Basson
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 28.71 SR
B Majola
8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.9 Econ • 31 SR
R Nimsara
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.86 Econ • 24.25 SR
Sethmika Seneviratne
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.28 Econ • 23.53 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA19
SL19
Player
Role
Muhammed Bulbulia (c)
Opening Batter
JJ Basson 
Batting Allrounder
Daniel Bosman 
Batting Allrounder
Corne Botha 
Bowling Allrounder
Paul James 
Batting Allrounder
Enathi Kitshini 
Bowler
Michael Kruiskamp 
Bowler
Adnaan Lagadien 
Opening Batter
Bayanda Majola 
Bowler
Armaan Manack 
Batter
Bandile Mbatha 
Allrounder
Lethabo Phahlamohlaka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Rowles 
Allrounder
Ntando Soni 
Bowling Allrounder
Jorich Van Schalkwyk 
Top order Batter
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1660
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days29 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Super Sixes, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS1944081.950
AFG1932141.020
SL193214-0.180
WI194224-0.421
SA193030-1.116
IRE193030-1.344
Super Sixes, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1933063.337
ENG1933061.989
PAK1932141.484
BAN193021-2.092
NZ193021-5.144
ZIM193030-3.416
Full Table