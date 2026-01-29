Chamuditha's 110, Akash four-for keep Sri Lanka's hopes alive in Super Six
Sri Lanka will now have to hope Afghanistan lose to Ireland to go through to the semi-final
Sri Lanka 265 for 5 (Chamuditha 110, Wekunagoda 48, Botha 2-37) beat South Africa 261 for 7 (Van Schalkwyk 116, Akash 4-64, Gamage 2-61) by five wickets
Viran Chamuditha's 94-ball 110 helped Sri Lanka Under-19 chase 262 and keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 alive. Sri Lanka will now have to hope Afghanistan lose to Ireland; otherwise, Afghanistan will go through. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost all four of their games and are placed fifth in the six-team group.
The day began well for South Africa Under-19, who won the toss, chose to bat and added 96 for the first wicket. Once Vigneshwaran Akash got Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich Van Schalkwyk - the other opener - had to do the bulk of the scoring, with regular wickets falling at the other end.
Akash finished with a four-for and Kavija Gamage got two. There was a missed chance off Van Schalkwyk in the 21st over off Gamage, when he was on 50.
Van Schalkwyk made Sri Lanka pay with a 130-ball 116, featuring 13 fours and two sixes. After he fell, Paul James (37* off 36) and Michael Kruiskamp (21* off 15) gave South Africa a good finish, with an unbeaten 40-run stand off 31 balls.
Sri Lanka's chase started shakily as Dimantha Mahavithana fell cheaply to Kruiskamp. Chamuditha then began a match-defining 143-run stand off 130 balls with Senuja Wekunagoda. Chamuditha contributed 85 of those run, and brought up his century during his stand with captain Vimath Dinsara, who chipped in with 32 off 38 balls.
Chamuditha finished with 13 boundaries and a six. After he fell, there were two handy partnerships of 31 and an unbeaten 28 between Chamika Heenatigala and Dulnith Sigera, which took Sri Lanka home with four overs to spare.