S Africa U19 vs Tanzania U19, 14th Match, Group D at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
14th Match, Group D, Windhoek, January 19, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
South Africa Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Under-19s
397/5
Tanzania Under-19s FlagTanzania Under-19s
(32.2/50 ov, T:398) 68

S Africa U19 won by 329 runs

Player Of The Match
125* (101) & 2/14
Scores: Harshith Gowda
Scorecard summary
South Africa Under-19s 397/5(50 overs)
Jason Rowles
125* (101)
Simba Mbaki
2/85 (7)
Muhammed Bulbulia
108 (108)
Khalidy Juma
1/60 (8)
Tanzania Under-19s 68/9(32.2 overs)
Simba Mbaki
17 (26)
Bayanda Majola
2/6 (6.2)
Acrey Hugo
12* (45)
Jason Rowles
2/14 (7)
32.2
W
Majola to Daniel, OUT
Alfred Daniel b Majola 1 (6b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 16.66
32.1
Majola to Daniel, no run
end of over 323 runs
TZA19: 68/8CRR: 2.12 RRR: 18.33 • Need 330 from 18 overs
Acrey Hugo12 (45b)
Alfred Daniel1 (4b)
Bandile Mbatha 7-1-19-1
Bayanda Majola 6-3-6-1
31.6
Mbatha to Acrey Hugo, no run
31.5
1
Mbatha to Daniel, 1 run
31.4
Mbatha to Daniel, no run
31.3
Mbatha to Daniel, no run
31.3
1w
Mbatha to Daniel, 1 wide
31.2
Mbatha to Daniel, no run
31.1
1
Mbatha to Acrey Hugo, 1 run
end of over 311 run
TZA19: 65/8CRR: 2.09 RRR: 17.52 • Need 333 from 19 overs
Acrey Hugo11 (43b)
Alfred Daniel0 (0b)
Bayanda Majola 6-3-6-1
Corne Botha 6-1-15-1
30.6
1
Majola to Acrey Hugo, 1 run
30.5
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.4
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.3
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.2
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.1
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
end of over 305 runs • 1 wicket
TZA19: 64/8CRR: 2.13 RRR: 16.70 • Need 334 from 20 overs
Acrey Hugo10 (37b)
Corne Botha 6-1-15-1
Jason Rowles 7-1-14-2
29.6
W
Botha to Juma, OUT
Khalidy Juma b Botha 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 0
29.5
1
Botha to Acrey Hugo, 1 run
29.4
Botha to Acrey Hugo, no run
29.3
2
Botha to Acrey Hugo, 2 runs
29.2
Botha to Acrey Hugo, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
J Rowles
125 runs (101)
10 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
pull
23 runs
4 fours1 six
Control
92%
M Bulbulia
108 runs (108)
10 fours1 six
Productive shot
off drive
33 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
B Majola
O
6.2
M
3
R
6
W
2
ECO
0.94
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
J Rowles
O
7
M
1
R
14
W
2
ECO
2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
High Performance Oval, Windhoek
TossTanzania Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
SA U19
Jason Rowles
Match numberYODI no. 1640
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days19 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Alfred Daniel
Alfred Daniel
Karim Kiseto
Karim Kiseto
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
Netherlands
Nitin Bathi
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Cory Black
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Match Referee
India
Prakash Bhatt
PointsSouth Africa Under-19s 2, Tanzania Under-19s 0
Language
English
Tanzania U19 Innings
Player NameRB
D Jobanputra
caught230
Ayaan Shariff
bowled13
KR Kiseto
caught624
AM Mwamele
run out01
LS Barkania
run out726
Simba Mbaki
caught1726
Acrey Hugo
not out1245
RE Francis
caught1033
K Juma
bowled01
A Daniel
bowled16
D Thakrar
absent hurt
Extras(lb 5, nb 1, w 6)
Total68(9 wkts; 32.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
