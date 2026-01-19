Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)
S Africa U19 vs Tanzania U19, 14th Match, Group D at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
14th Match, Group D, Windhoek, January 19, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Match centreScores: Harshith Gowda
Scorecard summary
South Africa Under-19s • 397/5(50 overs)
125* (101)
2/85 (7)
108 (108)
1/60 (8)
Tanzania Under-19s • 68/9(32.2 overs)
17 (26)
2/6 (6.2)
12* (45)
2/14 (7)
32.2
W
Majola to Daniel, OUT
Alfred Daniel b Majola 1 (6b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 16.66
32.1
•
Majola to Daniel, no run
end of over 323 runs
TZA19: 68/8CRR: 2.12 • RRR: 18.33 • Need 330 from 18 overs
Acrey Hugo12 (45b)
Alfred Daniel1 (4b)
Bandile Mbatha 7-1-19-1
Bayanda Majola 6-3-6-1
31.6
•
Mbatha to Acrey Hugo, no run
31.5
1
Mbatha to Daniel, 1 run
31.4
•
Mbatha to Daniel, no run
31.3
•
Mbatha to Daniel, no run
31.3
1w
Mbatha to Daniel, 1 wide
31.2
•
Mbatha to Daniel, no run
31.1
1
Mbatha to Acrey Hugo, 1 run
end of over 311 run
TZA19: 65/8CRR: 2.09 • RRR: 17.52 • Need 333 from 19 overs
Acrey Hugo11 (43b)
Alfred Daniel0 (0b)
Bayanda Majola 6-3-6-1
Corne Botha 6-1-15-1
30.6
1
Majola to Acrey Hugo, 1 run
30.5
•
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.4
•
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.3
•
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.2
•
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
30.1
•
Majola to Acrey Hugo, no run
end of over 305 runs • 1 wicket
TZA19: 64/8CRR: 2.13 • RRR: 16.70 • Need 334 from 20 overs
Acrey Hugo10 (37b)
Corne Botha 6-1-15-1
Jason Rowles 7-1-14-2
29.6
W
Botha to Juma, OUT
Khalidy Juma b Botha 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 0
29.5
1
Botha to Acrey Hugo, 1 run
29.4
•
Botha to Acrey Hugo, no run
29.3
2
Botha to Acrey Hugo, 2 runs
29.2
•
Botha to Acrey Hugo, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
125 runs (101)
10 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
pull
23 runs
4 fours1 six
Control
92%
SA19
108 runs (108)
10 fours1 six
Productive shot
off drive
33 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
SA19
O
6.2
M
3
R
6
W
2
ECO
0.94
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
O
7
M
1
R
14
W
2
ECO
2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
|High Performance Oval, Windhoek
|Toss
|Tanzania Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1640
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|19 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|South Africa Under-19s 2, Tanzania Under-19s 0
Language
English
Tanzania U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|30
|bowled
|1
|3
|caught
|6
|24
|run out
|0
|1
|run out
|7
|26
|caught
|17
|26
|not out
|12
|45
|caught
|10
|33
|bowled
|0
|1
|bowled
|1
|6
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(lb 5, nb 1, w 6)
|Total
|68(9 wkts; 32.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>