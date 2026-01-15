Matches (13)
Tanzania U19 vs W Indies U19, 3rd Match, Group D at Windhoek, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Group D, Windhoek, January 15, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Tanzania Under-19s FlagTanzania Under-19s
West Indies Under-19s FlagWest Indies Under-19s
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
See full table
Group D
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Tanzania Under-19sTanzania Under-19s
------
West Indies Under-19sWest Indies Under-19s
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tanzania U19
Match centre Ground time: 23:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Dorne
10 M • 437 Runs • 48.56 Avg • 84.03 SR
JB van Lange
9 M • 284 Runs • 40.57 Avg • 102.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VO Lawes
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.44 Econ • 23.14 SR
JJ Pollard
7 M • 13 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 24.38 SR
Squad
Match details
High Performance Oval, Windhoek
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1630
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days15 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
A Mhatre of time - grounded by the Mumbai grind, Ayush readies for take off

India's Under-19 captain enters the World Cup having reached dizzying heights at a young age

The Pakistan Under-19 opener has set a personal goal of becoming the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup

The 16th edition of the Under-19 World Cup starts later this week. You can get started with this primer

India captain Ayush Mhatre and NZ's Aryan Mann could also make a splash

All the stats from an Ashes series notable for fast finishes and a lack of slow bowlers

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS19-----
IRE19-----
JPN19-----
SL19-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN19-----
IND19-----
NZ19-----
USA19-----
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG19-----
PAK19-----
SCO19-----
ZIM19-----
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG19-----
SA19-----
Tan19-----
WI19-----
Full Table