Emon five-for gives Bangladesh consolation win against Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe bowlers, who had kept control of the economy rate throughout a disciplined bowling effort, gave away 22 runs off Webster Madhidhi in the final over of the innings. Emon and Fahad were at the forefront of this attack too: they hit him for 4, 4, 2 wides, 4 and 6 to close out their innings, with the momentum swinging back to Bangladesh in their most productive over of the day.