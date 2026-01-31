Emon five-for gives Bangladesh consolation win against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe put together 64 runs for the ninth wicket, a record for them in Youth ODIs, but the game was long gone by then
Bangladesh 253 for 9 (Hakim 59, Hossan 47, M Blignaut 2-41) beat Zimbabwe 179 (Mudzengerere 70, Emon 5-24, Fahad 3-39) by 74 runs
A clinical five-for from Iqbal Hossain Emon set up a consolation win for Bangladesh in their final match of the Super Six and this edition of the Under-19 World Cup. Chasing 254, Simbarashe Mudzengerere's 70 was the only meaningful contribution in a chase that fizzled out with Zimbabwe reduced to 54 for 5, then 104 for 7.
Emon took out both the openers in his opening spell en route to scalping four of the first five wickets to fall in the Zimbabwe chase. Al Fahad complemented him with the new ball and thereafter, taking three wickets for 39 runs in his own spell - this included the final wicket of the chase as well, when he knocked over Webster Madhidhi.
The most significant resistance in Zimbabwe's innings was the 64-run partnership between Mudzengerere and Shelton Mazvitorera - the highest for the ninth wicket for them in Youth ODIs. However, by then, the required rate had long climbed out of reach, and Al Fahad's slow bouncer dismissed Mudzengerere to snuff out any hopes of a miracle.
Earlier, Bangladesh's innings had been set up by captain Azizul Hakim's 59 off 87. His steady knock, from No. 3, came to an abrupt end when Tatenda Chimugoro had him nicking behind to the keeper. Rizan Hossan came close to a half-century himself, but was prised out on 47 by Michael Blignaut. Bangladesh were reduced to 153 for 4, then 211 for 8 with less than four overs to go.
The Zimbabwe bowlers, who had kept control of the economy rate throughout a disciplined bowling effort, gave away 22 runs off Webster Madhidhi in the final over of the innings. Emon and Fahad were at the forefront of this attack too: they hit him for 4, 4, 2 wides, 4 and 6 to close out their innings, with the momentum swinging back to Bangladesh in their most productive over of the day.
The duo's burst with the new ball ensured Bangladesh remained on top for the rest of the contest. Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are both knocked out of contention for the semi-finals at this World Cup, but by the time Fahad took the final wicket of the defense, the latter had something to celebrate.