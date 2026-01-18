Matches (30)
Zim U19 vs England U19, 10th Match, Group C at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
10th Match, Group C, Harare, January 18, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Zimbabwe Under-19s FlagZimbabwe Under-19s
208/9
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
(28/50 ov, T:209) 209/2

England U19 won by 8 wickets (with 132 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
Thomas Rew
, ENG19
86* (66)
thomas-rew
Scorecard summary
Zimbabwe Under-19s 208/9(50 overs)
Simbarashe Mudzengerere
45* (63)
Manny Lumsden
3/38 (10)
Dhruv Patel
36 (53)
Farhan Ahmed
2/33 (10)
England Under-19s 209/2(28 overs)
Thomas Rew
86* (66)
Shelton Mazvitorera
2/54 (6)
Ben Mayes
77* (72)
Simbarashe Mudzengerere
0/16 (6)
end of over 2810 runs
ENG19: 209/2CRR: 7.46 
Ben Mayes77 (72b 3x4 4x6)
Thomas Rew86 (66b 7x4 4x6)
Tatenda Chimugoro 6-0-36-0
Simbarashe Mudzengerere 6-1-16-0
27.6
1
Chimugoro to Mayes, 1 run
27.5
2
Chimugoro to Mayes, 2 runs
27.4
1
Chimugoro to Rew, 1 run
27.3
2
Chimugoro to Rew, 2 runs
27.2
1
Chimugoro to Mayes, 1 run
27.1
Chimugoro to Mayes, no run
27.1
3w
Chimugoro to Mayes, 3 wide
end of over 27Maiden
ENG19: 199/2CRR: 7.37 RRR: 0.43 • Need 10 from 23 overs
Thomas Rew83 (64b 7x4 4x6)
Ben Mayes73 (68b 3x4 4x6)
Simbarashe Mudzengerere 6-1-16-0
Shelton Mazvitorera 6-0-54-2
26.6
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.5
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.4
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.3
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.2
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.1
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
end of over 2617 runs
ENG19: 199/2CRR: 7.65 RRR: 0.41 • Need 10 from 24 overs
Ben Mayes73 (68b 3x4 4x6)
Thomas Rew83 (58b 7x4 4x6)
Shelton Mazvitorera 6-0-54-2
Simbarashe Mudzengerere 5-0-16-0
25.6
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, no run
25.6
1w
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, 1 wide
25.5
1
S Mazvitorera to Rew, 1 run
25.4
6
S Mazvitorera to Rew, SIX runs
25.3
4
S Mazvitorera to Rew, FOUR runs
25.2
1
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, 1 run
25.1
4
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
THS Rew
THS Rew
ENG19
86 runs (66)
7 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
21 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
88%
BA Mayes
77 runs (72)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
25 runs
1 four3 sixes
Control
88%
Best performances - bowlers
M Lumsden
O
10
M
0
R
38
W
3
ECO
3.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Farhan Ahmed
O
10
M
1
R
33
W
2
ECO
3.3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
TossEngland Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Eng U19
Thomas Rew
Match numberYODI no. 1636
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days18 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Australia
Shawn Craig
TV Umpire
Ireland
Aidan Seaver
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Mahbubur Rahman
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
PointsEngland Under-19s 2, Zimbabwe Under-19s 0
England U19 Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Dawkins
caught1110
J Moores
caught1920
BA Mayes
not out7772
THS Rew
not out8666
Extras(lb 4, w 12)
Total209(2 wkts; 28 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922043.090
AUS1922042.047
IRE192020-1.661
JPN192020-3.615
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922042.025
NZ1920020.000
BAN192011-0.621
USA192011-3.144
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG1933062.870
PAK1932140.651
ZIM193021-2.916
SCO193021-2.986
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG1933062.487
SA1921123.010
WI192112-0.347
TZA193030-5.446
