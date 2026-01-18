Matches (30)
Zim U19 vs England U19, 10th Match, Group C at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
10th Match, Group C, Harare, January 18, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
208/9
(28/50 ov, T:209) 209/2
England U19 won by 8 wickets (with 132 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Zimbabwe Under-19s • 208/9(50 overs)
45* (63)
3/38 (10)
36 (53)
2/33 (10)
England Under-19s • 209/2(28 overs)
86* (66)
2/54 (6)
77* (72)
0/16 (6)
end of over 2810 runs
ENG19: 209/2CRR: 7.46
Ben Mayes77 (72b 3x4 4x6)
Thomas Rew86 (66b 7x4 4x6)
Tatenda Chimugoro 6-0-36-0
Simbarashe Mudzengerere 6-1-16-0
27.6
1
Chimugoro to Mayes, 1 run
27.5
2
Chimugoro to Mayes, 2 runs
27.4
1
Chimugoro to Rew, 1 run
27.3
2
Chimugoro to Rew, 2 runs
27.2
1
Chimugoro to Mayes, 1 run
27.1
•
Chimugoro to Mayes, no run
27.1
3w
Chimugoro to Mayes, 3 wide
end of over 27Maiden
ENG19: 199/2CRR: 7.37 • RRR: 0.43 • Need 10 from 23 overs
Thomas Rew83 (64b 7x4 4x6)
Ben Mayes73 (68b 3x4 4x6)
Simbarashe Mudzengerere 6-1-16-0
Shelton Mazvitorera 6-0-54-2
26.6
•
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.5
•
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.4
•
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.3
•
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.2
•
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
26.1
•
S Mudzengerere to Rew, no run
end of over 2617 runs
ENG19: 199/2CRR: 7.65 • RRR: 0.41 • Need 10 from 24 overs
Ben Mayes73 (68b 3x4 4x6)
Thomas Rew83 (58b 7x4 4x6)
Shelton Mazvitorera 6-0-54-2
Simbarashe Mudzengerere 5-0-16-0
25.6
•
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, no run
25.6
1w
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, 1 wide
25.5
1
S Mazvitorera to Rew, 1 run
25.4
6
S Mazvitorera to Rew, SIX runs
25.3
4
S Mazvitorera to Rew, FOUR runs
25.2
1
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, 1 run
25.1
4
S Mazvitorera to Mayes, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
ENG19
86 runs (66)
7 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
21 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
88%
ENG19
77 runs (72)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
25 runs
1 four3 sixes
Control
88%
Best performances - bowlers
ENG19
O
10
M
0
R
38
W
3
ECO
3.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
ENG19
O
10
M
1
R
33
W
2
ECO
3.3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
|Toss
|England Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1636
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|18 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|England Under-19s 2, Zimbabwe Under-19s 0
England U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|11
|10
|caught
|19
|20
|not out
|77
|72
|not out
|86
|66
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 12)
|Total
|209(2 wkts; 28 ovs)
<1 / 3>