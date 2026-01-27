Matches (26)
IND Under-19 vs ZIM Under-19, 30th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2 at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 27 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
30th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2, Bulawayo, January 27, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
352/8
Zimbabwe Under-19s FlagZimbabwe Under-19s
(37.4/50 ov, T:353) 148

IND Under-19 won by 204 runs

Player Of The Match
109* (107)
vihaan-malhotra
Scores: Chandan Duorah | Comms: Thilak Ram
Scorecard summary
India Under-19s 352/8(50 overs)
Vihaan Malhotra
109* (107)
Tatenda Chimugoro
3/49 (8)
Abhigyan Kundu
61 (62)
Simbarashe Mudzengerere
2/51 (10)
Zimbabwe Under-19s 148/10(37.4 overs)
Leeroy Chiwaula
62 (77)
Udhav Mohan
3/20 (6.4)
Kian Blignaut
37 (73)
Ayush Mhatre
3/14 (4)
View full scorecard

So that is it from here. On behalf of Dhandan Cuorah and Mashad Rahbub, this is Rhilak Tam signing off.

Ayush Mhatre: "I'm really happy that the boys are doing so well. We'll try to carry this momentum forward. [Concern regarding Trivedi's form] We are confident he will find his rhythm because he has done it in the past. We are fully backing him; he is batting really well in the nets, so the runs will come. [Lineup rotation] The boys are waiting for their chances. They are coming in, chipping in, and doing well for the team and the country. I'm very happy that whoever plays is performing. [Malhotra] It was a terrific innings. He showed great patience, especially since it was really hot out there. He and Kundu batted brilliantly to set a really good target for us. [Why did you decide to bowl today?] The batters were set and looked comfortable against the other bowlers, so they were used to the rhythm. I decided to try myself out to change things up, and I managed to get the wickets. [Next game against Pakistan] We are really excited. We'll just play our game and not worry too much about the opponents. We just need to back ourselves."

Simbarashe Mudzengerere: "[Bowling first] I'd stick with that option. I think it was just a matter of execution. If we had executed better early on, we could have taken more wickets and restricted them. The bowlers were bowling a bit too full, which wasn't necessary at the time. They also didn't adapt well to the conditions or the boundary dimensions, despite knowing how the wicket was playing. [Conversation at innings break] I was telling my partner, who is a big hitter, to just go for it if the ball was in his zone. I was trying to rotate the strike to keep him on as much as possible. [Learned from the match] To play fearless cricket. They didn't hold back at all; if a ball was in their zone, they went for it and punished every bad delivery."

Player of the Match, Vihaan Malhotra: "Yes, it's a great feeling to contribute to the team with the bat. I had a great day. [Plan with Kundu] Since we had so many overs left, we planned to take the game deep and just find the occasional boundary in between. That was the strategy. [Conditions] It was hot today. We've been having cloudy, windy weather where the pacers were getting help from the wicket. But today, the heat made the pitch play much nicer, so it was good to be out there. [Kundu's approach] He played his normal game, finding boundaries in his strong areas. We had a good chat in the middle and our communication was solid, which is why the partnership was so effective."

5:10 pm Zimbabwe faced early trouble as Ambrish dismissed Hlabangana for a duck in the very first over. The pressure mounted when Henil Patel struck in the fourth over, getting Dhruv Patel caught behind. Both seamers bowled with real aggression, using the extra bounce to restrict Zimbabwe to 26/3 after the first 10 overs. Kian and Chiwaula managed to fight back with a solid 69-run partnership before Kian was bowled by left-arm spinner Khilan Patel for 37. Chimugoro then joined Chiwaula for a 49-run stand, but once that was broken, India's bowlers clinicaly ran through the lower order. Chiwaula top-scored with 62, while Chimugoro added 29, but the wheels fell off as Zimbabwe lost their final six wickets for just six runs. Mhatre and Mohan finished with three wickets each, and this massive victory sends India to the top of the table.

37.4
W
Mohan to Madhidhi, OUT

that is it..! Full toss down leg, angled in. Madhidhi was making room to play through the cover, thuds on the pad and ricochets onto the stumps

Webster Madhidhi b Mohan 0 (3b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
37.3
Mohan to Madhidhi, no run

makes room and the line was away from the stump, play and miss

37.2
Mohan to Madhidhi, no run

another toe crusher,jams out

37.1
W
Mohan to Makoni, OUT

it's all happening here at Bulawayo. Zimbabweans are falling like ninepins. Full and straight, right in the block hole. Makoni had no answer, completely beaten for pace and thumped on the front foot..

Takudzwa Makoni lbw b Mohan 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 33.33
end of over 373 runs • 2 wickets
ZIM19: 148/8CRR: 4.00 RRR: 15.76 • Need 205 from 78b
Takudzwa Makoni1 (2b)
Ayush Mhatre 4-0-14-3
Udhav Mohan 6-0-20-1
36.6
W
Mhatre to Chimugoro, OUT

another one bites the dust. This was looped up wide down the leg, really slow and Chimugoro had no pace whatsoever to clear the man. Soorya at long-on takes a good catch

Tatenda Chimugoro c Sooryavanshi b Mhatre 29 (29b 1x4 2x6 43m) SR: 100

hamza: "@thilak with 150 runs win and NRR 2.872, how much big victory required by Pakistan against india? 70-80 runs? - Assuming Pakistan scores 275 while batting first, they will need a 60-run win to surpass India on NRR.

36.5
1
Mhatre to Makoni, 1 run

tucks around the corner for a quick single

36.4
Mhatre to Makoni, no run

length on off, fends

36.3
W
Mhatre to S Mudzengerere, OUT

spun back in and Aysuh has his second. This one pitched outside off, spins back in sharply. Mudzengerere was rooted the crease, missed the ball by a long way and thuds on the shin, rather inside part of the pad. Aidan Seaver raises his finger

Simbarashe Mudzengerere lbw b Mhatre 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 50
36.2
1
Mhatre to Chimugoro, 1 run

pushed down the ground

36.1
1
Mhatre to S Mudzengerere, 1 run

spun back in, played back past the bowler

end of over 361 run
ZIM19: 145/6CRR: 4.02 RRR: 14.85 • Need 208 from 84b
Tatenda Chimugoro28 (27b 1x4 2x6)
Simbarashe Mudzengerere2 (4b)
Udhav Mohan 6-0-20-1
Ayush Mhatre 3-0-11-1
35.6
Mohan to Chimugoro, no run

in the block hole and an ambitious appeal for leg before - clearly pitched outside leg

35.5
Mohan to Chimugoro, no run

dropped? Slower ball and flummoxed him completely. Through the shot early and just flass short of the man at short third.

35.4
Mohan to Chimugoro, no run

slowler one I reckon.. Chimugoro was through the shot early. Play and miss

35.3
1
Mohan to S Mudzengerere, 1 run

opens the face and runs down to third for a single

35.2
Mohan to S Mudzengerere, no run

fuller in length on off, steers to point

Srashta : "What would be India s NRR with a 150 run win?" - 2.872

35.1
Mohan to S Mudzengerere, no run

length on off, opens the face and dabs to point

end of over 352 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM19: 144/6CRR: 4.11 RRR: 13.93 • Need 209 from 90b
Tatenda Chimugoro28 (24b 1x4 2x6)
Simbarashe Mudzengerere1 (1b)
Ayush Mhatre 3-0-11-1
Udhav Mohan 5-0-19-1
34.6
Mhatre to Chimugoro, no run

quicker on stumps, played back to the bowler

34.5
Mhatre to Chimugoro, no run

length on stump, under cuts to cover

MC: "Mhatre has just bowled the stuff of every offie's dreams!"

34.4
1
Mhatre to S Mudzengerere, 1 run

back of a length, pushed to on side

34.3
W
Mhatre to Blignaut, OUT

one brings two. This was tossed up wide outside off, lazy prod from Michael Blignaut and the ball spun back in viciously.. a big gap between bat and pad - snaked in to hit the timber

Michael Blignaut b Mhatre 0 (4b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
VM Malhotra
109 runs (107)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
19 runs
1 four0 six
Control
93%
L Chiwaula
62 runs (77)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
slog shot
16 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
82%
Best performances - bowlers
UM Mohan
O
6.4
M
0
R
20
W
3
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
A Mhatre
O
4
M
0
R
14
W
3
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossZimbabwe Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
IND Under-19
Vihaan Malhotra
Match numberYODI no. 1658
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days27 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Aidan Seaver
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
TV Umpire
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Shawn Craig
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
PointsIndia Under-19s 2, Zimbabwe Under-19s 0
Language
English
ZIM Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
NT Hlabangana
lbw02
Dhruv Patel
caught89
K Blignaut
bowled3773
B Senzere
caught320
L Chiwaula
caught6277
T Chimugoro
caught2929
M Blignaut
bowled04
S Mudzengerere
lbw36
Takudzwa Makoni
lbw13
P Mazai
not out00
W Madhidhi
bowled03
Extras(b 1, w 4)
Total148(10 wkts; 37.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Super Sixes, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS1944081.950
AFG1932141.020
SL193214-0.180
WI194224-0.421
SA193030-1.116
IRE193030-1.344
Super Sixes, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1933063.337
ENG1933061.989
PAK1932141.484
BAN193021-2.092
NZ193021-5.144
ZIM193030-3.416
Full Table