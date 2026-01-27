that is it..! Full toss down leg, angled in. Madhidhi was making room to play through the cover, thuds on the pad and ricochets onto the stumps
IND Under-19 vs ZIM Under-19, 30th Match, Super Sixes, Group 2 at Bulawayo, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 27 2026 - Match Result
So that is it from here. On behalf of Dhandan Cuorah and Mashad Rahbub, this is Rhilak Tam signing off.
Ayush Mhatre: "I'm really happy that the boys are doing so well. We'll try to carry this momentum forward. [Concern regarding Trivedi's form] We are confident he will find his rhythm because he has done it in the past. We are fully backing him; he is batting really well in the nets, so the runs will come. [Lineup rotation] The boys are waiting for their chances. They are coming in, chipping in, and doing well for the team and the country. I'm very happy that whoever plays is performing. [Malhotra] It was a terrific innings. He showed great patience, especially since it was really hot out there. He and Kundu batted brilliantly to set a really good target for us. [Why did you decide to bowl today?] The batters were set and looked comfortable against the other bowlers, so they were used to the rhythm. I decided to try myself out to change things up, and I managed to get the wickets. [Next game against Pakistan] We are really excited. We'll just play our game and not worry too much about the opponents. We just need to back ourselves."
Simbarashe Mudzengerere: "[Bowling first] I'd stick with that option. I think it was just a matter of execution. If we had executed better early on, we could have taken more wickets and restricted them. The bowlers were bowling a bit too full, which wasn't necessary at the time. They also didn't adapt well to the conditions or the boundary dimensions, despite knowing how the wicket was playing. [Conversation at innings break] I was telling my partner, who is a big hitter, to just go for it if the ball was in his zone. I was trying to rotate the strike to keep him on as much as possible. [Learned from the match] To play fearless cricket. They didn't hold back at all; if a ball was in their zone, they went for it and punished every bad delivery."
Player of the Match, Vihaan Malhotra: "Yes, it's a great feeling to contribute to the team with the bat. I had a great day. [Plan with Kundu] Since we had so many overs left, we planned to take the game deep and just find the occasional boundary in between. That was the strategy. [Conditions] It was hot today. We've been having cloudy, windy weather where the pacers were getting help from the wicket. But today, the heat made the pitch play much nicer, so it was good to be out there. [Kundu's approach] He played his normal game, finding boundaries in his strong areas. We had a good chat in the middle and our communication was solid, which is why the partnership was so effective."
5:10 pm Zimbabwe faced early trouble as Ambrish dismissed Hlabangana for a duck in the very first over. The pressure mounted when Henil Patel struck in the fourth over, getting Dhruv Patel caught behind. Both seamers bowled with real aggression, using the extra bounce to restrict Zimbabwe to 26/3 after the first 10 overs. Kian and Chiwaula managed to fight back with a solid 69-run partnership before Kian was bowled by left-arm spinner Khilan Patel for 37. Chimugoro then joined Chiwaula for a 49-run stand, but once that was broken, India's bowlers clinicaly ran through the lower order. Chiwaula top-scored with 62, while Chimugoro added 29, but the wheels fell off as Zimbabwe lost their final six wickets for just six runs. Mhatre and Mohan finished with three wickets each, and this massive victory sends India to the top of the table.
makes room and the line was away from the stump, play and miss
another toe crusher,jams out
it's all happening here at Bulawayo. Zimbabweans are falling like ninepins. Full and straight, right in the block hole. Makoni had no answer, completely beaten for pace and thumped on the front foot..
another one bites the dust. This was looped up wide down the leg, really slow and Chimugoro had no pace whatsoever to clear the man. Soorya at long-on takes a good catch
hamza: "@thilak with 150 runs win and NRR 2.872, how much big victory required by Pakistan against india? 70-80 runs? - Assuming Pakistan scores 275 while batting first, they will need a 60-run win to surpass India on NRR.
tucks around the corner for a quick single
length on off, fends
spun back in and Aysuh has his second. This one pitched outside off, spins back in sharply. Mudzengerere was rooted the crease, missed the ball by a long way and thuds on the shin, rather inside part of the pad. Aidan Seaver raises his finger
pushed down the ground
spun back in, played back past the bowler
in the block hole and an ambitious appeal for leg before - clearly pitched outside leg
dropped? Slower ball and flummoxed him completely. Through the shot early and just flass short of the man at short third.
slowler one I reckon.. Chimugoro was through the shot early. Play and miss
opens the face and runs down to third for a single
fuller in length on off, steers to point
Srashta : "What would be India s NRR with a 150 run win?" - 2.872
length on off, opens the face and dabs to point
quicker on stumps, played back to the bowler
length on stump, under cuts to cover
MC: "Mhatre has just bowled the stuff of every offie's dreams!"
back of a length, pushed to on side
one brings two. This was tossed up wide outside off, lazy prod from Michael Blignaut and the ball spun back in viciously.. a big gap between bat and pad - snaked in to hit the timber
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|Zimbabwe Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|YODI no. 1658
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|27 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|India Under-19s 2, Zimbabwe Under-19s 0
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|2
|caught
|8
|9
|bowled
|37
|73
|caught
|3
|20
|caught
|62
|77
|caught
|29
|29
|bowled
|0
|4
|lbw
|3
|6
|lbw
|1
|3
|not out
|0
|0
|bowled
|0
|3
|Extras
|(b 1, w 4)
|Total
|148(10 wkts; 37.4 ovs)