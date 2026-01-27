Ayush Mhatre: "I'm really happy that the boys are doing so well. We'll try to carry this momentum forward. [Concern regarding Trivedi's form] We are confident he will find his rhythm because he has done it in the past. We are fully backing him; he is batting really well in the nets, so the runs will come. [Lineup rotation] The boys are waiting for their chances. They are coming in, chipping in, and doing well for the team and the country. I'm very happy that whoever plays is performing. [Malhotra] It was a terrific innings. He showed great patience, especially since it was really hot out there. He and Kundu batted brilliantly to set a really good target for us. [Why did you decide to bowl today?] The batters were set and looked comfortable against the other bowlers, so they were used to the rhythm. I decided to try myself out to change things up, and I managed to get the wickets. [Next game against Pakistan] We are really excited. We'll just play our game and not worry too much about the opponents. We just need to back ourselves."