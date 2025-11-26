Matches (8)
Biratnagar vs Chitwan, 12th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 26, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Biratnagar
W
L
W
W
W
Chitwan
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BIK10 M • 259 Runs • 32.38 Avg • 122.16 SR
BIK10 M • 245 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 136.11 SR
CHR10 M • 404 Runs • 44.89 Avg • 133.77 SR
CHR10 M • 264 Runs • 26.4 Avg • 121.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 18.46 SR
BIK9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 15.27 SR
CHR10 M • 16 Wkts • 6 Econ • 14.37 SR
CHR10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 13.93 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
BIK
CHR
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|26 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)