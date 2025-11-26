Matches (8)
IND vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WBBL (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)

Biratnagar vs Chitwan, 12th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 26, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Biratnagar Kings (NPL) FlagBiratnagar Kings (NPL)
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL) FlagChitwan Rhinos (NPL)
Tomorrow
10:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Biratnagar Kings (NPL)Biratnagar Kings (NPL)
33006
5
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL)Chitwan Rhinos (NPL)
21102
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Basir Ahamad
10 M • 259 Runs • 32.38 Avg • 122.16 SR
Lokesh Bam
10 M • 245 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 136.11 SR
RS Bopara
10 M • 404 Runs • 44.89 Avg • 133.77 SR
Kushal Malla
10 M • 264 Runs • 26.4 Avg • 121.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Lamichhane
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 18.46 SR
Pratis GC
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 15.27 SR
Sohail Tanvir
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6 Econ • 14.37 SR
R Dhakal
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 13.93 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days26 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPT
SPR3306
BIK3306
KAG3122
LUL2112
CHR2112
KAY3122
JAB2020
POA2020
Full Table