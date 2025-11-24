Matches (21)
Biratnagar vs Janakpur, 9th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Kirtipur, November 24, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Biratnagar Kings (NPL) FlagBiratnagar Kings (NPL)
Janakpur Bolts (NPL) FlagJanakpur Bolts (NPL)
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Biratnagar Kings (NPL)Biratnagar Kings (NPL)
22004
7
Janakpur Bolts (NPL)Janakpur Bolts (NPL)
10100
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Basir Ahamad
9 M • 223 Runs • 31.86 Avg • 125.98 SR
Lokesh Bam
9 M • 217 Runs • 24.11 Avg • 140.9 SR
BKEL Milantha
10 M • 225 Runs • 22.5 Avg • 122.95 SR
Aasif Sheikh
10 M • 216 Runs • 21.6 Avg • 114.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Pratis GC
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 14.18 SR
S Lamichhane
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 24 SR
LN Rajbanshi
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 16 SR
K Mahato
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 15.23 SR
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days24 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
