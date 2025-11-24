Matches (21)
Biratnagar vs Janakpur, 9th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Kirtipur, November 24, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Biratnagar
L
W
L
W
W
Janakpur
L
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BIK9 M • 223 Runs • 31.86 Avg • 125.98 SR
BIK9 M • 217 Runs • 24.11 Avg • 140.9 SR
JAB10 M • 225 Runs • 22.5 Avg • 122.95 SR
JAB10 M • 216 Runs • 21.6 Avg • 114.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BIK8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 14.18 SR
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 24 SR
JAB10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 16 SR
JAB10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 15.23 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
BIK
JAB
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|24 November 2025 - day (20-over match)