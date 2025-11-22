Matches (11)
Biratnagar vs Kathmandu, 8th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 22, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Biratnagar Kings (NPL) FlagBiratnagar Kings (NPL)
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) FlagKathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
1
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)
21102
5
Biratnagar Kings (NPL)Biratnagar Kings (NPL)
11002
Match centre Ground time: 09:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Basir Ahamad
8 M • 204 Runs • 34 Avg • 127.5 SR
Lokesh Bam
8 M • 203 Runs • 25.38 Avg • 140.97 SR
MG Erasmus
8 M • 111 Runs • 18.5 Avg • 137.03 SR
B Sharki
9 M • 93 Runs • 10.33 Avg • 80.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Pratis GC
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 12 SR
S Lamichhane
8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 24 SR
Karan KC
9 M • 17 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 11.23 SR
MG Erasmus
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 15.36 SR
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Season2025/26
Match days22 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

KAG2112
LUL1102
SPR1102
CHR2112
BIK1102
JAB1010
POA1010
KAY1010
