Chitwan vs Janakpur, 20th Matcgh at Kirtipur, NPL, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Matcgh, Kirtipur, December 02, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL) FlagChitwan Rhinos (NPL)
Janakpur Bolts (NPL) FlagJanakpur Bolts (NPL)
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 23:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RS Bopara
10 M • 428 Runs • 47.56 Avg • 135.44 SR
Kushal Malla
10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 114.76 SR
BKEL Milantha
8 M • 155 Runs • 19.38 Avg • 113.13 SR
Aasif Sheikh
10 M • 144 Runs • 14.4 Avg • 110.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sohail Tanvir
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 17.69 SR
R Dhakal
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 16.27 SR
LN Rajbanshi
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 21.63 SR
K Mahato
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.63 Econ • 16.2 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
CHR
JAB
Player
Role
Bipin Acharya 
-
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Deepak Bohara 
-
Rijan Dhakal 
Bowler
Gautam KC 
-
Dev Khanal 
Top order Batter
Ranjit Kumar 
-
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Alpesh Ramjani 
Allrounder
Bipin Rawal 
-
Amar Routela 
-
Arjun Saud 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sohail Tanvir 
Bowler
Saif Zaib 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days02 December 2025 - day (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SPR550101.292
KAG64280.516
BIK54180.421
CHR4224-0.113
LUL5234-0.881
KAY5142-0.176
POA4132-0.624
JAB4040-0.882
Full Table