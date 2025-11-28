Matches (30)
Chitwan vs Kathmandu, 15th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Kirtipur, November 28, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL) FlagChitwan Rhinos (NPL)
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) FlagKathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL)Chitwan Rhinos (NPL)
321040.744
4
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)
42204-0.165
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RS Bopara
10 M • 458 Runs • 50.89 Avg • 138.36 SR
Kushal Malla
10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 124.09 SR
MG Erasmus
9 M • 134 Runs • 19.14 Avg • 121.81 SR
A Tripathi
4 M • 105 Runs • 26.25 Avg • 90.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Dhakal
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 13.21 SR
Sohail Tanvir
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 18.66 SR
Karan KC
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 11.68 SR
MG Erasmus
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 14.76 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
CHR
KAG
Player
Role
Bipin Acharya 
-
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Deepak Bohara 
-
Rijan Dhakal 
Bowler
Gautam KC 
-
Dev Khanal 
Top order Batter
Ranjit Kumar 
-
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Alpesh Ramjani 
Allrounder
Bipin Rawal 
-
Amar Routela 
-
Arjun Saud 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sohail Tanvir 
Bowler
Saif Zaib 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
