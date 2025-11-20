Matches (29)
Chitwan vs Lumbini, 5th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 20, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL) FlagChitwan Rhinos (NPL)
Lumbini Lions (NPL) FlagLumbini Lions (NPL)
Tomorrow
10:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL)Chitwan Rhinos (NPL)
11002
Lumbini Lions (NPL)Lumbini Lions (NPL)
-----
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RS Bopara
9 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 136.84 SR
Kushal Malla
9 M • 243 Runs • 27 Avg • 122.11 SR
RK Paudel
7 M • 279 Runs • 39.86 Avg • 131.6 SR
S Jora
7 M • 120 Runs • 20 Avg • 104.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sohail Tanvir
9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 13.73 SR
R Dhakal
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 14.69 SR
RK Paudel
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 14.25 SR
Abhishesh Gautam
4 M • 6 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
CHR
LUL
Player
Role
Bipin Acharya 
-
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Deepak Bohara 
-
Rijan Dhakal 
Bowler
Gautam KC 
-
Dev Khanal 
Top order Batter
Ranjit Kumar 
-
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Alpesh Ramjani 
Allrounder
Bipin Rawal 
-
Amar Routela 
-
Arjun Saud 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sohail Tanvir 
Bowler
Saif Zaib 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days20 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPT
KAG1102
CHR1102
BIK1102
JAB1010
POA1010
KAY1010
LUL----
SPR----
