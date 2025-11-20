Chitwan vs Lumbini, 5th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 20, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chitwan
L
L
W
L
W
Lumbini
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CHR9 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 136.84 SR
CHR9 M • 243 Runs • 27 Avg • 122.11 SR
LUL7 M • 279 Runs • 39.86 Avg • 131.6 SR
LUL7 M • 120 Runs • 20 Avg • 104.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CHR9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 13.73 SR
CHR9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 14.69 SR
LUL6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 14.25 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
CHR
LUL
Player
Role
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|20 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)