Karnali vs Kathmandu, 19th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
19th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 30, 2025, Nepal Premier League
149/7
(18/20 ov, T:150) 155/5
Kathmandu won by 5 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Karnali Yaks (NPL) • 149/7(20 overs)
49* (22)
2/37 (4)
35 (29)
1/24 (4)
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) • 155/5(18 overs)
43* (33)
3/35 (4)
41 (21)
1/15 (2)
end of over 1814 runs • 2 wickets
KAG: 155/5CRR: 8.61
Bhim Sharki6 (2b 1x6)
Gerhard Erasmus43 (33b 2x4 2x6)
Nandan Yadav 4-0-35-3
Sompal Kami 3-0-35-0
17.6
6
Yadav to Sharki, SIX runs
17.5
•
Yadav to Sharki, no run
17.4
W
Yadav to Rashid Khan, OUT
Rashid Khan c Najibullah Zadran b Yadav 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
17.3
W
Yadav to Simpson, OUT
John Simpson c Gulsan Jha b Yadav 41 (21b 4x4 2x6) SR: 195.23
17.3
5w
Yadav to Simpson, 5 wide
17.2
1
Yadav to Erasmus, 1 run
17.1
2
Yadav to Erasmus, 2 runs
end of over 179 runs
KAG: 141/3CRR: 8.29 • RRR: 3.00
Gerhard Erasmus40 (31b 2x4 2x6)
John Simpson41 (20b 4x4 2x6)
Sompal Kami 3-0-35-0
Nandan Yadav 3-0-21-1
16.6
1
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, 1 run
16.5
•
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, no run
16.4
1
Sompal Kami to Simpson, 1 run
16.3
4
Sompal Kami to Simpson, FOUR runs
16.2
1
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, 1 run
16.1
2
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, 2 runs
end of over 1614 runs
KAG: 132/3CRR: 8.25 • RRR: 4.50
John Simpson36 (18b 3x4 2x6)
Gerhard Erasmus36 (27b 2x4 2x6)
Nandan Yadav 3-0-21-1
Bipin Sharma 3-0-16-0
15.6
2
Yadav to Simpson, 2 runs
15.5
4
Yadav to Simpson, FOUR runs
15.4
6
Yadav to Simpson, SIX runs
15.3
1
Yadav to Erasmus, 1 run
15.2
1
Yadav to Simpson, 1 run
15.1
•
Yadav to Simpson, no run
end of over 156 runs
KAG: 118/3CRR: 7.86 • RRR: 6.40
John Simpson23 (13b 2x4 1x6)
Gerhard Erasmus35 (26b 2x4 2x6)
Bipin Sharma 3-0-16-0
William Bosisto 3-0-28-0
14.6
1
Sharma to Simpson, 1 run
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Toss
|Karnali Yaks (NPL), elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|30 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) 2, Karnali Yaks (NPL) 0
Kathmandu Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|34
|21
|caught
|8
|11
|run out
|15
|19
|not out
|43
|33
|caught
|41
|21
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|6
|2
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 6)
|Total
|155(5 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>