Karnali vs Kathmandu, 19th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
19th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 30, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Karnali Yaks (NPL) FlagKarnali Yaks (NPL)
149/7
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) FlagKathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)
(18/20 ov, T:150) 155/5

Kathmandu won by 5 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
43* (33)
Scorecard summary
Karnali Yaks (NPL) 149/7(20 overs)
Gulsan Jha
49* (22)
Rashid Khan
2/37 (4)
Pawan Sarraf
35 (29)
Milind Kumar
1/24 (4)
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) 155/5(18 overs)
Gerhard Erasmus
43* (33)
Nandan Yadav
3/35 (4)
John Simpson
41 (21)
Pawan Sarraf
1/15 (2)
end of over 1814 runs • 2 wickets
KAG: 155/5CRR: 8.61 
Bhim Sharki6 (2b 1x6)
Gerhard Erasmus43 (33b 2x4 2x6)
Nandan Yadav 4-0-35-3
Sompal Kami 3-0-35-0
17.6
6
Yadav to Sharki, SIX runs
17.5
Yadav to Sharki, no run
17.4
W
Yadav to Rashid Khan, OUT
Rashid Khan c Najibullah Zadran b Yadav 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
17.3
W
Yadav to Simpson, OUT
John Simpson c Gulsan Jha b Yadav 41 (21b 4x4 2x6) SR: 195.23
17.3
5w
Yadav to Simpson, 5 wide
17.2
1
Yadav to Erasmus, 1 run
17.1
2
Yadav to Erasmus, 2 runs
end of over 179 runs
KAG: 141/3CRR: 8.29 RRR: 3.00
Gerhard Erasmus40 (31b 2x4 2x6)
John Simpson41 (20b 4x4 2x6)
Sompal Kami 3-0-35-0
Nandan Yadav 3-0-21-1
16.6
1
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, 1 run
16.5
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, no run
16.4
1
Sompal Kami to Simpson, 1 run
16.3
4
Sompal Kami to Simpson, FOUR runs
16.2
1
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, 1 run
16.1
2
Sompal Kami to Erasmus, 2 runs
end of over 1614 runs
KAG: 132/3CRR: 8.25 RRR: 4.50
John Simpson36 (18b 3x4 2x6)
Gerhard Erasmus36 (27b 2x4 2x6)
Nandan Yadav 3-0-21-1
Bipin Sharma 3-0-16-0
15.6
2
Yadav to Simpson, 2 runs
15.5
4
Yadav to Simpson, FOUR runs
15.4
6
Yadav to Simpson, SIX runs
15.3
1
Yadav to Erasmus, 1 run
15.2
1
Yadav to Simpson, 1 run
15.1
Yadav to Simpson, no run
end of over 156 runs
KAG: 118/3CRR: 7.86 RRR: 6.40
John Simpson23 (13b 2x4 1x6)
Gerhard Erasmus35 (26b 2x4 2x6)
Bipin Sharma 3-0-16-0
William Bosisto 3-0-28-0
14.6
1
Sharma to Simpson, 1 run
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
TossKarnali Yaks (NPL), elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Kathmandu
Gerhard Erasmus
Match days30 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
TV Umpire
Nepal
Buddhi Pradhan
Reserve Umpire
Nepal
Basu Karn
Match Referee
Nepal
Mohammed Shafique
PointsKathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) 2, Karnali Yaks (NPL) 0
Kathmandu Innings
Player NameRB
BG Charlesworth
bowled3421
A Tripathi
caught811
Milind Kumar
run out1519
MG Erasmus
not out4333
JA Simpson
caught4121
Rashid Khan
caught01
B Sharki
not out62
Extras(lb 2, w 6)
Total155(5 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SPR550101.292
KAG64280.516
BIK54180.421
CHR4224-0.113
LUL5234-0.881
KAY5142-0.176
POA4132-0.624
JAB4040-0.882
Full Table