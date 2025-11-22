Matches (11)
The Ashes (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)

Karnali vs Lumbini, 7th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Kirtipur, November 22, 2025, Nepal Premier League
PrevNext
Karnali Yaks (NPL) FlagKarnali Yaks (NPL)
Lumbini Lions (NPL) FlagLumbini Lions (NPL)
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Lumbini Lions (NPL)Lumbini Lions (NPL)
11002
8
Karnali Yaks (NPL)Karnali Yaks (NPL)
10100
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 09:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WG Bosisto
7 M • 194 Runs • 38.8 Avg • 119.01 SR
Gulsan Jha
10 M • 132 Runs • 18.86 Avg • 110 SR
RK Paudel
8 M • 318 Runs • 39.75 Avg • 124.21 SR
S Jora
8 M • 148 Runs • 21.14 Avg • 111.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP Sharma
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 13.38 SR
Sompal Kami
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.07 Econ • 18.45 SR
Abhishesh Gautam
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 14.25 SR
RK Paudel
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 14.25 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days22 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPT
KAG2112
LUL1102
SPR1102
CHR2112
BIK1102
JAB1010
POA1010
KAY1010
Full Table