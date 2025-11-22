Matches (11)
The Ashes (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Karnali vs Lumbini, 7th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Kirtipur, November 22, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Karnali
W
L
W
L
L
Lumbini
L
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KAY7 M • 194 Runs • 38.8 Avg • 119.01 SR
KAY10 M • 132 Runs • 18.86 Avg • 110 SR
LUL8 M • 318 Runs • 39.75 Avg • 124.21 SR
LUL8 M • 148 Runs • 21.14 Avg • 111.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KAY8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 13.38 SR
KAY10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.07 Econ • 18.45 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 14.25 SR
LUL6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 14.25 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
KAY
LUL
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|22 November 2025 - day (20-over match)