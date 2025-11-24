Matches (21)
Karnali vs S Paschim, 10th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 24, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Karnali
L
W
L
L
W
S Paschim
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KAY8 M • 223 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 121.85 SR
KAY2 M • 130 Runs • 130 Avg • 200 SR
SPR10 M • 255 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 107.59 SR
10 M • 224 Runs • 28 Avg • 142.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KAY9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 13.71 SR
KAY10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 16.91 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 11.23 SR
SPR7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
KAY
SPR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|24 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)