Karnali vs S Paschim, 10th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 24, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Karnali Yaks (NPL) FlagKarnali Yaks (NPL)
Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL) FlagSudur Paschim Royals (NPL)
Tomorrow
10:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL)Sudur Paschim Royals (NPL)
22004
6
Karnali Yaks (NPL)Karnali Yaks (NPL)
21102
Match centre Ground time: 06:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WG Bosisto
8 M • 223 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 121.85 SR
MRJ Watt
2 M • 130 Runs • 130 Avg • 200 SR
B Bhandari
10 M • 255 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 107.59 SR
DS Airee
10 M • 224 Runs • 28 Avg • 142.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP Sharma
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 13.71 SR
Sompal Kami
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 16.91 SR
SC Kuggeleijn
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 11.23 SR
Harmeet Singh
7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 14 SR
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days24 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPT
SPR2204
BIK2204
KAG3122
LUL2112
CHR2112
KAY2112
JAB1010
POA2020
