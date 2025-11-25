Matches (14)
Kathmandu vs Lumbini, 11th Match at Kirtipur, NPL, Nov 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (D/N), Kirtipur, November 25, 2025, Nepal Premier League
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL) FlagKathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)
Lumbini Lions (NPL) FlagLumbini Lions (NPL)
Tomorrow
10:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
3
Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)Kathmandu Gorkhas (NPL)
31202
4
Lumbini Lions (NPL)Lumbini Lions (NPL)
21102
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MG Erasmus
9 M • 121 Runs • 17.29 Avg • 122.22 SR
B Sharki
9 M • 93 Runs • 10.33 Avg • 80.86 SR
RK Paudel
9 M • 367 Runs • 40.78 Avg • 122.74 SR
S Jora
9 M • 149 Runs • 18.63 Avg • 105.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Karan KC
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 11.66 SR
MG Erasmus
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 15.58 SR
Abhishesh Gautam
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 15 SR
RK Paudel
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 15.75 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2025/26
Match days25 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPT
SPR2204
BIK2204
KAG3122
LUL2112
CHR2112
KAY2112
JAB1010
POA2020
