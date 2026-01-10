India stars face New Zealand upstarts in a series of divided priorities

Big picture - India return to action after prolonged break

It isn't often that India get a 22-day break from international cricket. Rarer still for the most commercially lucrative team and players to be missing in action at the height of holiday season. Everybody will want to make up for the lost time when India return to action with the three-ODI series against New Zealand

This might be the least relevant of the three formats at the moment, but it is also the only one that the two biggest Indian stars of the last decade now play. The format India the country is most in sync with.

New Zealand, though, haven't got the memo. Eight of their squad of 15 haven't played in India before. Two haven't played any international cricket. One hasn't played an ODI. Five have played fewer than 10. Part of it is forced: Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry and Mark Chapman are managing their return from injuries, Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith won't even make it back in time, Tom Latham is on paternity break, but increasingly big stars are refusing retainers with NZC. Kane Williamson is not available for this tour because it clashes with SA20.

Bilateral ODI cricket couldn't mean any more different to two Full Member nations. And yet it is New Zealand who are on a nine-match winning streak, one short of their longest ever.

Form guide

India: WLWWLL (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand: WWWWW

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in action • BCCI

In the spotlight: Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell

After a great debut series as Test captain in England, Shubman Gill had a wretched second half of 2025. A neck injury proved crucial to India's Test series defeat to South Africa at home, then he missed the ODIs and eventually lost his T20I spot for the upcoming World Cup. As he sought to begin his comeback to action with some domestic cricket, he fell ill again. A return to runs will do India's Test and ODI captain a world of good.

Gill's opposite number, Michael Bracewell , is also the opposite as a player: not a prodigy earmarked for greatness, but a utility player nudging 35 years of age. His most famous performance in international cricket remains in an ODI in India when he nearly pulled a win out of the jaws of defeat with a 140 in Hyderabad almost two years to the day. It is as a fingerspinner against a full-strength Indian batting that he will be tested the most.

Team news: Shreyas returns, Clarke to debut

Shreyas Iyer has had poorer luck than Gill. He plays only one format in international cricket, and there he grievously injured himself while taking a catch in Australia. Back after almost three months, he was nearly bitten by a dog as he went to pet it at an airport. All is well, though, and he can now resume as the vice-captain of the side. Jasprit Bumrah continues to miss the ODIs, but Mohammed Siraj is back and is likely to push Prasidh Krishna out of the XI.

India (probable): 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Michael Bracewell hit a 57-ball century against India in Hyderabad in 2023 • Associated Press

New Zealand's XI will look remarkably different to the one that completed the whitewash of West Indies at home. Perhaps the first call to make will be whether Devon Conway keeps wicket for the first time in ODIs. If not, Mitchell Hay will play his first ODI since April. Bracewell confirmed that bowling allrounder Kristian Clarke will make his international debut on Sunday.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Devon Conway (wk), 2 Nick Kelly, 3 Will Young, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell (capt.), 8 Kristian Clarke, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Michael Rae, 11 Adithya Ashok

Pitch and conditions: Win toss and chase or...

On its men's international debut, the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will have perfect weather for cricket: pleasant temperature in the mid-20s with no rain. In the two day-night women's ODIs there, India's fast bowlers drew assistance under lights, winning each of them by over a 100 runs. Will that be enough to influence teams to change their minds or will there be enough dew during training to continue wanting to chase?

Stats and trivia: NZ's poor ODI record in India