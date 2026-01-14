Live Report: Mitchell, spinners end eight-match losing streak against India

India's frontline fast bowlers have been phenomenal, going for just 53 runs in their 15 over sso far. They have taken the wickets of the openers. Daryl Mitchell and Will Young have put together a partnership, scoring has just a tad easier, but at 82 for 2 in 20 overs, India can say they have bowled well. They have also got in two overs from Nitish Kumar Reddy. Now comes the crucial phase of Kuldeep, whom Daryl Mitchell has hit for a six and a four in his first over. Six by charging at him, and four by playing the paddle sweep. The partnership now have 50 runs at better than a run a ball. New Zealand 96 for 2 in 21 overs.