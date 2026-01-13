India halt NZ's winning run and eye series spoils

Big picture - Can India seal another series win?

Just like that, New Zealand 's nine-match winning streak has been halted. Such is the sway of conditions that this was the favourite result even though their opponents, India , were 3-3 in their last six matches.

However, New Zealand can take heart from having dragged India to the 99th over of the match despite losing the toss. They will feel if they can do the same and find 20 more runs from somewhere they can threaten to shock full-strength India even with their inexperienced side.

India, on the other hand, will know they got through despite not being at their best with the bat. They largely bowled well to keep New Zealand to 300, but will not be happy with the struggle after Virat Kohli got out. They will quietly believe that if they can be close to their best they can seal the series even if they lose the toss and then hope to experiment in the final ODI.

Speaking of the toss, this new Rajkot stadium has a small sample size of four ODIs, but no side has chased successfully there yet. The formula, though, has been the same: bury the opposition under 350 if you are batting first.

Form guide

India: WWLWW(last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand: LWWWW

In the spotlight: Kohli and Mitchell

Kohli and and Daryl Mitchell are currently their sides' best and in-form batters. They both came within striking distance of centuries in the first ODI. However, Kohli carries less of the team's burden, which has resulted in a free-flowing avatar in the final leg of his career. Mitchell will have to do more of that heavy lifting to keep New Zealand competitive.

Team news: Who replaces Washington?

Ayush Badoni is the injured Washington Sundar's replacement in the squad thanks largely to his part-time bowling success in recent times. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy is already in the squad. The conditions might determine if Badoni gets a debut. Also Arshdeep Singh could replace Prasidh Krishna.

India (probable): 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy/Ayush Badoni, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (probable): 1 Devon Conway, 2 Henry Nicholls, 3 Will Young, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Mitchell Hay (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell (capt.), 8 Kristian Clarke, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Zak Foulkes, 11 Adithya Ashok/Jayden Lennox

Pitch and conditions: Win toss and chase or...

Rajkot, like Vadodara, is experiencing pleasant weather. Vadodara didn't have enough dew to make gripping the ball difficult but the pitch did quicken up slightly in the cooler temperature. If you maximise your innings batting first, the toss should not be that big a factor in Rajkot because teams are now used to dealing with moderate amounts of dew.

Stats and trivia