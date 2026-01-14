Matches (14)
RESULT
2nd ODI (D/N), Rajkot, January 14, 2026, New Zealand tour of India
India FlagIndia
284/7
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(47.3/50 ov, T:285) 286/3

New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
131* (117)
daryl-mitchell
Report

Mitchell upstages Rahul as New Zealand level series

NZ ace chase of 285 to set up a series decider in high-scoring Indore

Sidharth Monga
14-Jan-2026 • 29 mins ago
Daryl Mitchell and Will Young shake hands during their 162-run stand, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Rajkot, January 14, 2026

Daryl Mitchell and Will Young helmed New Zealand's chase  •  Associated Press

New Zealand 286 for 3 (Mitchell 131*, Young 87, Prasidh 1-49) beat India 284 for 7 (Rahul 112*, Gill 56, Clarke 3-56) by seven wickets
Daryl Mitchell and Will Young powered New Zealand's highest successful chase in India to end their eight-match losing streak against India. They might not have been chasing that high a total had it not been for a masterful KL Rahul century when the ball gripped the surface in the afternoon. India's fast bowlers were superb in the early goings, reducing New Zealand to 46 for 2, but from the moment Mitchell targeted Kuldeep Yadav on his introduction, New Zealand didn't look back.
The pitch quickened up in the cooler evening even though there was no dew, Kuldeep went for 82, Mitchell and Young added 162, Mitchell went on to get his eighth hundred, Rajkot's new stadium had its first successful chase in five ODIs, and the high-scoring Indore was set for a decider. Rahul's century in the afternoon was his eighth in 85 innings, an impressive feat in itself, which puts Mitchell's eighth in his 53rd innings in elite echelons, especially given how Mitchell has been a career middle-order batter.
Full report to follow...
Daryl MitchellKL RahulIndiaNew ZealandIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of India

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
DP Conway
bowled1621
HM Nicholls
bowled1024
WA Young
caught8798
DJ Mitchell
not out131117
GD Phillips
not out3225
Extras(lb 5, w 5)
Total286(3 wkts; 47.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>