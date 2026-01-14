Mitchell upstages Rahul as New Zealand level series
NZ ace chase of 285 to set up a series decider in high-scoring Indore
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo
New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
NZ ace chase of 285 to set up a series decider in high-scoring Indore
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo
Mitchell upstages Rahul as New Zealand level series
Reddy in for Washington; New Zealand ask India to bat in Rajkot
Live Report: Mitchell, spinners end eight-match losing streak against India
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|16
|21
|bowled
|10
|24
|caught
|87
|98
|not out
|131
|117
|not out
|32
|25
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 5)
|Total
|286(3 wkts; 47.3 ovs)