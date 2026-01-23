Kishan and Suryakumar lay down marker in astonishing chase

India 209 for 3 (Suryakumar 82*, Kishan 76, Sodhi 1-34) beat New Zealand 208 for 6 (Santner 47*, Ravindra 44, Kuldeep 2-35) by seven wickets

After being sent in in dewy conditions, New Zealand, too, had made a blazing start. Even though only one of their top five crossed 25, each of them struck in excess of 140. India made a brief comeback in the middle overs but Mitchell Santner's 47 not out off 27 balls lifted them to 208 for 6. At the post-match presentation, Santner said they probably needed 300. He was only half-joking.

Kishan's onslaught

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma managed just six runs between them. It should have been zero had Conway not put down Samson at deep square leg off Matt Henry and parried the ball over the boundary line. Samson, though, couldn't capitalise on the reprieve and was caught at mid-on in the same over. Abhishek was out for a first-ball duck when he flicked Jacob Duffy to deep square leg. Conway made no mistake this time.

New Zealand were firm favourites at that point. But Kishan had other ideas. He hit Zak Foulkes for three fours and a six in the third over, which also featured three wides and a no-ball. There was no looking back. Kishan raced to his fifty off just 21 balls, improving Abhishek's record from the first T20I of the fastest T20I fifty by an India batter against New Zealand by one ball. By the end of the powerplay, India were setting pretty at 75 for 2.

That both Santner and Ish Sodhi turn the ball into the left-hand batter also played into Kishan's hands. He hit a six off each of them. Sodhi induced a miscue in the tenth over but by then the required rate had come down to 7.36.

Suryakumar Yadav ended his fifty drought • AFP/Getty Images

Suryakumar back among the runs

Throughout his batting slump last year, Suryakumar maintained he was not out of form, only out of runs. In this match, he found runs too. There were signs of it in the first T20I when he scored 32 off 22. Here, he looked close to his best. With Kishan going berserk, he did not have much strike initially. But it also allowed him to take his time - he was on a run-a-ball 10 before he swept Santner over short fine leg for four in the eighth over.

The runs came in a torrent thereafter. In the next over, he smashed four fours and a six off Foulkes. Even after Kishan fell, he did not let the scoring rate drop. He brought up his fifty - his first in 24 T20I innings - in 23 balls and hit boundaries not just behind the wicket and on the leg side but also through the off side. He had luck on his side as well. Mark Chapman parried a difficult chance over the boundary line when he was on 43, Santner dropped a dolly on 64, and a leading edge on 70 just evaded backward point. But you would imagine he was due some. In the company of Shivam Dube, who scored 36 not out off 18, he took India into a 2-0 series lead.

New Zealand's blazing start

Devon Conway started with a bang against Arshdeep Singh. With the ball swinging away from him, he targeted the off side and hit him for three fours and a six in an 18-run first over. Arshdeep's second over also went for 18, Tim Seifert causing the damage this time with four successive fours.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy put the brakes on briefly. Rana had Conway caught at mid-off with a slower ball in a wicket-maiden. It was the fourth time on this tour that he had dismissed Conway, each time while bowling from around the wicket.

Rachin Ravindra scored a breezy 44 off 26 balls • AFP/Getty Images

From the other end, Varun had Seifert skying one and Kishan took the steepler back-pedalling from short midwicket. But Ravindra took Rana apart in the last over of the powerplay. He smashed two slower balls out of the ground while collecting a four in between to take New Zealand to 64 for 2 after six overs.

Middle-overs slowdown costs New Zealand

Ravindra was equally attacking against Varun, hitting the spinner for two sixes in the eighth over. Glenn Phillips took on Kuldeep Yadav in the next over, and picked up one six and two fours off the first four balls but miscued a wrong 'un to be caught at backward point. Still, New Zealand had the upper hand, and got to 111 for 3 at the ten-over mark.

India bounced back after the drinks break with wickets of Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra in successive overs. Dube removed Mitchell with a slower ball and Kuldeep had Ravindra edging a wide delivery to short third. As a result, New Zealand managed only 41 in the six overs starting from the 12th.