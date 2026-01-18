Live report - New Zealand seal first-ever ODI series win in India despite Kohli ton

Virat Kohli has had enough of Daryl Mitchell • Associated Press

On most grounds in the world, 337 is still a commanding total in ODIs. But here in Indore, where 380 had been crossed three times in just seven matches before today?

On the one hand, New Zealand have done brilliantly to get here after losing two wickets in the first two overs. On the other, after that double-century stand between Mitchell and Phillips, you would have thought they'd get to 350. Phillips, interviewed between innings, says the pitch played "a little bit more two-paced than we thought".

In any case, excellent final over from Siraj, who bowled magnificently right through, finding just enough grip for his wobble-seam ball on this pitch, bowling relentlessly good lengths in the phases when that was required, and pinpoint yorkers and bouncers when that was required. Four dots off the first four balls, with Bracewell looking to stay on strike, a six over square leg, and four byes conceded when Siraj spotted Bracewell stepping across, fired it full and just outside leg (the new leg-side wide line is really giving bowlers some leeway now), but Rahul, expecting a wide yorker outside off, is wrong-footed, and concedes four byes.

Siraj finishes with 1 for 43 in his ten overs, Bracewell is unbeaten on 28 off 18.

Harshit Rana picked up three wickets but went at more than eight an over • AFP/Getty Images

Anyway, one little dive into some numbers. When India made 385 here against New Zealand in 2023, our scorers recorded them as attempting 72 aggressive shots, and achieving a control percentage of 72 while playing those shots. New Zealand today have attempted 64 aggressive shots, with a control percentage of 83. It certainly looked like they could have taken more chances, particularly during the Mitchell-Phillips stand, particularly given the batting depth they have.