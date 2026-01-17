India and NZ have selection concerns for series decider in high-scoring Indore

After having not just won their first Test series but a 3-0 whitewash in India last season, New Zealand will be hoping to get on the board in ODIs as well as they go into the decider in Indore. If they can manage to do it, it will be doubly impressive given the inexperience in their squad: eight first-time visitors to India, a debutant each in the first two matches, and five players with under ten matches under their belts.