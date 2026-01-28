India vs New Zealand Highlights, 4th T20I - Dube's 23-ball 65 blitz in vain as India fall short

New Zealand 215 for 7 (Seifert 62, Conway 44, Arshdeep 2-33, Kuldeep 2-39) beat India 165 (Dube 65, Rinku 39, Santner 3-26, Duffy 2-33) by 50 runs
Shivam Dube hammered the third-fastest fifty by an Indian batter in T20Is, finishing with 65 off 23 balls, but it wasn't enough as New Zealand held their composure to register a 50-run win in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam.
Having gone a batter short after Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to a niggle, India included Arshdeep Singh in the XI and bowled after winning the toss, an easy decision considering the dew around. But a power-packed fifty from Tim Seifert and a useful cameo in the death by Daryl Mitchell lifted New Zealand.
It was an innings of three halves for New Zealand. They amassed 100 runs in the first 8.1 overs, lost 65 for 6 in the next eight and then smoked 47 in the last three to post 215 for 7, their second-highest score in a T20I against India.
India then completely lost their way in the chase. Abhishek Sharma charged down the track to Matt Henry first ball and sliced to Conway at deep third. By the time 11 overs were done, India had slipped to 87 for 5, with the required rate rocketing to 14.33.
It was around this time that Dube took charge, taking 29 runs off an Ish Sodhi over before depositing Jacob Duffy for two more sixes to bring up a fifty in 15 balls. He was threatening to take the game away but was run out at the non-striker's end, backing up too far and India's challenge ended as they were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs.
Mitchell Santner was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, returning 3 for 26, while Duffy and Sodhi picked up two wickets apiece. The series is now placed at 3-1 with a game to go.
That's that!
It was always going to be one-way traffic after Dube's carnage ended. Mitchell Santner hung the ball in the air brilliantly, not giving Bishnoi or Bumrah any pace to work with. He took his third wicket in the form of Bumrah, before a mean Duffy bouncer ended Kuldeep's stay as India were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs to go down by 50 runs.
Dube run out... is that the game?
A cruel way to fall but that's how the game goes sometimes. Harshit Rana backs away and hammers a Matt Henry good length ball straight back. It was the crispest and straightest of hits but Henry got his finger tips to it and as the ball hit the non-striker's stumps, Dube was found well short of his crease. But what an innings this has been. He falls for 65 off just 23 balls, his innings laced with three fours and seven huge sixes.
Rana also falls soon after, with India's chase slipping.
Dube decimates NZ
Fastest fifties in men's T20Is amongst full-member nations
12 - Yuvraj Singh v ENG, 2007
14 - Abhishek Sharma v NZ, 2026
14 - Colin Munro v SL, 2016 15 - Shivam Dube v NZ, Today
3Dube's 15-ball fifty is the fastest for an Indian in T20I cricket
A 15-ball 50 for Dube!
The match isn't done yet, says Shivam Dube who has taken apart Ish Sodhi in typical Shivam Dube fashion. When Foulkes trapped Rinku lbw for 39, it felt like curtains for India, but Dube has laid into Sodhi to once again tilt the scales in the hosts' favour. Pretty poor bowling from Sodhi, it must be said. He didn't change his pace much, didn't try to bowl a lot of googlies and just kept delivering in Dube's arc who thrashed him for 2, 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, bringing down the required rate which was 14.33 at the start of the 12th over to 12.50 when it ended.
He then goes after Jacob Duffy to bring up his half-century off just 15 balls. He was on 12 off 6 at one stage, and has since then whacked 40 off nine balls, tearing down the NZ bowlers in emphatic fashion.
Overs 12 and 13
Captain Santner keeps NZ on top
Hardik falls as India slip
Santner does the job again for his side, taking out the crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya who was looking to send every ball out of Vizag! He was beaten twice by Ish Sodhi, who got the ball to turn away from Hardik's swinging arc. Santner then gave the ball generous flight turning away from Hardik outside off, who could only skew a comfortable catch to Foulkes at backward point. it's been a few top overs for New Zealand after the powerplay. But Rinku has looked comfortable, and has smashed a few timely fours.
A lot will rest on him and Dube, who smoked Santner for a huge six first ball.
Overs seven to ten:
Santner nabs Samson
Being camped on the backfoot brings about Samson's downfall, a dismissal that has become a recurring theme for the opener. He goes back to a Santner length ball that he should have ideally been on the front foot. The ball skids through after pitching, and Samson almost plays down the wrong line, beaten by the pace of that with the ball rattling his stumps. It is a shame as he looked much more fluent this innings. He had flicked Duffy over midwicket in typical Samson manner, with India reaching 53 for 2 after six.
But just as was looking good, Samson falls for 24 off 15 and India's task gets trickier.
Last chance for Samson?
This is a really important innings for Samson, who has managed just 10, 6 and 0 in the three games so far. He looks down on confidence. Has been staying back to a lot of the full balls, almost pre-meditating the short delivery, with his feet stuck in the crease. He's struck a four on the up past mid-off against Duffy and a cut through covers off Sodhi, but with Kishan breathing down his neck, Samson desperately needs a big score. And what better way to achieve that than with his side in trouble.
He's seen Rinku smash Foulkes for two back to back sixes and just needs to settle down and convert this into a substantial score, with not a lot of games left before the T20 World Cup.
Two in two overs
And India are in early trouble. This is a stunning catch by Jacob Duffy who has to bend down low in his followthrough but plucks it inches off the pitch and off goes Suryakumar Yadav for 8. India are 9 for 2 after two overs and Rinku Singh walks out at No. 4.
Abhishek falls for first-ball duck
It's boom or bust for Abhishek this series and in this fourth T20I, he has fallen for a golden duck. Charges down the track in typical Abhishek style to Matt Henry and carves him but only as far as Devon Conway at deep point. The ball is swirling around the night sky and Conway just about settles under it and takes the catch inches off the turf. Suryakumar Yadav, promoted to No. 3, then gets squared up first ball, hits a four third ball and almost falls on his fifth ball with Henry almost grabbing a speccie. An adventurous start if there ever was!
84, 0, 68*, 0 - Abhishek's scores in the series
NZ finish on a high
215Second-highest total for New Zealand against India in a T20I game
New Zealand finish with 215 for 7
It could have been much more, but could have been much less as well after New Zealand's middle overs slide. But Daryl Mitchell has lifted his side to 215 for 7, with New Zealand racking up 47 runs in the last three overs. That has given them their second-highest total against India in T20Is. But will that be enough against Abhishek and Co is the question.
Mitchell, meanwhile was superb in the death. He took on Bumrah, smashing him for two fours and a six in a 19th over which went for 19. This is the second-most runs conceded by Bumrah in an over in his T20I career. Mitchell then hit a six and four in the final over against Rana to finish on an unbeaten 39 off 18, with two fours and three sixes.
Last three overs:
It's Rinku, everywhere
Rinku Singh has been outstanding in the field today and picked up his fourth catch with Zak Foulkes falling to Arshdeep Singh. Those haven't been straightforward chances as well, with the ball swirling around in the night sky but he's made them look so easy.
4Number of catches taken by Rinku Singh, the joint-most for an Indian outfielder alongside Ajinkya Rahane in T20Is
NZ go bust in middle overs
It has all gone pear-shaped for New Zealand since that 100-run opening stand. There have been a lot of boundary attempts from New Zealand who have succeeded to an extent but every time they have scored a big over, a wicket has fallen almost instantaneously. Mitchell sent Rana for a 99m six over deep midwicket but the very next over, Mark Chapman fell for a laborious 9. Mitchell Santner had a slice of luck when he was dropped by Sanju Samson off Bishnoi and he sent the next two balls for a four and six. But soon after, he was run out.
While NZ are still going at ten an over, a lot will depend on Mitchell in the last four overs. Don't feel 200 will be enough on what looks like a belter of a surface.
92New Zealand managed just 92 runs between overs 7 to 16, losing five wickets in the process
Super Seifert!
NZ lose four in quick time
After the opening-wicket carnage, the Indian bowlers have struck back effectively, with Kuldeep, Bumrah and Arshdeep all getting among the wickets. After Kuldeep got rid of Conway, Bumrah returned to send back Rachin Ravindra before Tim Seifert was undone by an Arshdeep offcutter.
Seifert did slow down after the powerplay. After bashing 46 off 21 in the first six, he managed just 16 in 15 balls after the powerplay, not able to breach the gaps as often. Glenn Phillips struck a few crisp boundaries but falls, muscling Kuldeep to long-on where Rinku Singh takes his third catch. Kuldeep has gone at close to ten an over, but he's picked up two key wickets of Phillips and Conway.
New Zealand, who were 100 for 0 in 8.1 overs have slipped to 137 for 4 in 13.4, losing 37 for 4 in 35 balls.
A rare opening century stand
100Seifert and Conway added 100 runs for the opening wicket. The last New Zealand opening pair with a century-stand in T20Is were Conway and Finn Allen, who added 117 vs Pakistan in October 2022
Conway's return to form
It didn't result in a half-century but Conway will be ecstatic about managing a hit-out in what has been a tough tour where he's been tormented by Rana. After scores of 0, 19 and 1, he finally managed to cut loose, scoring 44 off 23 balls with four fours and three sixes. With Seifert showing great intent early on, Conway took his time to settle in but showed his might against the spinners.
The opener hammered 36 runs off 14 balls against spinners, while against fast bowlers he could only manage 8 off 9. He brought about the slog sweep to good use against Kuldeep Yadav and with Bishnoi going short, he used the crease brilliantly to scorch the square boundaries. He eventually fell to Kuldeep slicing him deep extra cover, but striking at almost 200 will give him the much-needed confidence.
36Off just 14 balls. Runs scored by Conway against spinners
A 25-ball fifty for Seifert
He's got there in double quick time and sent the Indian bowlers on a leather hunt. He had raced to 46 off 21 inside the powerplay itself and gets to his fifty off 25 balls, punching Ravi Bishnoi to long-off. This is the joint-fastest fifty for a New Zealand batter against India in T20Is. Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson also have 25-ball fifties each against India.
25Balls taken by Tim Seifert to reach his fifty in Vizag. This is the joint-quickest half-century for a NZ batter against India, alongside Taylor and Williamson
Carnage in Vizag!
Conway has been the spectator in this Seifert show in the first five overs, but as soon as Ravi Bishnoi comes on, he says I am having some of that as he thrashes the legspinner for 16 in the sixth over. That has helped New Zealand rack up 71 runs in the powerplay, their sixth-highest in T20Is and the highest for NZ vs IND in T20Is.
Even Jasprit Bumrah went for ten in his opening over, with Seifert sending him downtown with some authority.
71This is the best powerplay for NZ v IND in T20Is, previous being 68-0 in Auckland back in 2020
There is no stopping the NZ opener, who is just swinging his willow like there's no tomorrow. Arshdeep comes back with a decent second over, conceding just four, keeping the balls just short of a good length and thereabout. But Seifert goes after Rana in his second over, thrashing him for a six over a leaping long-on and a four through covers. While Seifert is going great guns, think the Indian bowlers aren't really sticking to a plan. Seifert has been allowed to free his arms all too often with very few of the deliveries cramping him for room. Almost in all his boundaries, he has managed to give himself room, back away and hammer with a clean swing of the blade. Also all of his boundaries have come off length deliveries.
First four overs:
Seifert's adventurous start
Call it adventurous, call it streaky, call it confidence. Tim Siefert is up and away in Vizag and NZ are 26 for 0 after two overs. Out of the 12 balls, Conway has played one; Seifert 11. He picked up three fours in the opening over of Arshdeep - two of a leading edge over short third, one straight over mid-off. Arshdeep certainly found some movement but Seifert with a full swing of his blade, ensured he swung hard and his ultra-aggressiveness got him the boundaries.
He then went after Harshit Rana. A full ball right in his wheelhouse was hammered miles over long-on, before he flat-batted and skewed Rana over covers to make it a bright start for NZ.
And we're set!
Out come the two New Zealand openers, Tim Seifert and Devon Conway - both wicketkeeper-batters. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball, and will most certainly extract some movement up top. Conway will be on strike. Can he get some runs under his belt? Will Rana nab him again? Can NZ put up a fighting score? And what is that score? Lots of questions to be answered. Let's go!
A bowling-heavy India for Vizag T20I
Righto, so Arshdeep does make it back into the team but at the expense of Ishan Kishan. That means India are going bowling heavy in this game, with Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana all in the mix along with Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav, the two spinners. That makes it a power-packed bowling unit. India are one batter short, with Rana slotted to bat at No. 7, but they won't mind that.
For New Zealand, Neesham and Ferguson are still not fit, while Finn Allen only arrives for the fifth T20I. Michael Bracewell is also recovering. Foulkes was absolutely smashed around in the Raipur T20I, going for 67 in his four overs. Can he get some confidence back?
India bowl in dewy Vizag, Kishan out with niggle
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to field in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. The hosts made one change, bringing in Arshdeep Singh for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the previous game.
Suryakumar said that it felt like a good wicket in Vizag, and he noticed a lot of dew during practice which formed the basis of his decision to bowl first. "It is quite humid today and there will be dew and we think it will come onto the bat in the second innings," he said at the toss. "We need to repeat the good habits from the last year, learn from the last game and entertain the crowd."
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner also wanted to bowl first and reckoned the dew will have plenty of say in the game. "Looks like a good wicket. The dew has set in and it might be a bit hard later on," he said. "We know the quality of this Indian team, but it looks like a good wicket and we will want to set up a score."
New Zealand also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Zak Foulkes for Kyle Jamieson. James Neesham wasn't fit to go for this game, according to Santner, while Lockie Ferguson is also still out.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Zak Foulkes, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Ish Sodhi
Will India play Bumrah?
Jasprit Bumrah was breathing fire in the second T20I, with his swing and seam and lengths making him nigh unplayable in Guwahati. If he plays today, India will hope their premier seamer fires again, particularly with the T20 World Cup not too far away. Bumrah has played five T20s in Vizag and has picked up seven wickets, but what stands out is his economy rate of 5.11!
Will Abhishek continue his six-hitting spree?
Abhishek Sharma has revolutionised the six-hitting game. It's barely believable the way he goes with that clean swing of the bat and clearing the boundaries at will, and that's been the case in this series as well. He's faced only 56 balls in three innings, and has sent 13 of those for six, going at a strike rate of 271.42! Vizag has traditionally been a high-scoring ground, so watch out New Zealand for more Abhishek carnage.
Pitch and conditions
The last time Visakhapatnam hosted a T20I, in November 2023, India chased down 209 against Australia in the final over. It could be another high-scoring game on Wednesday, even if dew is not expected to play a major role.
Team news: will Arshdeep play?
Continuing with their rotation policy, India could bring back Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy for Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi.
Neesham and Ferguson could come straight into the XI, replacing Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.
New Zealand (probable): 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 James Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Ish Sodhi
In the spotlight: Abhishek Sharma and Lockie Ferguson
Abhishek Sharma is redefining the limits of T20 batting. Since the start of 2025, he has scored 1011 runs in T20Is at an average of 45.95 and a strike rate of 202.20. In 24 innings in this period, he crossed 50 eight times, with his slowest half-century coming off 25 balls. The scary thing for opponents is that India aren't just reliant on him. In the second T20I in Raipur, when he was out for a first-ball duck, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav helped them chase down 209 in 15.2 overs.
New Zealand will track Lockie Ferguson's return keenly. The fast bowler is making a comeback from the calf injury he sustained during the ILT20. As a result, he had to cancel his stint with Sydney Thunder in the BBL. Ferguson, who has a casual contract with NZC, last played for New Zealand in November 2024. He was set to play in the Champions Trophy earlier this year only for a hamstring injury to rule him out.
Welcome to the fourth T20I
India vs New Zealand now moves to Visakhapatnam. India are already 3-0 up in the five-match series, so the series is in their pockets. But there's something bigger to play for - the T20 World Cup 2026.
Big picture: Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan?
When India's squad for the T20 World Cup was announced, Ishan Kishan was supposed to be a back-up for Sanju Samson. He had last played a T20I in 2023 and was picked only because the selectors decided to change the team combination at the last moment.
A lot has changed since then. Tilak Varma's freak injury gave Kishan a chance to bat at No. 3 against New Zealand and he grabbed it, smashing 76 off 32 balls in the second T20I and 28 off 13 in the third. With Samson scoring 10, 6 and 0 in the first three T20Is, the debate has begun: should Kishan replace Samson in the XI when Tilak returns?
