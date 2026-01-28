India vs New Zealand Highlights, 4th T20I - Dube's 23-ball 65 blitz in vain as India fall short

There is no stopping the NZ opener, who is just swinging his willow like there's no tomorrow. Arshdeep comes back with a decent second over, conceding just four, keeping the balls just short of a good length and thereabout. But Seifert goes after Rana in his second over, thrashing him for a six over a leaping long-on and a four through covers. While Seifert is going great guns, think the Indian bowlers aren't really sticking to a plan. Seifert has been allowed to free his arms all too often with very few of the deliveries cramping him for room. Almost in all his boundaries, he has managed to give himself room, back away and hammer with a clean swing of the blade. Also all of his boundaries have come off length deliveries.