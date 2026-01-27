Samson vs Kishan heats up with series in India's pocket

Big picture: Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan?

When India's squad for the T20 World Cup was announced, Ishan Kishan was supposed to be a back-up for Sanju Samson . He had last played a T20I in 2023 and was picked only because the selectors decided to change the team combination at the last moment.

A lot has changed since then. Tilak Varma's freak injury gave Kishan a chance to bat at No. 3 against New Zealand and he grabbed it, smashing 76 off 32 balls in the second T20I and 28 off 13 in the third. With Samson scoring 10, 6 and 0 in the first three T20Is, the debate has begun: should Kishan replace Samson in the XI when Tilak returns?

If Tilak's injury opened a door for Kishan, the delay in his recovery has handed Samson a lifeline. Having returned to the opening slot after preparing for a middle-order role in between, he will likely have two more chances to present his case.

New Zealand have lost the series but they have been without many of their first-choice players. James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson have now joined the team and Tim Robinson and Kristian Clarke, who are not part of the World Cup squad, have been released. Finn Allen, though, will arrive only before the final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Form guide

India WWWWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

New Zealand LLLWW

Abhishek Sharma scored a 14-ball fifty in the third T20I • BCCI

In the spotlight: Abhishek Sharma and Lockie Ferguson

Abhishek Sharma is redefining the limits of T20 batting. Since the start of 2025 , he has scored 1011 runs in T20Is at an average of 45.95 and a strike rate of 202.20. In 24 innings in this period, he crossed 50 eight times, with his slowest half-century coming off 25 balls. The scary thing for opponents is that India aren't just reliant on him. In the second T20I in Raipur, when he was out for a first-ball duck, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav helped them chase down 209 in 15.2 overs.

New Zealand will track Lockie Ferguson 's return keenly. The fast bowler is making a comeback from the calf injury he sustained during the ILT20. As a result, he had to cancel his stint with Sydney Thunder in the BBL. Ferguson, who has a casual contract with NZC, last played for New Zealand in November 2024. He was set to play in the Champions Trophy earlier this year only for a hamstring injury to rule him out.

Team news: New Zealand get reinforcements

Continuing with their rotation policy, India could bring back Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy for Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi.

India (probable): 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.

Neesham and Ferguson could come straight into the XI, replacing Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 James Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Ish Sodhi

Lockie Ferguson last played for New Zealand in November 2024 • AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Pitch and conditions

The last time Visakhapatnam hosted a T20I, in November 2023, India chased down 209 against Australia in the final over. It could be another high-scoring game on Wednesday, even if dew is not expected to play a major role.

Stats and trivia

Ish Sodhi (160) is five wickets away from overtaking Tim Southee as the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in T20Is. Overall, only Rashid Khan (187) has taken more wickets in the format.

Suryakumar is 41 away from 3000 runs in T20Is. He will be the third India batter after Rohit Sharma (4231) and Virat Kohli (4188) to get there.

Mark Chapman is 29 away from 2000 T20I runs. Currently, he is on 1971, of which 392 have come for Hong Kong.

Quotes