Seifert, Santner headline NZ's massive win despite Dube's 15-ball fifty

New Zealand 215 for 7 (Seifert 62, Conway 44, Arshdeep 2-33, Kuldeep 2-39) beat India 165 (Dube 65, Rinku 39, Santner 3-26, Duffy 2-33) by 50 runs

Shivam Dube hammered the third-fastest fifty by an India batter in T20Is, finishing with 65 off 23 balls, but it wasn't enough as the New Zealand bowlers continued to chip away to register a 50-run win in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam.

New Zealand were lifted to a total of 215 with a power-packed fifty from Tim Seifert and a useful cameo in the death by Daryl Mitchell . It was an innings of three parts for New Zealand. They amassed 100 runs in the first 8.1 overs, lost 6 for 63 in the next eight and then smoked 47 in the last three to post their second-highest score in a T20I against India.

India then completely lost their way in the chase. Abhishek Sharma bagged a first-ball duck by slicing a high catch to Devon Conway at deep third. By the time 11 overs were done, India had slipped to 87 for 5, with the required rate rocketing to 14.33.

It was around this time that Dube took charge, with a 29-run over off Ish Sodhi before depositing Jacob Duffy for two more sixes to bring up a fifty in 15 balls. He was threatening to take the game away but was run out at the non-striker's end off the bowler's deflection, and India's challenge ended as they were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs.

Mitchell Santner was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, returning 3 for 26, while Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets apiece. The series is now placed at 3-1 with a game to go.

Seifert, Conway provide the power in powerplay

Seifert was at his adventurous best in the powerplay as he came out swinging for the hills. Out of the first 12 balls of the innings, he faced 11 and thrashed them for 25. That included two leading edges over short third, and two boundaries in front of the wicket against Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, respectively. While Conway was initially subdued, managing 8 off 9 against the fast bowlers, he took down Ravi Bishnoi in the last over of the powerplay for two fours and a six. New Zealand racked up 71 in first six overs, their best powerplay against India in T20Is.

New Zealand's middle-overs slump

Once the field spread out and the spinners started operating, Seifert found it tougher to breach the gaps regularly. He had ransacked 46 runs in 21 balls in the powerplay, but managed just 16 of his next 15 balls. Conway, however, ensured the slowdown wasn't apparent as he took on the spinners with authority. He slog-swept Kuldeep twice over deep midwicket before driving Bishnoi over the covers for four.

Daryl Mitchell provided a late cameo • AFP/Getty Images

But once Conway fell carving Kuldeep to deep extra cover, New Zealand started to slip. Bumrah returned to nab Rachin Ravindra with a hard-length delivery for a simple return catch, while Arshdeep's offcutter to Seifert couldn't clear long-off. Glenn Phillips found the middle of the bat a few times but his innings was cut short when he chipped Kuldeep to long-on where Rinku Singh took the third of his four catches. While New Zealand were still maintaining an excellent scoring rate, they lost wickets regularly and when Mark Chapman fell at the start of the 16th over, it seemed like they would not get to 200.

Mitchell to New Zealand's rescue ... again

Time and again, Mitchell has dragged New Zealand out of a hole and he was at it again. With the visitors 168 for 6 after 17, they needed a big finish. Zak Foulkes helped by sending Arshdeep for a four and six in the 18th over. Mitchell then took on Bumrah, thumping him for a four and six before Henry ended the over with a fortunate edge. Bumrah leaked 19 runs off the 19th, his second-costliest over in his T20I career. Rana then conceded 14 runs in the final over and New Zealand ended the innings on a high.

India's chase never lifts off

It's been a feast or famine kind of a series for Abhishek and it was the latter this time with the opener falling for a golden duck. Suryakumar Kumar was squared up first ball and was nearly caught and bowled by Henry soon after, but didn't last long. The lanky Duffy bent low in his follow-through to take a stunning catch as India slipped to 9 for 2 in two overs.

Sanju Samson was bowled for 24 • AFP/Getty Images

This was Sanju Samson's chance to prove his worth but he fell short again. It was a weird start for him, where he was staying back to a lot of the full balls, almost pre-meditating the short delivery, with his feet stuck in the crease. He laced Sodhi through the covers and then whipped Duffy over deep midwicket in typical Samson style but was undone by Santner. He went back to a length ball that he should have ideally been forward for. The ball skidded through after pitching, and he almost played down the wrong line to be bowled for 24 off 15.

Hardik Pandya came and went and when Rinku fell after a sprightly 39, it seemed curtains for India's chase.

Dube decimates Sodhi

Dube was on 12 off 6 when the 12th over began. By the time the over was done, he had raced to 40 off 12 and India's chase was suddenly back on track. It was pretty poor bowling from Sodhi, who just kept delivering in Dube's arc and was thrashed for 2, 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, all gigantic sixes. Dube was given out lbw on field to Duffy the next over but replays confirmed he had managed an inside-edge onto his boot, something which even he didn't realise, going by his reluctance to take the review. He then thrashed Duffy for two more sixes to reach his fifty off 15 balls. But he fell on the last ball of the 15th and that was virtually the end of India's chase.