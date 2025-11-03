Matches (5)
RESULT
13th Match, Sydney, November 03, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Queensland FlagQueensland
287/9
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
(42.1/50 ov, T:288) 191

Queensland won by 96 runs

Player Of The Match
101 (111) & 2/26
marnus-labuschagne
Labuschagne makes it five tons for the season in Queensland's big win

New South Wales collapsed from 123 for 2 in the chase with Benji Floros taking four wickets and Labuschagne a pair

AAP
03-Nov-2025
Marnus Labuschagne continued his impressive form, New South Wales vs Queensland, One-Day Cup, Cricket Central, November 3, 2025

Marnus Labuschagne continued his impressive form  •  Getty Images

Queensland 287 for 9 (Labuschagne 101, Clayton 52, Hearne 50, Sangha 3-64) beat New South Wales 191 (Shaw 60, Floros 4-22) by 96 runs
Marnus Labuschagne made it five centuries in eight innings for Queensland to start the summer, after helping them to a 96-run One-Day Cup win over New South Wales.
Labuschagne hit 101 from 111 balls at Sydney's Cricket Central on Monday, leading Queensland to 287 for 9 before NSW were all out for 191 in reply.
All but certain to return to Australia's Test team for the Ashes this month, Labuschagne will enter the series as the form batter in the country. Axed from Australia's side midway through the year, Labuschagne is back playing with the same intent that made him the world's best batter as recently as 2023.
The 31-year-old is clipping the ball off his toes again with precision, driving well, and on Monday swept legspinner Tanveer Sangha for three fours. He also hit Sangha over long-off for a big six, on a day when the spinner was otherwise NSW's best with 3 for 64 having been released for Australia's T20I squad for the match.
Labuschagne's near-chanceless century marked his third this season in the one-day format, where he is currently outside of Australia's first-choice XI.
He has also hit two centuries in the Sheffield Shield for Queensland, with all of the hundreds coming batting at No. 3. But it is expected he will be asked to open in the first Test against England in Perth, in a move that will allow allrounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster to both fit in the team.
In reply, NSW were never really in the chase on Monday, but Sam Konstas did hit a measured 47 before being caught behind when he gloved a hook shot off Benji Floros.
Floros had Jack Edwards caught behind next ball in similar fashion, before finishing with 4 for 22 in his best outing for Queensland.
Labuschagne also claimed two wickets with his medium pace, with Chris Green skying an attempted pull shot, before Sangha fell lbw.
