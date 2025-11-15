Matches (31)
14th Match, Hobart, November 15, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
195
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(39.4/50 ov, T:196) 196/6

Tasmania won by 4 wickets (with 62 balls remaining)

78 (96)
beau-webster
Webster hits timely 78 in Tasmania's win over South Australia

Billy Stanlake was Tasmania's bowling hero as they made it five wins in five in this season's One-Day Cup

Tasmania 196 for 6 (Webster 78, Silk 35, McAndrew 2-48) beat South Australia 195 (McSweeney 49, McAndrew 40, Stanlake 3-31, Owen 2-24, Ellis 2-37) by four wickets
Beau Webster will enter Australia's Ashes Test squad in good batting form after guiding Tasmania to a four-wicket win over South Australia in a One-Day Cup match on Saturday.
Webster didn't bowl, letting an on-song Billy Stanlake do the damage as the Redbacks made just 195 in Saturday's match in Kingston. He made his mark with the bat, though. Batting at No. 3 with authority, Webster's 78 off 96 helped the Tigers home with more than ten overs and four wickets to spare.
It was the Tigers' fifth win from as many 50-over fixtures this year, pushing them well clear on the top of the table.
Webster fell with some work to be done, but Nikhil Chaudhary (19) and Nathan Ellis (20) guided them home.
Earlier, Stanlake (3 for 31 from ten overs) made the most of the early movement to torment the Redbacks' top order. He trapped Jake Fraser-McGurk on the crease for four and grabbed the key wicket of Jake Lehmann, bowled for 29.
Nathan McSweeney (49 off 92) tried to steady the innings while Nathan McAndrew (40 off 29) provided some late fireworks.
Webster will head west with the Australia team on Sunday, hoping there is room for him in the first Test XI.
He's made four fifties in 12 innings in his seven Tests, often arriving in tricky situations, while taking eight wickets at an average of 23. But he could be squeezed out if selectors opt to shift Cameron Green to No. 6, give opener Jake Weatherald a debut,. and reinstall Marnus Labuschagne at No. 3.
Tasmania Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
caught1620
CP Jewell
caught69
BJ Webster
caught7896
TP Ward
caught01
JC Silk
caught3547
MS Wade
run out1615
N Chaudhary
not out1928
NT Ellis
not out2023
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 3)
Total196(6 wkts; 39.4 ovs)
One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
TAS5500220.954
QLD5320130.426
NSW5230100.478
SOA523010-0.593
WA41304.5-0.343
VIC41304-1.280
