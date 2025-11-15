Webster hits timely 78 in Tasmania's win over South Australia

Tasmania 196 for 6 (Webster 78, Silk 35, McAndrew 2-48) beat South Australia 195 (McSweeney 49, McAndrew 40, Stanlake 3-31, Owen 2-24, Ellis 2-37) by four wickets
Webster didn't bowl, letting an on-song Billy Stanlake
do the damage as the Redbacks made just 195 in Saturday's match in Kingston. He made his mark with the bat, though. Batting at No. 3 with authority, Webster's 78 off 96 helped the Tigers home with more than ten overs and four wickets to spare.
It was the Tigers' fifth win from as many 50-over fixtures this year, pushing them well clear on the top of the table.
Webster fell with some work to be done, but Nikhil Chaudhary (19) and Nathan Ellis
(20) guided them home.
Earlier, Stanlake (3 for 31 from ten overs) made the most of the early movement to torment the Redbacks' top order. He trapped Jake Fraser-McGurk on the crease for four and grabbed the key wicket of Jake Lehmann, bowled for 29.
Webster will head west with the Australia team on Sunday, hoping there is room for him in the first Test XI.
He's made four fifties in 12 innings in his seven Tests, often arriving in tricky situations, while taking eight wickets at an average of 23. But he could be squeezed out if selectors opt to shift Cameron Green to No. 6, give opener Jake Weatherald a debut,. and reinstall Marnus Labuschagne at No. 3.