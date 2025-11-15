Webster hits timely 78 in Tasmania's win over South Australia

Tasmania 196 for 6 (Webster 78, Silk 35, McAndrew 2-48) beat South Australia 195 (McSweeney 49, McAndrew 40, Stanlake 3-31, Owen 2-24, Ellis 2-37) by four wickets

Webster didn't bowl, letting an on-song Billy Stanlake do the damage as the Redbacks made just 195 in Saturday's match in Kingston. He made his mark with the bat, though. Batting at No. 3 with authority, Webster's 78 off 96 helped the Tigers home with more than ten overs and four wickets to spare.

It was the Tigers' fifth win from as many 50-over fixtures this year, pushing them well clear on the top of the table.

Billy Stanlake celebrates a wicket with Riley Meredith • Getty Images

Webster fell with some work to be done, but Nikhil Chaudhary (19) and Nathan Ellis (20) guided them home.

Earlier, Stanlake (3 for 31 from ten overs) made the most of the early movement to torment the Redbacks' top order. He trapped Jake Fraser-McGurk on the crease for four and grabbed the key wicket of Jake Lehmann, bowled for 29.

Webster will head west with the Australia team on Sunday, hoping there is room for him in the first Test XI.