Rogers, Handscomb and Murphy star as Victoria hammer Queensland

Victoria 216 for 3 (Handscomb 90*, Rogers 69) beat Queensland 215 (Peirson 65, Murphy 3-29) by seven wickets

If Classic Catches were still around, Victoria opener Tom Rogers would have been a certain winner after he starred in the seven-wicket One-Day Cup win over Queensland.

Bulls linchpin Marnus Labuschagne had made four when he slammed a cover drive on the up with perfect timing that crackled off the bat, but within a nanosecond Rogers had thrust out his left hand to take a blinder.

The ball had gone past him when Rogers leapt in the air and the sheer ferocity of the stroke ensured he was lifted skyward as he snared it, but incredibly the 31-year-old made it looked like shelling peas.

The Bulls were shell-shocked to be 17 for 3 at that point and never recovered at the MCG, despite a typically pugnacious innings by wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson (65 off 92 deliveries).

Batting first, Queensland were all out for 215 in 49 overs.

Clearly buoyed by his heroics in the field, Rogers was on song with the bat and his 69 off 107 balls at the top of the order ensured the hosts were never going to be beaten.

Rogers and official player of the match Peter Handscomb (90 not out off 107) added 123 for the third wicket in the best partnership of the match to coast to victory.

Handscomb, in a serene knock, was there at the end to see Victoria to safety with 33 balls remaining.

Todd Murphy celebrates a wicket • Getty Images

Earlier, the Victorians had shone with the ball. Opening bowlers Cameron McClure and Austin Anlezark, with two wickets each, made the key early inroads.

Then spinner Todd Murphy showcased guile and control of his craft in a tight and penetrating spell to finish with 3 for 29 from 10, including a maiden.

It was just the second win of the season for Victoria, who were in last place entering the clash.