Clinical Pakistan look to keep momentum going and wrap up series

Big picture: Who can arrest Sri Lanka's batting woes?

As Sri Lanka arrive on the doorstep of another World Cup, there is the usual attendant instability. The captain has been switched out but the team is still losing against good opposition. The top order is being rejigged frequently, and yet consistent scores are not forthcoming. There are strong elements in the attack - such as the bowling of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga - but there is fragility elsewhere. It might not take much to turn them around though. The raw materials of a decent T20 side are there.

Pakistan , meanwhile, have no serious work-ons from Wednesday, save for the catching and ground fielding. Head coach Mike Hesson described their big win in the first T20I as "very clinical", praising not only the bowling that decked Sri Lanka for 128, but the top order batters who aced the chase as well.

That they are putting up such performances while key players - such as Babar Azam - are away in the Big Bash League, is especially impressive. If they are to put together a good campaign in the forthcoming World Cup, Wednesday's win might have been the day they planted their flag in Sri Lanka. So far, they seem at ease in these conditions.

Form guide

Sri Lanka: LLWWL (most recent first)

Pakistan: WWLWW

In the spotlight

Sahibzada Farhan had topped the run list, hitting 191 runs at a strike rate of 147. He has now made a bright start in Sri Lanka, hitting 51 off 36 in his first innings on the island. Farhan was especially good at taking down the round-arm seam of Nuwan Thushara, which caused significant problems for Sri Lanka, who require early wickets from Thushara. Farhan's dominance will make Sri Lanka think twice about playing Thushara in this match. In the T20I tri-series in Pakistan last month, Pakistan openerhad topped the run list, hitting 191 runs at a strike rate of 147. He has now made a bright start in Sri Lanka, hitting 51 off 36 in his first innings on the island. Farhan was especially good at taking down the round-arm seam of Nuwan Thushara, which caused significant problems for Sri Lanka, who require early wickets from Thushara. Farhan's dominance will make Sri Lanka think twice about playing Thushara in this match.

Kamil Mishara with 169 runs at a strike rate of 139. He couldn't get going on Wednesday, registering a three-ball duck after he spooned a catch to mid off. But he has shown glimpses of serious talent at the top level. Impactful innings in this series and the one to come against England will likely seal his spot at the top of the order. Second on that run chart from the tri-series last month waswith 169 runs at a strike rate of 139. He couldn't get going on Wednesday, registering a three-ball duck after he spooned a catch to mid off. But he has shown glimpses of serious talent at the top level. Impactful innings in this series and the one to come against England will likely seal his spot at the top of the order.

Pitch and conditions

The Dambulla surface for the first ODI was conducive to spin. At this time of year, showers are possible, but are unlikely to last long enough to wash out the match.

Team news

Pakistan may see no need to change their XI.

Pakistan: 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Salman Agha (capt.), 5 Usman Khan (wk), 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Salman Mirza, 11 Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka may consider bringing in Matheesha Pathirana for Thushara, which will mean Dasun Shanaka is required to bowl with the new ball.

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Janith Liyanage, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana/Nuwan Thushara

Matheesha Pathirana watches the action unfold from the sidelines • Getty Images

Stats and trivia

Four of Mishara's 14 innings have been against Pakistan. He has hit 157 runs at a strike rate of 143 against this opposition.

Five of Farhan's innings have come against Sri Lanka. He has hit 187 runs at a strike rate of 150 against them.